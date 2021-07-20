12 Beauty Products That Are Even More Amazing Right Out Of The Fridge

A glass of perfectly made lemonade. A bubbly seltzer. A flawlessly crafted cocktail. Nothing hits quite like a cold beverage straight from the fridge on a hot summer day, right? From the moment you take your first sip, your body cools and calms down, and the instant relief that travels through your body is absolutely priceless. Now imagine that same feeling on your skin — the part of you that’s the most exposed to and often irritated by the blaring sun and intense humidity.
Of course, you’ll always have your favorite SPFs, glowy bronzers, and lightweight moisturizers to keep your skin looking (and feeling) its best. But you can also upgrade your routine by introducing these skin care products that, like your lemonade, are best served cold. Not only will these fridge-friendly finds refresh your skin, but they’ll also help minimize inflammation and relieve irritation.
Fun fact: A study has shown that chilled skin care products can lower the temperature of the skin, which in turn can reduce oil production. Water-based products like gels, hydrating toners, and sheet masks, meanwhile, feel extra amazing and help cool and de-puff your skin when they’re cold.
Make some room in your skin care fridge for these products and you’ll have 12 ways to stay fresh all summer long.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.