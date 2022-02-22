5 Super Chic Shag Haircuts For Curly Hair

It’s no wonder the shag haircut has made its way back into style. The allure of the ’70s do is hard to beat: Whether it’s a mullet-style hybrid, a choppy bob, or more of a wolf cut, it’s all about layers, fringe, and volume, which makes for an ever-so-cool and effortless look. If you’re thinking the cut is only for straight hair, however, that isn’t the case; there are a handful of shag haircuts for curly hair that prove it’s an ultra-versatile style you’ll want to copy ASAP.

“Shags look amazing curly and straight, which is perfect for style shifters,” says Trey Gillen, hairstylist and creative director of education at Sachajuan. That said, he tells Bustle he’s particularly fond of the cut on curly and wavy textures. All of the layers within a shag allow the hair’s natural texture to really shine through.

Antonia Wazir, Mizani global curl specialist and stylist at Bianchi’s Salon, says that the key to finding the right shag for you is to consider your face shape and hair type. For thicker or curly hair, it’s easy for the ‘do to look dense, weighed down, or flat, and so a shag is a great way to lighten things up and create even more texture and movement. “Curls, coils, and waves look amazing when they have space to move and dance with each other,” Wazir says.

The layers can be soft and subtle, or bolder and impossible to miss, she adds — so the cut can be customized to suit your style. Keep scrolling for five expert-backed shag haircuts for curly hair that may just inspire your next salon appointment.

1. Shoulder-Grazing

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A short shoulder-length shag is the perfect way to keep curls bouncy and fresh. “The shorter your fringe is, the more volume and movement you will have,” says Wazir, who adds that shags give more lift to textures that range from tight coils and loose waves than any other haircut.

2. Pixie Shag

Gillen is a fan of the cool and low-maintenance pixie-esque shag. “Think Pat Benatar’s style,” he suggests. “It’s basically bedhead made trendy.” He recommends using a texturizing powder on dry hair and then finger-fluffing the top and sides.

3. Big & Voluminous

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can also look to ’70s icons for shag inspo. “When I think of curly shags, I think of Diana Ross and Donna Summer with a lion’s mane of curls around the face,” says Wazir. A mix of defined coils and frizzy pieces creates that quintessential cool feel.

4. Long & Layered

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you want to keep your hair long, opt for layers: More layers mean more opportunity to create volume around the face and movement, Wazir explains. Plus, this variation of the shag cut removes weight from the ends to help you avoid what she calls “the dreaded triangle shape.”

5. Bangs With Skinny Ends

John Lamparski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gia Wendt, a SPACE by Alex Brown hairstylist and cutting specialist based in Chicago, Illinois, loves a curly shag with heavy bangs and long, skinny ends. “This cut works for curly hair because it allows the curls to really release weight and bounce up, and the shape holds longer,” she tells Bustle. Fringe lovers, this one’s for you.