Dua Lipa's midriff-baring 'fit included Y2K's most hated trend.

The Y2K aesthetic gained a powerful ally in Dua Lipa this year. From whale tails and grommet belts to frosted silver makeup, the pop star has channeled her nostalgia for the aughts through a number of looks in 2024. Her most recent ‘fit is no exception — during a recent stop on her Radical Optimism Tour, the “Don’t Start Now” singer proudly paired a midriff-baring jacket with one of the most controversial styling trends of the early 2000s.

Dua’s Skirt-Over-Pants Look

It’s no secret that the aughts saw the rise of many questionable fashion crazes. There was the flared yoga pants trend, the visible thong look, and don’t forget those skinny scarves that seemed like the perfect accessory at the time, but were pretty pointless in retrospect. But by far, the most infamous fad from that period was the skirt-over-pants look. It was only until after the fog of Y2K had lifted that we were able to see the errors of our ways — until recently, that is. This year, celebs have been working overtime to reclaim the notorious layering combo, and Dua Lipa is the latest A-lister to try her hand at the trend.

On Dec. 5, Lipa shared an Instagram post in honor of her recent tour stop in Seoul, South Korea. Throughout the carousel, Lipa can be seen sporting a black cropped bomber jacket adorned with zippers galore. She styled the piece with a half-zip fastened from the top to her chest, and opened the rest of the way down to expose her bare stomach.

Despite the visible midriff evoking Y2K on its own, Lipa decided to take the aesthetic a step further with a black pleated mini skirt styled atop a pair of black trousers. A chic take on a cheugy classic.

Ever the accessorizer, the “Dance the Night” songstress completed the look with a woven black hand bag — an add-on that has seemingly become a staple during her travels.

“❣️ SEOUL 🇰🇷 LAST SHOW OF THE ASIA RUN TONIGHT!!!!! CAN'T WAIT TO SEE YOU!!! 사랑해요 🦋,” she captioned the photo dump.

She Loves A Contentious Fashion Choice

Lipa’s embrace of the divisive trend should come as no surprise, considering she boldly sported an equally-controversial whale tail and aughts-inspired grommet top just a few months ago.

One thing about Dua Lipa: she’s not afraid to take a fashion risk.