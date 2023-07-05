Sofia Richie never takes a vacation from her understated, “stealth wealth” aesthetic, even when she is on vacation. Richie went on an island getaway over the Fourth of July weekend, and in between dining on crêpes and paddle boarding, she served a bikini look that was pure sophistication.

On Tuesday, the beauty director of NUDESTIX shared her beach ‘fit with her 10.4M dedicated followers. Unsurprisingly, she stuck to a streamlined swimsuit style, in keeping with the “quiet luxury” look she’s come to be known for.

She reached for a minimalist triangle bikini — a classic silhouette making the rounds this summer — in a low-key print. Both her dark blue triangle top and stringy bottoms by Eres were spotted with two-toned polka dots inspired by the phases of the moon. Though her subtle aesthetic is usually print-free, polka dots are a timeless classic that fit the vibe perfectly.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, TikTok’s it girl kept her accessorizing to a minimum. She layered a $4k gold medallion necklace with another, shorter chain and wore a stack of beaded bracelets on one wrist. Meanwhile, she went makeup-free and chicly covered her eyes with brown sunnies to bask in the sun.

An absolute slay.