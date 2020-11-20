If you've just gotten over the fifth and final stage of grief over Sephora's VIB sale ending by this time, here's some good news for you. Now, the retailer is rewarding you with even more sales. The first ever Sephora Sephoraton event kicks off in December and will feature a month-long (yes, you read that right) set of major beauty sales.

Sephorathon officially kicks off on Dec. 3 and features multiple ways to save. The first is the Dollar Savings Offer: From Dec. 3 through Dec. 9, members of Sephora's Beauty Insider program can use the code 2020SAVE to score discounts. Members on the first tier — Insiders — will get $15 off their $75 purchase. The next level, VIBs, who have spent $350 over the course of a year are eligible for $20 off $75 or more, and Rouge members — those who have spent $1,000 in a calendar year — will receive $25 off purchases of $75 or more.

That's just the start, though. The following week, from Dec. 10 through Dec. 16, the retailer is hosting a point multiplier event. During this time, members can rack up points on purchases that can ultimately be translated into dollar discounts later on. Insiders will get 2x the points per dollar, VIBs 3x the points, and Rouge members 4x per dollar. That weekend, on Dec. 18, the store will throw in a chance for Beauty Insiders to win a Sephora eGift Card of either $100 or $10. One winner online and one winner in stores will be able to score the $100 gift card while 100 winners online and 100 winners in stores can win $10 gift card.

To round out the Sephorathon event, the retailer is adding savings onto existing savings (seriously). From Dec. 20 through Dec. 25, VIB and Rouge members can score an extra 20% off existing sale items using code SAVEFIRST. Then, on Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, Insiders can get the same deal with code MAJORSALE.

If you're concerned these sales are only for members of Sephora's Beauty Insider loyalty program, don't be. You can still sign up, and you'll immediately qualify for all of the deals at the Insider level. Head over to the Sephora website to create your account. Then boom, congratulations, you're a member with a month's worth of swoon-worthy deals heading your way.