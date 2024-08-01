The most prestigious individual title in women’s artistic gymnastics was up for grabs during the all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 1. Team USA’s contenders included 2016 Rio champion Simone Biles and reigning champ Sunisa Lee, with Biles considered the likely winner. And win she did, just like the GOAT she is.

The meet started exactly as Biles would have hoped: She landed her historic vault, the Biles II (aka the Yurchenko double pike). As expected, she led following the first rotation, opening a 0.666-point gap over her closest competitor, Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. However, she dropped behind Andrade as well as Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour after having a mishap on bars in her second rotation. It wasn’t until her strong balance beam performance in the third rotation that she got back on top of the scoreboard, and she didn’t cede her lead in her fourth and final rotation: floor exercise.

Biles ultimately won with 59.131 points, topping a podium that Andrade and Lee rounded out with their impressive showings. Andrade was fairly comfortably in second with a score of 57.932, while Lee needed to do her best floor routine of the Olympics so far to surpass Italy’s Alice D’Amato.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee celebrate their all-around medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

