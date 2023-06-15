If you’ve been patiently waiting for Sofia Richie to drop outfit pics on main, you’re not alone. The new face of quiet luxury is dominating Pinterest boards everywhere (including my own) with her low-key, neutrals-heavy style. Thankfully, Richie blessed fans with a new ‘fit to gush over and it unexpectedly combines two trends in one: stealth wealth and visible undies.

On Wednesday, the style icon wore a black bodysuit with cap sleeves and an enlarged bow across the neckline. A teeny key-hold cut-out dotted her elegant look. The sweet top, however, was complemented by her look’s spicy lower half. Co-signing the exposed underwear trend Hollywood’s been loving, Richie threw on a sheer skirt, fully exposing the lower half of her onesie.

The luxe skirt had minimal but high-impact details, including delicate pleats and an embroidered waistband. To add a pop of color (sort of), Riche accessorized the look with a white orb-like minaudiere from Chanel, metallic silver pointed Mary Jane pumps, and the daintiest of jewelry.

In keeping with the quiet luxury aesthetic she’s come to be known for, Richie’s ‘fit was low-key high-end. Save for two teeny logos — those signature double Cs — on her belt and bag, the ensemble was totally nondescript. Just the way she likes it.

Another one for the books.