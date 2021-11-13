45 Stylish Things That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

You don't have to read through the reviews to feel excited about clicking “Proceed to checkout” with these finds — but the thousands of high ratings will get you seriously thrilled. All of these stylish things are seriously
skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. Want a little tip? You may want to grab them before they're so hyped up they're hard to get your hands on. Just what are these stylish items people can't stop talking about (and snatching up)? They're trendy and comfy, and reviewers say some of them are dupes for more expensive versions you've been seeing everywhere.
People are snagging multiple colors and coming back for more, and the five-star ratings keep growing. What in the world could be that popular on Amazon? How about a
two-piece workout set that doubles as fab streetwear for only $35? Reviewers seriously love it for the gym, but they're also posting Instagram-worthy snaps topping it with a jacket and sneakers.
And if you're looking for polished, professional, or elegant, there are also plenty of finds for you, along with so many accessories that reviewers swear by, including the perfect chunky gold-tone necklace and the trendiest
rectangle sunglasses for just $13.
Seriously, start scrolling through this list and find all the popular things that are skyrocketing on Amazon. If reading reviews is your thing, you'll only find customers raving about how stylish all of these items are, not to mention plenty of folks telling you to buy these items asap — and maybe to even stock up on a few.
1 These Minimal Hoop Earrings With Gold Plating
Choose from 14K gold plated or gold vermeil in these minimalist cubic zirconia
hoop earrings. These mini earrings come in rose gold, silver, and gold tones, and reviewers love wearing them in second or third piercings as a glittering ear cuff. Plus, they snap closed without any pesky earring backs to keep up with. 2 This Soft & Cozy Statement Sweater
Reviewers say this super soft,
classic crewneck sweater gets even softer if every time it’s washed in the machine. Dry cleaning, take a hike! It comes in easy-to-wear prints that aren’t overwhelmingly bold, so they still match with most pieces while dialing up the impact. There are more neutral animal prints and an elevated and abstract dot pattern among the options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 3 These Seriously Fluffy (& Trendy) Crisscross Slippers
These are the extra-fluffy
crisscross slippers you’ve been seeing all over Instagram — but these are under $25. They come in classic black and white, as well as an on-trend camel color, and sweet pastel pink, minty green, and more. Don’t let their fluff fool you — they’re super durable with a rubber sole that’s quiet and waterproof. Available sizes: 5 — 10 Available colors: 8 4 These Vintage-y Flared Jeans With Cute Front Pockets
These
flare jeans come in so many styles that encapsulate vintage vibes, including pairs with elastic waists, unique pockets, ripped knees, tie-waists, and more. Plus, a few pairs come in a perfect ‘70s-style orange. The flare is basically made to pair with your favorite ankle boots, and reviewers say they’re super soft. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 20 5 An Under-$40 Boxy Shacket That Reviewers Can’t Stop Wearing
When choosing a look of the day, reviewers can’t stop going for this
oversized plaid shacket that comes in perfect fall colors, and even pastel pink and purple. Plus, it’s complete with fashionable functional, super roomy pockets on the front. One reviewer’s roommate won’t stop borrowing hers, and another reviewer raved that this versatile shirt-jacket hybrid is a “must-have.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 10 6 A Pom-Pom Beanie With A Fleece Lining For Under $20
This
knit beanie has everything you could want for winter, including a soft fleece lining, chunky cable-knit print, and adorable fluffy pom-pom accent. Reviewers love that the cuff is the perfect length to cover your ears. Plus, it comes in a whopping 89 colors to go with all your winter fits, and there are even multi-color options. 7 The Ideal Chunky Choker Necklace That’s Super Luxe
This chunky gold-tone
chain necklace is fully adjustable for a trendy choker style or a longer length, depending on your fit. There’s even an option with a matching chain bracelet if you want a chic, complementing set. It has over 1,000 five-star ratings, and one reviewer raved, “This necklace is absolutely gorgeous! It definitely is worth every penny.” 8 This Classic Blouse With Flirty Lace Sleeves
This
puff-sleeve top has sheer lace sleeves with an elastic wrist cuff to create that vintage-style balloon silhouette. In addition to looking chic, this crew neck top is still comfortable and cozy thanks to a mini waffle-knit fabric that’s also stretchy. One reviewer raved, “Lovely blouse to go out with friends or date night. Flirty and fun!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 5 9 This Staple Sweater Tank For Simple Styling
This classic
sweater tank top is super simple to style, and is comfy cozy with its mini mock turtleneck and stretchy ribbed fabric. It comes in black, white, and a bold pink, and the cozy cotton-blend fabric keeps looking great when washed in the machine. Reviewers are big fans, with one describing it simply: “chic and classic.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X Available colors: 3 10 A Seamless Bodysuit With A Trendy Mock Neck
This
mock-neck bodysuit is made of a modal blend fabric that’s stretchy, soft, and super smooth, so it’s seamless under sweaters. When I say popular on Amazon, I really mean it with this bodysuit because it has over 13,000 five-star ratings. Plus, it even comes in patterns like a little daisy print and animal prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 11 A Flowy Tunic With Cuffable Sleeves
This breezy
V-neck blouse is an elevated choice for work or going out, but also keeps it casual with sleeves you can roll up to three-quarter length, via a cute button detail. There’s a color or pattern that will match any vibe or fit you’re going for, including classic black for that perfect NYC-esque all-black night-out look. Available sizes: Medium — X4 Available colors: 23 12 These Go-To Stretchy Pull-On Levi’s
These
Levi’s skinny jeans are extra-popular because they’re seriously so much better than your average skinny jeans. Why? Because these jeans pull on, so they’re super comfy, but also don’t get all stretched out. The cotton-blend fabric is stretchy, has worn-in and faded detailing, and have an elastic waistband for tiptop ease. Available sizes: Standard — Plus (including length options) Available colors: 8 13 A Flouncy, Stretchy Mini Skirt With Over 42,000 Five-Star Reviews
This
flared mini skirt has over 42,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers are obsessed with its comfortable elastic waistband. The polyester and spandex fabric is stretchy, has a minimalist but elevated texture detail, and comes in 40 colors and patterns, all for only $16. Pair it with tights or tall socks for a preppy cool-weather look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 40 14 Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses That Are Under $15
You don’t have to spend a fortune to get on board the 90’s-fabulous, small sunglasses trend with these vintage
rectangle shades. They come in patterns, matte colors, and transparent pastels, and a few even come in two-packs. Reviewers love that they come with a cloth carrying case, and one raved, “These glasses are fabulous and way affordable.” 15 This Two-Piece Ribbed Workout Set That Doubles As Streetwear
This
all-in-one workout outfit is under $40 — for real — for both pieces. The two-piece set is complete with leggings and a matching padded sports bra with a trendy notch neckline. The moisture-wicking, ribbed fabric is perfect for workouts, but reviewers also love adding a jacket or a flannel and posing for trendy photos in this set. Available sizes: Small — Large Available colors: 13 16 A Mini Phone & Wallet Bag With Gold-Tone Accents
This faux leather
mini crossbody bag is all you need to reach for before stepping out on the town, because it’s a wallet and a phone holder. There’s space for your cards, a clear card slot for your ID, a pocket for your phone, and even enough space for other small items like earbuds or chapstick. 17 This Four-Piece Bag Set With Matching Wallets
Grab this
four-piece bag set in trendy color-blocked options, bold floral prints, or even geometric patterns for an easy go-to matching set. Each bag is made of water-resistant faux leather, and the set comes with a tote, a crossbody bag, a wallet, and a cardholder. Over 20,000 reviewers rate these lovelies 4.5 stars. 18 A Sophisticated & Dressy Cardigan With Thousands Of Fans
Scroll through the reviews of this
lightweight cardigan, and you’ll find tons of reviewers stocking up on more than one color (sometimes even more than five colors). The drapey front of this viscose-blend cardigan makes it super sophisticated and dressy, but it’s also breezy as part of a casual ensemble. It wildly has over 13,500 five-star ratings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 24 19 A Seriously Luxe Wrap Dress With A Velvety Finish
This
bodycon wrap dress makes your going-out outfit decisions so much easier. This stretchy dress is simple to pull on, has flirty ruched details on the hips, and is super sumptuous with a luxe velvety finish that looks seriously expensive. Reviewers swear by this dress for parties and obsess over the thick, high-quality velvety fabric. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 8 20 This Cinched Clutch With A Gold-Tone Chain
This
cinch-top clutch is pure eye-candy with a chunky gold-tone chain strap that reviewers love. It has a unique slouchy dumpling shape, is made of luxe faux leather, and has a longer faux-leather strap if you love a good crossbody option. One reviewer raved, “Amazing bag. Feels and looks like it cost way more than it’s priced.” 21 A Ruched Mini Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day
This
chic bodycon dress is more than meets the eye — reviewers love that you can wear it as a mini or midi dress by adjusting the tie strings on the side. And although it’s a bodycon fit, the ribbed and stretchy rayon-blend fabric and easy crewneck design make it almost as comfy as loungewear. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 17 22 Perfectly Baggy & Distressed Y2K Jeans
Step into the Y2K trend wearing these
distressed straight-leg jeans that reviewers are describing as “perfect.” They’re high-waisted, have multiple distressed options depending on how many rips you’re looking for, and they’re machine washable. One reviewer gushes, “These jeans are very comfortable and on-trend.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 9 23 These Oversized Flat-Top Sunglasses With UV Protection
These
oversize square sunglasses have over 25,000 five-star ratings and reviewers that seriously swear by them. They’re complete with a unique and futuristic flat-top design that’s oh-so-sleek. Plus, the UV protective lenses match the frames with bold colors, including purple, light brown, bright blue, pastels, and many, many more. 24 These Cotton-Blend Trousers That Reviewers Can’t Stop Buying
These
cotton-blend Lee trousers are an obvious choice for a popular Amazon find because of their flex motion design that’s stretchy, and their non-binding waistband (a comfy waistband on structured pants is a serious win). Plus, they come correct with four real pockets that reviewers rave are large enough to hold everything they need. Available sizes: 16 — 3 Plus (including petite and long options) Available colors: 7 25 This Strappy-Back Sports Bra That Reviewers Call “Perfection”
This
strappy back sports bra has over 14,500 five-star ratings and hundreds of reviewers describing it as “perfect.” And not for nothing, it’s only $20. The delicate, cris-cross strappy back is unique and looks stylish sticking out of a workout tank, but also doubles as a durable and supportive detail. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 35 26 The Perfect Oversize Sweater Vest In Classic Cable-Knit
This
oversize sweater vest comes in classic cable-knit styles and houndstooth prints, as well as tunic-length options that can double as an adorable mini dress. Even the chunkiest-knit styles are machine-washable. Reviewers say this is super soft and has the perfect relaxed fit. One gushes, “It’s a perfect oversized vest. Not too big, but stylish.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 21 27 These Sleek, Shimmery Leggings In Crocodile Print
Reviewers say these
faux leather leggings are a major dupe for a more expensive option, and they’re perfect to style outside of the gym (though also work just as well inside it). For under $30, these leggings deliver a trendy high waist and a shimmery faux leather look — they’re available in so many patterns, too, including crocodile print, snake print, and beyond. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large Available colors: 13 28 A Cozy Sweater With A Funky Asymmetrical Hem
This
rib-knit turtleneck sweater has an asymmetric hem that reviewers say is perfect for tucking. The sleeves are long enough to roll up, and the fabric is stretchy, so the turtleneck isn’t too tight. One reviewer raved, “Love how versatile this sweater is!! So many ways to wear it, so soft, and such great quality.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 34 29 A Classic Quilted Vest Worth Stocking Up On
This
quilted vest is the perfect go-to lightweight layering piece for every season and all of your fits. It comes in trendy pastels, classic neutrals, and easy-to-wear colors that effortlessly layer over sweaters or tees. It’s super light and airy but still keeps you warm, and one reviewer even called it a “wardrobe must.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 30 A Luxe Pima Cotton-Blend Tank For Workouts (Or Looking Chic)
A luxurious Pima cotton-blend top for under $20 is always a win. Plus, this
workout tank top has an elevated twist-front detail and a trendy muscle sleeve style. It’s lightweight and keeps you feeling comfy during your exercise routine, but so many reviewers love pairing it with a flowy and causal midi skirt for an everyday look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 10 31 This Elegant Lace Dress With Delicate Details
This
elegant lace swing dress is perfect for a fancy cocktail party — and it’s under $50. It’s a delight with so many delicate details, including sheer lace sleeves, a wrap style, and luscious lace trim on the V-neck accent. Plus, it has over 1,500 five-star ratings. Reviewers love that it’s comfy and soft yet strikes a chord at dressy events, especially weddings. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus Available colors: 10 32 A Perfect Party Dress With Ruffle Accents
This
mini wrap dress with flirty ruffles comes in short-sleeved or long-sleeved options. Both are bedecked with ruffle details on the sleeves and have an adjustable tie skirt detail. Reviewers love it for weddings or holiday parties, and one gushed, “I get tons of compliments in this dress. Can’t wait to get more colors!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 14 33 A Corset-Style Crop Top With Unique Draped Fabric
This
bustier crop top is the opposite of a flimsy faux-corset because it’s complete with structured boning and has a durable zipper closure. With the draped mesh fabric, everything about this bustier is trendy while simultaneously an elevated take on the style. It's strapless and has a helpful worry-free non-slip design. Available sizes: 00 — 14 Available colors: 16 34 This Flouncy & Flirty Leopard Print Blouse
The popularity of this
flowy flared top is thanks to its major ‘60s vibes and the trendy patterns you can choose from (including the always-in-style leopard print). It’s also thanks to the v-neck wrap design and the soft fabric, which reviewers love. Over 1,500 five-star ratings show that everything about this top is popular, and it’s def a must-snag. Available sizes: 1X — 4X Available colors: 20 35 A Fluffy Pullover With Pockets & Trendy Tie-Dye
This
classic fleece pullover stands out from the rest because it’s got a sumptuous, extra-fluffy neckline that wraps around you like a scarf. It has an adjustable half-zip detail, and roomy pockets to keep your hands warm. All in all, it’s probably the coziest pullover you can find, and —best of all — it’s under $35. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 25 36 An Eye-Catching Top With All Over Sequins
If you want a sparkly going-out look, this
all-over sequin top can be worn in a trendy off-the-shoulder style as well as a classic boat-neck top. Pair it with jeans to up a casual look, or take it over the top with skirts or leather pants (if you dare!). This short sleeve top has rock-star level glitter for under $40, and even comes in a few options with striking ombre sequins. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 12 37 A Pair Of On-Trend Knit Sneakers For Under $50
Upgrade your athletic wear collection with these
trendy knit sneakers that come in the brightest bold colors. The non-slip sole comes correct with a unique, cushioned cutaway detail. Plus, the lightweight mesh fabric has a trendy wraparound printed ribbon detail that doubles as an easy way to pull on your sneakers. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5 Available colors: 17 38 This Plaid Mini Skirt With Luxe Faux-Pearl Details
This popular
plaid mini skirt has reviewers raving about its soft and lightweight material. One reviewer praises, “I like the material a lot as it is not too heavy, but also not see-through nor itchy.” The skirt is taken up a notch with elegant faux pearl buttons, though there are also classic plaid button-less options. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 18 39 A Sophisticated Midi Dress With Vintage Pencil-Skirt Style
This
bodycon dress takes trendy details and gives them a polished spin that’s perfect for work. These elegant details include a mock neck, a pencil skirt style, and of course, a trendy midi length. Reviewers love all of the plaid patterns in this machine-washable dress, and they say it’s pretty and seriously comfortable to boot. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Plus Available colors: 14 40 This Trendy Layered Necklace Set With Dainty Charms
Choose from a simple gold-tone disk, a crescent moon, a minimalist circle, and many other sweet pendants with this dainty
layered necklace set. The necklaces are adjustable, come with an extender chain, and they’re gold plated, so they’re durable enough to wear every day. This delicate set is a fan favorite with over 8,500 five-star ratings. 41 These Cable-Knit Sweater Pants That Are As Soft As Cashmere
These
sweater-style jogger pants are so cozy and warm that reviewers rave they feel like a soft cashmere sweater for your legs. They’re complete with a cushy, cable-knit detail, a comfortable adjustable drawstring waist, and have praiseworthy roomy pockets. Reviewers love lounging in them, but they’re also perfect for chilly morning runs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 42 These Pointed-Toe Boots With A Unique Cutout Design
These
pointed-toe ankle boots come in faux-suede and faux-leather options, including exciting choices like snakeskin, crocodile, and even leopard print. They have unique side cutouts that are nice to look at, but also make them easier to slip on. The 3.5 inch stacked heel gives some height yet is stable, and so many reviewers rave that they own multiple colors and patterns. Available sizes: 5 — 11 Available colors: 29 43 These Color Block Heels That Are Just The Right Height
Mix mules and your favorite kitten heel, and you get these faux-suede
pointed-toe heels. They come in four striking color block options and even a while faux-leather option with a schmancy crocodile print toe. One reviewer raved, “The heel is low enough for me to walk in comfort, yet stylish enough to dress up any outfit!” Available sizes: 5 — 12 Available colors: 5 44 A Faux-Leather Skirt That Looks Like A Vintage Find
Thanks to the design and the faux-leather fabric, this
pleated flare skirt looks like a mod-style vintage steal. It’s structured and holds its shape as you skip down the street. Plus, the belt loops let you add extra style with a colorful accent should you choose. It comes in sumptuous shades like brown, red, white, black, and even a dark red. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 5 45 These Machine Washable Slip-On Shoes In Exotic Patterns
With over 30,000 five-star ratings, reviewers are raving about how lightweight and comfortable these
slip-on shoes are. The cotton canvas fabric is machine-washable, and they’re complete with a memory foam insole for ultra comfort. They even have over 30,000 perfect five-star ratings. One reviewer raved, “Buy a few colors. You’ll wish you did.” Available sizes: 4 — 14 Available colors: 55