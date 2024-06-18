Serena Williams is widely considered the greatest tennis player of all time. Having won a historic twenty-three Grand Slam Titles, her name is synonymous with the sport. And over the years, she’s also been praised for her tenniscore style, always serving looks as she serves the ball.

Unbeknownst to many, Williams is quite the fashion girlie at heart. She’s starred in plenty of high-fashion campaigns over the years and even launched a clothing line in 2018 called S by Serena (RIP). And her red carpet looks have been just as thrilling.

One of her most memorable looks, for example, happened in 2004. Just coming off of her first “Serena Slam” (managing four consecutive Grand Slam wins in a row), she was at the top of her game and the top of her style.

Serena’s Saucy Red Dress

Allow me to set the scene: the year was 2004 and Williams was invited to attend the film premiere of After The Sunset in London. For the glamorous opening night (which had actors like Pierce Brosnan and Naomie Harris also in attendance), she wore a bright red midi dress that left little to the imagination.

The deep V-neck top was completely transparent. In a controversial move, Williams chose not to wear anything underneath. The dress featured a flouncy asymmetric skirt that hit just below the knee. (Fun fact: The same dress was later worn by actress Tracee Ellis Ross just one year later.)

Tim Whitby/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams accessorized her look with a layered gold necklace, along with a pair of pointed Christian Louboutin pumps. The shimmery blue colorway created a nice contrast with her fiery red dress.

Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Although Williams has attended plenty of high-profile events since, this look remains one of her most remembered. Truly one for the books.