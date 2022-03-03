Beauty
10 Simple Greek Mythology Tattoos For Channeling Your Inner Goddess
From Aphrodite to Medusa.
It’s easy to be mesmerized by Greek mythology: the gods and goddesses, the tales of love and war — you could spend years delving into all of the folkloric stories. If you’re looking for a modern way to honor the genre’s fascinating history, you could opt to get a simple Greek mythology tattoo.
Fleur Noire Tattoo artist Frida Sedwick credits the popularity of Greek mythology tattoos to their ability to transport you into a mythical world. “Greek mythology opens a gateway to a land of magical possibilities that can be accessed by anyone of any age — how cool is that?” she tells Bustle.
While there are hundreds of topics within the Greek mythology realm you could choose to get transformed into an ink design, Sedwick says her clients tend to gravitate toward Greek temples and gods and goddesses like Aphrodite, Artemis, Athena, Poseidon, and, of course, Zeus. Medusa — one of the three Gorgon sisters said to have had hair made of live, venomous snakes — is also understandably popular.
You could get colorful ink for your tat, but to keep it simple, Sedwick is a fan of using black and gray ink for mythology pieces. “It gives the vibe of old culture and rich history,” she explains. To stick with a more minimalist design, consider outline pieces, subtle placement, or micro ink.
As for settling on a design, she recommends giving your tattoo artist as many details as possible they can help translate your vision into something you’re happy with. And, of course, remember to follow your artist’s aftercare instructions, which could vary by design and artist, but often include avoiding baths, swimming, and direct sunlight, and keeping the area properly moisturized.
Before you scout an artist and schedule that appointment, scroll on for 10 gorgeous and simple Greek mythology tattoos for some inspo.