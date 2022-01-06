Smashbox Just Dropped New Primers That'll Give Your Skin An Ethereal Glow

Smashbox, the beauty brand behind some of the most coveted primers the industry has to offer, is ringing in the new year by expanding its offerings in the makeup category even further with the Photo Finish Silkscreen Primers — a collection of four targeted formulas that deliver even more of a glow.

Formulated with everyone’s favorite skin-boosting superstars — including hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin C, and salicylic acid, to name a few — the new Smashbox Photo Finish Silscreen Primers, which are available online and in stores today, do much more than prep your skin for makeup. Besides smoothing your complexion for easier pigment application, you’ll also reap similar benefits you’d get from your skin care routine. Think: strengthening and protecting your face from environmental aggressors, helping prevent breakouts, and adding a burst of moisture.

“We kept asking ourselves: What more could our primer do? Yes, it helps makeup look better and last longer but what if our primer could do more?” Davis Factor, founder and senior vice president of Smashbox Cosmetics, tells Bustle. “These primers were developed to bridge the gap between makeup and skin.”

Thus, building on the brand’s beloved Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer (which isn’t going anywhere, don’t worry!), this new collection simply elevates what its predecessor started, as each primer is comprised of ingredients specifically formulated for varying skin concerns. Included in the series are the Anti-Redness Primer, which, contains hydrating hyaluronic acid along with a green tint to neutralize discoloration; the Primerizer+ Hydrating Primer, a hyaluronic acid and niacinamide-spiked option that provides lasting moisture; the Illuminate Glow Primer, which uses milled pearls for brightening extra radiance; and the Control Mattifying Primer, an oil-balancing formula with witch hazel, salicylic acid, and zinc. All retail for $39 for the full size, and come in a travel size for $14.

All of the new primers feature Smashbox’s Silkscreen Complex, a blend of vitamin C, probiotics, and algae to ensure your skin barrier stays protected — both from pollution and blue light. The end result? Wearing makeup becomes a lot more skin friendly. Shop the new selection of hybrid primers below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.