Every year, Sephora shoppers wait with bated breath for the announcement of the retailers' VIB sale. But there's another exciting sale that's coming from the brand: the 2021 Sephora birthday gift. And this celebratory freebie is not to be missed when your big day rolls around next year.

Sephora's birthday gifts are exclusive perks of being a member of its Insider loyalty program, and all levels of the three-tier system are eligible for the beauty freebie. And, unlike previous years, when only the top two tiers got four gift choices and the first tier got three, 2021 gives every single member access to all four gift sets — including the monthly rotating gift, which is one gift set that switches each month. In other words: There are plenty of beauty goodies to go around.

The 2021 gift offerings span skin care, hair care, and makeup categories, all of which feature products from fan-favorite brands. The non-rotating sets are from Laneige (yes, this includes the beloved Lip Sleeping Mask), NARS (which brings you a mini Laguna Bronzer and Laguna Lip Balm), and Morrocanoil (featuring its bestselling hair products, like the Protect & Prevent Spray). The first rotating gift set, which will be available in January, is from Kerastase and includes the brand's Nutritive Shampoo and Nutritive Conditioner.

Sephora

So, if you're a Sephora VIB member, you now have a little something extra to look forward to when celebrating your birthday (besides, ya know, your regular presents). Not registered in the loyalty program? That's OK — you still have time to sign up. Just head to the retailer's website to register, pick your tier —Insider, VIB, or Rouge — and prepare to reap some serious beauty perks, including some extra love on your special day.