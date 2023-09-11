As Sophia Richie has risen through the high-fashion ranks to become TikTok’s newest it-girl, so too has her signature “quiet luxury” aesthetic. Even when her ensembles swing toward the spicy pendulum (like flashing undies or luxuriating in a bikini), she always manages to bring an undercurrent of sophistication. Unsurprisingly, she also brought those elegant style sensibilities to New York Fashion week’s Spring 2024 season.

On Friday, Sept. 8, Richie and her husband Elliot Grainge sat in the front row at the Ralph Lauren show, a brand similarly famed for its “stealth wealth” leanings. While the pinstripe print is typically seen in more corporate environments, the NUDESTIX beauty director put her own spin on the look, taking her gray pinstripe co-ords from boardroom to fashion fête.

Donning a full Ralph Lauren ensemble, she wore an expertly-tailored, long-sleeved top with an off-the-shoulder neckline. Her waist was cinched by a belt bearing the label’s logo, giving the look a slight peplum flare. Meanwhile, she wore tailored trousers in the same print.

Keeping the rest of her ‘fit simple, she reached for a black top-handle handbag, also bearing the “RL” monogram. As for her shoes, she wore white, pointed pumps: an understated statement pair.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

So refined.