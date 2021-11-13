45 Stylish Things That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

You don't have to read through the reviews to feel excited about clicking “Proceed to checkout” with these finds — but the thousands of high ratings will get you seriously thrilled. All of these stylish things are seriously skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. Want a little tip? You may want to grab them before they're so hyped up they're hard to get your hands on. Just what are these stylish items people can't stop talking about (and snatching up)? They're trendy and comfy, and reviewers say some of them are dupes for more expensive versions you've been seeing everywhere.

People are snagging multiple colors and coming back for more, and the five-star ratings keep growing. What in the world could be that popular on Amazon? How about a two-piece workout set that doubles as fab streetwear for only $35? Reviewers seriously love it for the gym, but they're also posting Instagram-worthy snaps topping it with a jacket and sneakers.

And if you're looking for polished, professional, or elegant, there are also plenty of finds for you, along with so many accessories that reviewers swear by, including the perfect chunky gold-tone necklace and the trendiest rectangle sunglasses for just $13.

Seriously, start scrolling through this list and find all the popular things that are skyrocketing on Amazon. If reading reviews is your thing, you'll only find customers raving about how stylish all of these items are, not to mention plenty of folks telling you to buy these items asap — and maybe to even stock up on a few.

1 These Minimal Hoop Earrings With Gold Plating PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Choose from 14K gold plated or gold vermeil in these minimalist cubic zirconia hoop earrings. These mini earrings come in rose gold, silver, and gold tones, and reviewers love wearing them in second or third piercings as a glittering ear cuff. Plus, they snap closed without any pesky earring backs to keep up with. Available colors: 3

2 This Soft & Cozy Statement Sweater Daily Ritual Ultra-Soft Jacquard Crewneck Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reviewers say this super soft, classic crewneck sweater gets even softer if every time it’s washed in the machine. Dry cleaning, take a hike! It comes in easy-to-wear prints that aren’t overwhelmingly bold, so they still match with most pieces while dialing up the impact. There are more neutral animal prints and an elevated and abstract dot pattern among the options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

3 These Seriously Fluffy (& Trendy) Crisscross Slippers Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These are the extra-fluffy crisscross slippers you’ve been seeing all over Instagram — but these are under $25. They come in classic black and white, as well as an on-trend camel color, and sweet pastel pink, minty green, and more. Don’t let their fluff fool you — they’re super durable with a rubber sole that’s quiet and waterproof. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 8

4 These Vintage-y Flared Jeans With Cute Front Pockets Sidefeel Destroyed Flare Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon These flare jeans come in so many styles that encapsulate vintage vibes, including pairs with elastic waists, unique pockets, ripped knees, tie-waists, and more. Plus, a few pairs come in a perfect ‘70s-style orange. The flare is basically made to pair with your favorite ankle boots, and reviewers say they’re super soft. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 20

5 An Under-$40 Boxy Shacket That Reviewers Can’t Stop Wearing Tanming Brushed Flannel Shacket Amazon $39 See On Amazon When choosing a look of the day, reviewers can’t stop going for this oversized plaid shacket that comes in perfect fall colors, and even pastel pink and purple. Plus, it’s complete with fashionable functional, super roomy pockets on the front. One reviewer’s roommate won’t stop borrowing hers, and another reviewer raved that this versatile shirt-jacket hybrid is a “must-have.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

6 A Pom-Pom Beanie With A Fleece Lining For Under $20 C.C Thick Cable Knit Fleece Lined Beanie Amazon $18 See On Amazon This knit beanie has everything you could want for winter, including a soft fleece lining, chunky cable-knit print, and adorable fluffy pom-pom accent. Reviewers love that the cuff is the perfect length to cover your ears. Plus, it comes in a whopping 89 colors to go with all your winter fits, and there are even multi-color options. Available colors: 89

7 The Ideal Chunky Choker Necklace That’s Super Luxe LANE WOODS Gold Chain Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This chunky gold-tone chain necklace is fully adjustable for a trendy choker style or a longer length, depending on your fit. There’s even an option with a matching chain bracelet if you want a chic, complementing set. It has over 1,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer raved, “This necklace is absolutely gorgeous! It definitely is worth every penny.”

8 This Classic Blouse With Flirty Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Long Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This puff-sleeve top has sheer lace sleeves with an elastic wrist cuff to create that vintage-style balloon silhouette. In addition to looking chic, this crew neck top is still comfortable and cozy thanks to a mini waffle-knit fabric that’s also stretchy. One reviewer raved, “Lovely blouse to go out with friends or date night. Flirty and fun!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

9 This Staple Sweater Tank For Simple Styling The Drop Karolina Sleeveless Mock Neck Rib Sweater Amazon $19 See On Amazon This classic sweater tank top is super simple to style, and is comfy cozy with its mini mock turtleneck and stretchy ribbed fabric. It comes in black, white, and a bold pink, and the cozy cotton-blend fabric keeps looking great when washed in the machine. Reviewers are big fans, with one describing it simply: “chic and classic.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

10 A Seamless Bodysuit With A Trendy Mock Neck MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mock-neck bodysuit is made of a modal blend fabric that’s stretchy, soft, and super smooth, so it’s seamless under sweaters. When I say popular on Amazon, I really mean it with this bodysuit because it has over 13,000 five-star ratings. Plus, it even comes in patterns like a little daisy print and animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

11 A Flowy Tunic With Cuffable Sleeves a.Jesdani 3/4 Roll Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This breezy V-neck blouse is an elevated choice for work or going out, but also keeps it casual with sleeves you can roll up to three-quarter length, via a cute button detail. There’s a color or pattern that will match any vibe or fit you’re going for, including classic black for that perfect NYC-esque all-black night-out look. Available sizes: Medium — X4

Available colors: 23

12 These Go-To Stretchy Pull-On Levi’s Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Levi’s skinny jeans are extra-popular because they’re seriously so much better than your average skinny jeans. Why? Because these jeans pull on, so they’re super comfy, but also don’t get all stretched out. The cotton-blend fabric is stretchy, has worn-in and faded detailing, and have an elastic waistband for tiptop ease. Available sizes: Standard — Plus (including length options)

Available colors: 8

13 A Flouncy, Stretchy Mini Skirt With Over 42,000 Five-Star Reviews Urban CoCo Flared Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $16 See On Amazon This flared mini skirt has over 42,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers are obsessed with its comfortable elastic waistband. The polyester and spandex fabric is stretchy, has a minimalist but elevated texture detail, and comes in 40 colors and patterns, all for only $16. Pair it with tights or tall socks for a preppy cool-weather look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

14 Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses That Are Under $15 BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend a fortune to get on board the 90’s-fabulous, small sunglasses trend with these vintage rectangle shades. They come in patterns, matte colors, and transparent pastels, and a few even come in two-packs. Reviewers love that they come with a cloth carrying case, and one raved, “These glasses are fabulous and way affordable.” Available colors: 33

15 This Two-Piece Ribbed Workout Set That Doubles As Streetwear FAFOFA Ribbed Workout Outfit (2-Piece) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This all-in-one workout outfit is under $40 — for real — for both pieces. The two-piece set is complete with leggings and a matching padded sports bra with a trendy notch neckline. The moisture-wicking, ribbed fabric is perfect for workouts, but reviewers also love adding a jacket or a flannel and posing for trendy photos in this set. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

16 A Mini Phone & Wallet Bag With Gold-Tone Accents myfriday Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse Amazon $21 See On Amazon This faux leather mini crossbody bag is all you need to reach for before stepping out on the town, because it’s a wallet and a phone holder. There’s space for your cards, a clear card slot for your ID, a pocket for your phone, and even enough space for other small items like earbuds or chapstick. Available colors: 42

17 This Four-Piece Bag Set With Matching Wallets YTL Tote Bag Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Grab this four-piece bag set in trendy color-blocked options, bold floral prints, or even geometric patterns for an easy go-to matching set. Each bag is made of water-resistant faux leather, and the set comes with a tote, a crossbody bag, a wallet, and a cardholder. Over 20,000 reviewers rate these lovelies 4.5 stars. Available colors: 33

18 A Sophisticated & Dressy Cardigan With Thousands Of Fans Urban CoCo Drape Front Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Scroll through the reviews of this lightweight cardigan, and you’ll find tons of reviewers stocking up on more than one color (sometimes even more than five colors). The drapey front of this viscose-blend cardigan makes it super sophisticated and dressy, but it’s also breezy as part of a casual ensemble. It wildly has over 13,500 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

19 A Seriously Luxe Wrap Dress With A Velvety Finish GUBERRY Velvet Bodycon Wrap Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon This bodycon wrap dress makes your going-out outfit decisions so much easier. This stretchy dress is simple to pull on, has flirty ruched details on the hips, and is super sumptuous with a luxe velvety finish that looks seriously expensive. Reviewers swear by this dress for parties and obsess over the thick, high-quality velvety fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

20 This Cinched Clutch With A Gold-Tone Chain Prime Original Cloud-Shaped Dumpling Clutch Amazon $40 See On Amazon This cinch-top clutch is pure eye-candy with a chunky gold-tone chain strap that reviewers love. It has a unique slouchy dumpling shape, is made of luxe faux leather, and has a longer faux-leather strap if you love a good crossbody option. One reviewer raved, “Amazing bag. Feels and looks like it cost way more than it’s priced.” Available colors: 6

21 A Ruched Mini Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day MiiVoo Drawstring Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This chic bodycon dress is more than meets the eye — reviewers love that you can wear it as a mini or midi dress by adjusting the tie strings on the side. And although it’s a bodycon fit, the ribbed and stretchy rayon-blend fabric and easy crewneck design make it almost as comfy as loungewear. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

22 Perfectly Baggy & Distressed Y2K Jeans Genleck Ripped Boyfriends Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Step into the Y2K trend wearing these distressed straight-leg jeans that reviewers are describing as “perfect.” They’re high-waisted, have multiple distressed options depending on how many rips you’re looking for, and they’re machine washable. One reviewer gushes, “These jeans are very comfortable and on-trend.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

23 These Oversized Flat-Top Sunglasses With UV Protection GRFISIA Square Oversized Sunglasses Amazon $10 See On Amazon These oversize square sunglasses have over 25,000 five-star ratings and reviewers that seriously swear by them. They’re complete with a unique and futuristic flat-top design that’s oh-so-sleek. Plus, the UV protective lenses match the frames with bold colors, including purple, light brown, bright blue, pastels, and many, many more. Available colors: 34

24 These Cotton-Blend Trousers That Reviewers Can’t Stop Buying Lee Plus Size Flex Motion Regular Fit Trousers Amazon $38 See On Amazon These cotton-blend Lee trousers are an obvious choice for a popular Amazon find because of their flex motion design that’s stretchy, and their non-binding waistband (a comfy waistband on structured pants is a serious win). Plus, they come correct with four real pockets that reviewers rave are large enough to hold everything they need. Available sizes: 16 — 3 Plus (including petite and long options)

Available colors: 7

25 This Strappy-Back Sports Bra That Reviewers Call “Perfection” RUNNING GIRL Camo Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This strappy back sports bra has over 14,500 five-star ratings and hundreds of reviewers describing it as “perfect.” And not for nothing, it’s only $20. The delicate, cris-cross strappy back is unique and looks stylish sticking out of a workout tank, but also doubles as a durable and supportive detail. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

26 The Perfect Oversize Sweater Vest In Classic Cable-Knit HOTAPEI Sweater Vest Amazon $31 See On Amazon This oversize sweater vest comes in classic cable-knit styles and houndstooth prints, as well as tunic-length options that can double as an adorable mini dress. Even the chunkiest-knit styles are machine-washable. Reviewers say this is super soft and has the perfect relaxed fit. One gushes, “It’s a perfect oversized vest. Not too big, but stylish.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

27 These Sleek, Shimmery Leggings In Crocodile Print CRZ YOGA Matte Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon Reviewers say these faux leather leggings are a major dupe for a more expensive option, and they’re perfect to style outside of the gym (though also work just as well inside it). For under $30, these leggings deliver a trendy high waist and a shimmery faux leather look — they’re available in so many patterns, too, including crocodile print, snake print, and beyond. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

28 A Cozy Sweater With A Funky Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $41 See On Amazon This rib-knit turtleneck sweater has an asymmetric hem that reviewers say is perfect for tucking. The sleeves are long enough to roll up, and the fabric is stretchy, so the turtleneck isn’t too tight. One reviewer raved, “Love how versatile this sweater is!! So many ways to wear it, so soft, and such great quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 34

29 A Classic Quilted Vest Worth Stocking Up On Fuinloth Quilted Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon This quilted vest is the perfect go-to lightweight layering piece for every season and all of your fits. It comes in trendy pastels, classic neutrals, and easy-to-wear colors that effortlessly layer over sweaters or tees. It’s super light and airy but still keeps you warm, and one reviewer even called it a “wardrobe must.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

30 A Luxe Pima Cotton-Blend Tank For Workouts (Or Looking Chic) Core 10 Pima Knot Front Cropped Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon A luxurious Pima cotton-blend top for under $20 is always a win. Plus, this workout tank top has an elevated twist-front detail and a trendy muscle sleeve style. It’s lightweight and keeps you feeling comfy during your exercise routine, but so many reviewers love pairing it with a flowy and causal midi skirt for an everyday look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

31 This Elegant Lace Dress With Delicate Details Pinup Fashion Plus Size Lace Swing Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This elegant lace swing dress is perfect for a fancy cocktail party — and it’s under $50. It’s a delight with so many delicate details, including sheer lace sleeves, a wrap style, and luscious lace trim on the V-neck accent. Plus, it has over 1,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers love that it’s comfy and soft yet strikes a chord at dressy events, especially weddings. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 10

32 A Perfect Party Dress With Ruffle Accents WEEPINLEE Round Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This mini wrap dress with flirty ruffles comes in short-sleeved or long-sleeved options. Both are bedecked with ruffle details on the sleeves and have an adjustable tie skirt detail. Reviewers love it for weddings or holiday parties, and one gushed, “I get tons of compliments in this dress. Can’t wait to get more colors!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

33 A Corset-Style Crop Top With Unique Draped Fabric Modegal Strapless Boned Mesh Bustier Amazon $32 See On Amazon This bustier crop top is the opposite of a flimsy faux-corset because it’s complete with structured boning and has a durable zipper closure. With the draped mesh fabric, everything about this bustier is trendy while simultaneously an elevated take on the style. It's strapless and has a helpful worry-free non-slip design. Available sizes: 00 — 14

Available colors: 16

34 This Flouncy & Flirty Leopard Print Blouse ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Long Sleeve Amazon $23 See On Amazon The popularity of this flowy flared top is thanks to its major ‘60s vibes and the trendy patterns you can choose from (including the always-in-style leopard print). It’s also thanks to the v-neck wrap design and the soft fabric, which reviewers love. Over 1,500 five-star ratings show that everything about this top is popular, and it’s def a must-snag. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 20

35 A Fluffy Pullover With Pockets & Trendy Tie-Dye KIRUNDO Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon This classic fleece pullover stands out from the rest because it’s got a sumptuous, extra-fluffy neckline that wraps around you like a scarf. It has an adjustable half-zip detail, and roomy pockets to keep your hands warm. All in all, it’s probably the coziest pullover you can find, and —best of all — it’s under $35. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

36 An Eye-Catching Top With All Over Sequins Anna-Kaci Short Sleeve Sequin Blouse Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want a sparkly going-out look, this all-over sequin top can be worn in a trendy off-the-shoulder style as well as a classic boat-neck top. Pair it with jeans to up a casual look, or take it over the top with skirts or leather pants (if you dare!). This short sleeve top has rock-star level glitter for under $40, and even comes in a few options with striking ombre sequins. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

37 A Pair Of On-Trend Knit Sneakers For Under $50 Wonesion Non Slip Sneakers Amazon $49 See On Amazon Upgrade your athletic wear collection with these trendy knit sneakers that come in the brightest bold colors. The non-slip sole comes correct with a unique, cushioned cutaway detail. Plus, the lightweight mesh fabric has a trendy wraparound printed ribbon detail that doubles as an easy way to pull on your sneakers. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 17

38 This Plaid Mini Skirt With Luxe Faux-Pearl Details WDIRARA Plaid Mini Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This popular plaid mini skirt has reviewers raving about its soft and lightweight material. One reviewer praises, “I like the material a lot as it is not too heavy, but also not see-through nor itchy.” The skirt is taken up a notch with elegant faux pearl buttons, though there are also classic plaid button-less options. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 18

39 A Sophisticated Midi Dress With Vintage Pencil-Skirt Style Floerns Plus Size Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bodycon dress takes trendy details and gives them a polished spin that’s perfect for work. These elegant details include a mock neck, a pencil skirt style, and of course, a trendy midi length. Reviewers love all of the plaid patterns in this machine-washable dress, and they say it’s pretty and seriously comfortable to boot. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

40 This Trendy Layered Necklace Set With Dainty Charms MEVECCO Layered Heart Necklace Pendant Amazon $14 See On Amazon Choose from a simple gold-tone disk, a crescent moon, a minimalist circle, and many other sweet pendants with this dainty layered necklace set. The necklaces are adjustable, come with an extender chain, and they’re gold plated, so they’re durable enough to wear every day. This delicate set is a fan favorite with over 8,500 five-star ratings. Available colors: 14

41 These Cable-Knit Sweater Pants That Are As Soft As Cashmere DAIMIDY Cashmere Jogger Pants Amazon $43 See On Amazon These sweater-style jogger pants are so cozy and warm that reviewers rave they feel like a soft cashmere sweater for your legs. They’re complete with a cushy, cable-knit detail, a comfortable adjustable drawstring waist, and have praiseworthy roomy pockets. Reviewers love lounging in them, but they’re also perfect for chilly morning runs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

42 These Pointed-Toe Boots With A Unique Cutout Design FISACE Pointed Toe Stacked Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $61 See On Amazon These pointed-toe ankle boots come in faux-suede and faux-leather options, including exciting choices like snakeskin, crocodile, and even leopard print. They have unique side cutouts that are nice to look at, but also make them easier to slip on. The 3.5 inch stacked heel gives some height yet is stable, and so many reviewers rave that they own multiple colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 29

43 These Color Block Heels That Are Just The Right Height The Drop Paulina Pointed Toe Two-Tone Mule Amazon $50 See On Amazon Mix mules and your favorite kitten heel, and you get these faux-suede pointed-toe heels. They come in four striking color block options and even a while faux-leather option with a schmancy crocodile print toe. One reviewer raved, “The heel is low enough for me to walk in comfort, yet stylish enough to dress up any outfit!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 5

44 A Faux-Leather Skirt That Looks Like A Vintage Find Chouyatou Flare Pleated Faux Leather Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Thanks to the design and the faux-leather fabric, this pleated flare skirt looks like a mod-style vintage steal. It’s structured and holds its shape as you skip down the street. Plus, the belt loops let you add extra style with a colorful accent should you choose. It comes in sumptuous shades like brown, red, white, black, and even a dark red. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5