Fashion is cyclical. A few years ago, seemingly the entire fashion industry had its eye on the noughties, reviving the most beloved (and polarizing) trends from the era. Butterfly motifs, whale tails, low-rise jeans, and more styles boomeranged back into the zeitgeist, bringing a whiff of nostalgia to getting dressed in the morning.

More recently, a different decade has been seeing a renaissance: the 2010s. Between peplums, skinny jeans, high-low dresses, and more, millennial style seems to be cool again, despite its formerly Gen Z-mandated “cheugy” tag. One such “retro” favorite is the graphic T-shirt.

Baggy tees with various graphics and texts were ubiquitous during the decade. After all, they displayed one’s personality, interests, and humor. The casual top is apparently regaining its chokehold among the style cadre, thanks to celebrities like Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa, who are using all sorts of tees to communicate through style. As of Tuesday, July 29, a new collection just leaned into the graphic shirt style: SHEIN’s limited-edition collaboration with Pepsi Co.

The SHEIN X Pepsi Co. Collab

The collection is as delicious as it sounds. Loose, comfy T-shirts, in neutral colors like white and black, are emblazoned with the Pepsi logo. Some even feature pin-up girls in the likeness of the beverage brand’s ads in the ’50s.

If you’d rather flaunt the snacks you eat with your fizzy soda, that’s feasible too. The same collection also includes apparel that are “snackcore” personified, bearing logos of potato chip brands such as Lay’s, Doritos, and Cheetos. While there are specific designs for men and women, most pieces are unisex.

The collection also features other product categories, like home decor and accessories (which include bags shaped like the Doritos wrapper, and earrings shaped like the actual triangular chip). Other trinkets are also available to purchase, including keychains, socks, and kitchenware.

Shop The Collection

The best part is that no item is priced over $25. If you’re intrigued, peruse the selection on the e-tailer’s site.

Happy shopping!