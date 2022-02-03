The Best Bob Haircuts For Thick Hair, According To Stylists

Thick hair may be an often-envied strand type, but if that’s your natural texture, it can sometimes feel like your locks are weighing you down. If you can relate, then you might want to consider getting a cut — such as the classic bob. And there’s no shortage of bob haircuts for thick hair.
“The bob is one of the most timeless and iconic haircuts,” says salon owner and Virtue Labs ambassador Chris Jones. Celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena agrees. “A bob is a statement piece. It's like having a really great bag or an amazing coat — it just stands out,” he says. But it’s not just for fine or curly hair types. If your strands are on the denser side, stylists recommend going for a variation of the bob that’ll some of your natural fluff.
For thick hair, Jones likes to take the “bell” out of the bob. “Removing bulk and weight near the bottom creates a more modern and flattering shape,” he tells Bustle. You can do that with shaggy variations on the bob, extra layers, or by going asymmetrical. The length is also up to you: It can be cut super short, at or above the chin, or it can graze the collarbone to achieve what Mena likes to call “the clavicle bob.” Keep scrolling for a handful of ideas for bob haircuts for thick hair that you’ll want to bring to your stylist for your next chop.