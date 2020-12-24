You've likely got a solid collection of neutral eyeshadow shades with some bold outliers thrown in for good measure. But don't sleep on silver eyeshadow, because it certainly has its place in your makeup bag. From its high impact effect to its versatility, it's time to consider the shiny shade.

There are plenty of silver shadows to choose from if you're looking to add some extra luster to your makeup look. From glitters to metallics and matte silver-grays, there's basically a shade for whatever finish you're going for — and they come in powder, liquid, and cream formulas. You can reach for silver shadow as a fun pop of highlight in your inner corner, as a bold eyeliner, or as an all-over wash of color on your lids — the options are endless.

Since it's wintertime and the weather's pretty dreary, it's time to set aside your more classic colors and experiment with some dazzling metallic pigment — especially for your holiday parties (even if they're on Zoom). To help, these are the 15 best silver eyeshadows that'll have you embracing all things cool-toned in all different finishes, formulas, and price points.

1 The Quad Silver Screen Quad NARS $52 $36.40 See On Nars If you want to take your love of silver shadow to the next level, this quad from Nars brings you four shimmery options. Not only do you get a perfect metallic metal hue but also a gorgeous matte charcoal shade.

2 The Liquid Glitter Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow in Bling Bling e.l.f. Cosmetics $5 See On e.l.f. Cosmetics For ultra-pigmented liquid sparkle, gift yourself this liquid shadow from e.l.f. With a quick-drying, long-lasting formula, you'll be able to wear this bold shade all night long.

3 The Hybrid Diorshow Liquid Mono in Silver Flakes Dior $30 See On Dior Dior's silver shadow is more than just an all-over color. With a precise applicator and stay-in-place formula, you can also wear it as an edgy, lustrous eyeliner.

4 The Pressed Glitter Pressed Glitter in Cast Away ColourPop $5 See On ColourPop More of a pressed powder fan? This glitter shadow from ColourPop is super vibrant and definitely beginner-friendly: It goes on smooth without any fallout.

5 The Single Shadow Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in Moonspoon Sephora $22 See On Sephora If you'd prefer to experiment with silver before taking the plunge with a full palette, Urban Decay's Moonspoon is a great classic powder option. It blends seamlessly over the lid and delivers high impact shine.

6 The Blue-Toned Silver Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette - Subliminal Sephora $125 See On Sephora For a more bold way to rock silver, Pat McGrath Labs' Mothership I palette in Subliminal has you covered. It features metallic blue-silver and taupe-browns to play around with for the ultimate vibrant look.

7 The Versatile Liquid Smith & Cult Glitterbaby Metallic-Shift Eyeshadow in Silver Ulta $24 See On Ulta Get a fun and funky eye look with this shifting silver liquid that dazzles with tones of blue. If you're into a smoky eye, this formula works great for smudging for a sparkly take on the classic makeup look.

8 The Buildable Formula Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Long-Lasting Liquid Eyeshadow in Ice Sephora $30 See On Sephora Armani's liquid shadow allows for full customization, so you can wear it in multiple ways. This luxe, icy shade can be worn as a sheer wash of color or layered on for a high-impact eye look, and the unique applicator tip lets you apply precise lines or paint your entire lid.

9 The Cream Pen Ombre Blackstar Cream Eyeshadow Pen in Ombre Mercure By Terry $38 See On By Terry For those who love a quick and easy makeup application, By Terry's Ombre Blackstar is a must. Swipe this formula over the lid and blend it into the crease for an effortless look in a matter of seconds.

10 The Drugstore Buy Prismatic Shadows in Tin NYX $6 See On NYX A great silver eyeshadow doesn't have to break the bank. NYX's Prismatic Shadows in Tin brings you a bold metallic with a shimmery finish that works as a great pop of shine all over the lid or as a highlight in your inner corner.

11 The Full Palette Juvia's Place Nubian 3 Eyeshadow Palette Ulta $20 See On Ulta If you're always wearing eyeshadow, opt for a palette like this one, which brings you options of all shades — including a gorgeous silver and sparkling charcoal gray.

12 The Holographic Option Starlit Glitter in Holographic Silver Make Up For Ever $20 See On Make Up For Ever Love a good dramatic eye? Top it off with some seriously shiny holographic glitter. This formula reflects light beautifully, and it can also be worn on the body and your hair for extra drama.

13 The Blendable Pigment Flashing Lights Coloured Raine $3.50 See On Coloured Raine With this one pressed eyeshadow by Coloured Raine, you'll get bold, silvery sparkle that's blendable and buildable. Though it's a pressed powder, it glides on super-smooth for easy application.

14 The High-Impact Silver Pigment in Silver Fog M.A.C. Cosmetics $23 See On M.A.C. Cosmetics With this loose pigment formula, simply dampen your brush then swipe on for bold, intense silver shadow that's definitely a head turner.