Sephora's Holiday Savings Event Is Coming Back

The holidays are coming early, and it's all thanks to Sephora. The retailer's Holiday Savings Event is back, and all levels of Sephora's Beauty Insider program can take advantage.

The Sephora Holiday Savings Event begins Oct. 30 and lasts through Nov. 9. Rogue members — those who have spent $1,000 in a calendar year — can begin shopping on the first day and get a 20% off discount. The next tier, VIB — for members who have spent at least $350 in a year — will receive 15% off beginning Nov. 3. Finally, Insider members' 10% savings starts Nov. 5. To take advantage of the sale, customers can shop online using code HOLIDAYFUN or head into stores (following social distancing and facial covering guidelines, of course).

Members can redeem their rewards as many times as they'd like during the event, and only a few exceptions apply. Purchases from cult favorite brand Dyson are limited to one item per sale, and products from The Ordinary and Nudestix's Hand Sanitizer don't qualify.

Those who aren't members of the rewards program can go to Sephora's web site to sign up and qualify for the Holiday Savings Event. Those new to the program will be instantly eligible for Insider status and 10% off.