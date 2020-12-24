You've likely got a solid collection of neutral eyeshadow shades with some bold outliers thrown in for good measure. But don't sleep on silver eyeshadow, because it certainly has its place in your makeup bag. From its high impact effect to its versatility, it's time to consider the shiny shade.
There are plenty of silver shadows to choose from if you're looking to add some extra luster to your makeup look. From glitters to metallics and matte silver-grays, there's basically a shade for whatever finish you're going for — and they come in powder, liquid, and cream formulas. You can reach for silver shadow as a fun pop of highlight in your inner corner, as a bold eyeliner, or as an all-over wash of color on your lids — the options are endless.
Since it's wintertime and the weather's pretty dreary, it's time to set aside your more classic colors and experiment with some dazzling metallic pigment — especially for your holiday parties (even if they're on Zoom). To help, these are the 15 best silver eyeshadows that'll have you embracing all things cool-toned in all different finishes, formulas, and price points.
