44 Things That Came Out Of Nowhere & Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

No matter how many online shops, marketplaces, and boutiques I scroll through, I always find great joy in coming across new and interesting products. You know, those genius Amazon products that have popped up out of nowhere, suddenly skyrocketing in popularity to become the "it" items. They're the products you never knew you needed until they suddenly popped up in your Instagram feed or Google search. Yup, I absolutely love these types of finds and can't help but fill my cart up every time I come across them.

Like, who wouldn't want a fast food sauce holder that attaches to the inside of your car, or even a collapsible water bottle that sizes down for storage after you finish drinking out of it? How about a mini toaster oven for your room and a compact refrigerator that stores your skin products? And if you're an ice-lover like me, you're most certainly going to want to check out the ice mold and dispenser combo that freezes and pushes out 18 large cubes of ice on-demand. It's seriously the coolest thing ever (no pun intended).

Did you know that these and so many other new and innovative products are readily available on Amazon? In fact, there are just so many of these must-have items that I decided to make a list of some of my favorites. Keep scrolling to take a look.

1 An Antimicrobial Toilet Seat Handle That Lifts It Up Lifty Loo Antimicrobial Toilet Seat Handle & Lid Lifter (2 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don't need to touch the actual seat when you've got this lifter attached. It sticks underneath your toilet seat with durable adhesive, allowing you to lift and close it. The antimicrobial handle also helps decrease contamination while reducing unwanted mess.

2 This Motion-Activated Light With Magnetic Backing Yeelight Rechargeable Motion Sensor Light Amazon $16 See On Amazon Attach this handy motion-activated light to any surface for instant lighting and ambiance. The built-in magnetic plate helps it instantly attach to metal, and it also comes equipped with adhesive backing for other mounting options. This warm glowing light has a powerful lithium battery that can last up to 120 days on one charge (it's also rechargeable). Use it as a night light or accessory in hallways, bedrooms, basements, garages, and more.

3 The Anti-Fog Cleaning Cloths That Can Be Used Over & Over Again LifeArt Eyeglasses Anti-Fog Cleaning Cloths Amazon $19 See On Amazon These anti-fog cloths are great to have on hand when you need them. They're super soft, scratch-free, and reusable up to 700 times. Use them on the lenses of your favorite glasses, cameras, computer screens, and more.

4 A Drink Carrier That Makes It Easy To Tote Your Favorite To-Go Cup Around Bone Portable Cup Tie Carrier Amazon $15 See On Amazon Keep your favorite beverage right by your side with this drink carrier. It fits most cups and can be used to hold hot and cold drinks. Made of soft, pliable silicone, this carrier is malleable enough to toss into your bag for quick and easy access.

5 An Acne Lotion That Promises To Work Overnight Bye Bye Blemish Acne Drying Lotion Amazon $13 See On Amazon This acne-drying lotion promises to work overnight. Formulated with salicylic acid and zinc oxide, it works to help remove oils from the pores while also exfoliating old skin cells. It's great for various types of skin and is simple to apply wherever needed.

6 The Mini Toaster Oven That's Great For Small Apartment Dash Mini Toaster Oven Amazon $35 See On Amazon Great for smaller areas, this mini toaster oven cooks up toast, pizza, cookies, and more in a flash. It takes up little space on your countertop and features a simple control dial for easy use. The removable baking tray, oven rack, and crumb tray are all dishwasher-safe for quick and fuss-free cleanup.

7 An Exfoliating Shower Towel That Helps Refresh Your Skin GOSHI Exfoliating Shower Towel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Use this exfoliating shower towel for softer, smoother skin. Its large size makes it simple to clean hard-to-reach places such as your back, neck, and behind the legs and knees. Pair it with your favorite soap or body wash for refreshed and rejuvenated skin.

8 The Mascara That Gives Your Lashes Outstanding Length & Volume Rihachan Thrive Causemetics Liquid Extensions Mascara Amazon $25 See On Amazon This lengthening mascara offers the look of fullness and length of lash extensions with just one swipe. It comes in a deep black color that highlights the lashes, leaving them with a wide-eyed and full appearance.

9 This Bedside Shelf That Keeps Everything You Need Right By Your Side BedShelfie Bedside Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon Clamp this bedside shelf to your bed frame for easy access to your glasses, TV remotes, phone, beverages, and more. The durable design — which the company promises will last forever — is strong enough to hold all of these items at once, should you choose. It can be put together without the use of tools and comes in a few different sizes to fit your style and needs.

10 A Set Of Stackable Lunch Containers That Come With An Insulated To-Go Bag Lille Home Stainless Steel Stackable Food Containers Amazon $25 See On Amazon These stackable food containers are great for lunch on the go. They're made of premium stainless steel with lids that are food-grade safe plastic. The set comes with three containers in total and an insulated bag to keep contents warm and fresh for hours on end.

11 A Gel Nail Polish Kit With Portable Lamp modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This gel nail set helps you get a salon-quality manicure in the comfort of your home. It comes with several gel polishes (including top and base coat), a portable curing lamp, and a bevy of other tools to give you beautiful and long-lasting color. The folding light features a USB port that connects to your computer or mobile phone for use on the go.

12 The Serum That Helps Protect & Heal Your Skin TruSkin Niacinamide Face Serum Amazon $20 See On Amazon This serum blend of organic aloe, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide mixed with avocado, sunflower seed, and neem seed oils is great for hydrating and nourishing the skin. It helps boost elasticity while also combatting breakouts and congestion. After just a few uses, your skin will instantly appear brighter and more radiant.

13 This Mini Refrigerator That Helps Preserve Food Or Skincare Products Chefman Mirrored Skin Care Refrigerator Amazon $40 See On Amazon Place this mini refrigerator in your room or office for easy access to pertinent items such as breastmilk, medications, skincare products, and more. It has a cool retro design and features a small window and twist-to-open door handle. The effective system can keep items cool at 32 degrees Fahrenheit or warm up to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from pink, aqua, or black.

14 A Collapsible Water Bottle That Folds When Not In Use HYDAWAY Collapsible Water Bottle Amazon $30 See On Amazon This collapsible bottle is super easy to use and travel with. It folds down to fit into pockets, bags, and more. Made of BPA-free silicone, it also features a watertight seal that helps prevents spills. Several vibrant colors are available.

15 This Smart Lightbulb With Built-In Wi-Fi (& Yes, It Can Change Colors) Geeni Smart Multicolor LED Lightbulb Amazon $15 See On Amazon This smart lightbulb comes with built-in Wi-Fi, so it's able to be controlled via an app at any time. It features multicolor operation with adjustable brightness that programs to turn on and off at pre-designated times. Although no hub is required, the bulb can also be voice-activated via smart home devices such as Alexa or Google Home.

16 An All-Natural Foot Soak Made With Sea Salt, Eucalyptus, & More DAILY REMEDY Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak Amazon $16 See On Amazon This all-natural foot soak helps soothe tired, achy muscles while also protecting against unwanted odor or bacteria growth. It's made of a blend of epsom salt, sea salt, eucalyptus, peppermint, spearmint, cajuput, rosemary, and lavender — and it's totally free of chemicals, preservatives, and additives. In other word, it'll leave your skin feeling soft. Add it to your next foot bath to see and feel the amazing results.

17 This Star Projector Night Light That Beautifully Illuminates Any Room MOKOQI Star Projector Night Light Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add a magnificent galactic feel to any room with this star projector. It operates via USB cord or AAA batteries and offers auto-shutoff after a certain period of time. The device additionally features a timer and color-changing capabilities, along with a night light mode.

18 A Wine Preservations System That's Also A Decanter & Carafe Savino Wine Saver Preservation System Amazon $29 See On Amazon This decanter and wine preservation system will keep your wine fresh and delicious in between uses. It's easy to operate and doesn't need an air pump to remove oxygen from the container. You simply pour your wine into the glass decanter, and then insert the air stopper and lid.

19 The Neck Pillow With Front & Back Support ComfoArray Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $27 See On Amazon This unique neck pillow does an amazing job of supporting your neck and head. It features front, back, and side support so you can rest comfortably in any position. The cover is additionally made of soft, breathable, and machine-washable fabric.

20 An Ice Cube Mold That Makes & Dispenses Large Cubes ICEBREAKER Ice Mold and Dispenser Amazon $30 See On Amazon This ice cube maker and dispenser is one of the coolest inventions yet. You simply fill the sealed container with water to make and dispense 18 large cubes that squeeze out with ease. The design also minimizes melting, making it great for picnics, pool days, car trips, and more.

21 A Cooking Set With Durable Sheers & Herb Scissors Chefast Heavy Duty Kitchen Sheers Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use these heavy-duty sheers and herb scissors in your kitchen for simple food prep. They're sharp enough to cut through all types of meat and come with a built-in comb cleaner that helps clean any residual herb remnants. There are blade covers added for safety and a drawstring bag that keeps everything organized.

22 The Fast-Acting Ice Cream Maker That's Easy To Use Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Make your own delicious treats with this mini ice cream maker. It's simple to use and operate, making 16 cups of ice cream, yogurt, or gelato, in under 30 minutes. Just freeze it, add your ingredients, and churn. The compact design weighs less than one pound and is perfect for small kitchen spaces. Choose from three different colors.

23 A Set Of Battery-Operated Lighting That Adheres To Shelves, Cabinets, & More Power Practical Luminoodle LED Shelf Lighting Amazon $35 See On Amazon These easy-to-use LED lights will add a great ambiance to your home's decor. They're powered by three AA batteries (which are included), and they feature an on-and-off button for easy operation anywhere you need it. The included adhesive backing allows you to stick them in closets, on shelving, cabinetry, and more.

24 This Battery-Operated Spice Grinder Made With Smooth Ceramic FinaMill Battery Operated Spice Grinder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Grind spices with ease using this battery-operated grinder. It comes with two pods that are useful on peppercorns, salt, and other spices. Made of ceramic, this device is durable, long-lasting, and easy to use with just a click.

25 A Manual Food Chopper That Makes Meal Prep So Easy Kuhn Rikon Manual Food Chopper Amazon $32 See On Amazon You can chop a large variety of items with a simple pull while using this manual food processor. This set features sharp stainless steel blades, offering both coarse cuts as well as dips, sauces, and more. It has a 2-cup capacity and is both microwave- and dishwasher-safe for convenience.

26 The Pack Of Food Saver Sheets That Help Keep Produce Fresh THE FRESHGLOW CO Food Saver Sheets Amazon $11 See On Amazon These food-saver sheets extend the lives of fruits and vegetables with ease. They're 100% BPA-free, food-safe, and infused with organic botanicals that naturally keeps produce fresh two to four times longer. This set offers eight reusable sheets that last for up to a month. Place them in containers, bags, and more.

27 An Anti-Chafing Balm Made Of Plant-Derived Ingredients Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon Rub this anti-chafing balm in any area that tends to get irritated. It's made from vegan, plant-based ingredients that are free of petroleum. Great for humid and dry conditions, it's both effective and long-lasting.

28 A Stainless Steel Water Bottle With An Infuser For Your Favorite Fruits asobu Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Fruit Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Enjoy infused water on the go with this personal infuser water bottle. It features a sleek design with its metallic outer coloring and offers double-walled, insulated stainless steel that helps keep contents cold for an extended period of time. There's a transparent window that allows you to view fruit, mint, or other contents you plan to infuse the water with.

29 These Mason Jar Caps Help You Ferment Fruits & Veggies At Home Masontops Reusable Mason Jar lids Amazon $22 See On Amazon Use these mason jar caps to ferment your own vegetables and fruit at home. They each feature a one-piece airlock, so there's little to no maintenance. Each one in this four-pack is compact, BPA-free, and dishwasher-safe.

30 The Exfoliating Facial Scrub That Leaves Skin Refreshed & Radiant Acure Detoxifying Facial Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon This face scrub helps exfoliate your skin for a radiant and glowing finish. It features sea kelp that detoxes, as well as lemon peel and green clay to cleanse. According to the brand, it's great for all skin types — and the formula is even paraben-, sulfate-, formaldehyde-, and cruelty-free.

31 This Portable Blender That Comes With A Reusable Straw Aoozi Portable Blender Amazon $33 See On Amazon Use this portable blender to make your favorite drinks, smoothies, and shakes on the go. The BPA-free device features six powerful blades that crush through ice, fruits, veggies, and more. It's USB rechargeable and offers one-button cleaning after use. Not to mention, it comes with a reusable drinking straw.

32 A Drain Cover With Strong Suction That Stays In Place StopShroom Plug Cover for Bathtub Amazon $8 See On Amazon This drain stopper helps prevent water, hair, and debris from entering your pipe and drain system. It comes with a suction-cup bottom that allows you to take a relaxing bath whenever you want, and it stays in place throughout use. Choose from white or aqua blue.

33 These Lightsaber Chopsticks That Make Dinnertime So Fun ChopSabers Light Saber Chopsticks Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fun and functional, these lightsaber chopsticks are fun for the whole family. This set comes with two pairs of BPA-free LED sticks in red and blue. Each comes with a button that allows you to turn them on and off at your desire.

34 A Lumbar Pillow That Helps Support Your Spine As You Drive TISHIJIE Lumbar Support Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon Place this lumbar support pillow into your car for comfortable driving. It's made of memory foam that's soft, yet sturdy to help reduce pressure on your spine and back. There are two elastic straps and buckles to help keep it in place, and the invisible zipper removes the cover for easy cleaning. There are six colors to choose from.

35 These Sauce Holders That Clip Onto Your Car Vents For Easy Dipping Saucemoto Dip Clip Amazon $11 See On Amazon This sauce holder fits into your car's vents for simple dipping on the go. The five-in-one device is sized to hold various types of sauce containers and rotates to lock in several different positions. They come in a set of two and can be purchased in black, gray, or red.

36 An Electric Can Opener That Offers Hands-Free Operation Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon This electric can opener operates quicker and smoother than any other opener on the market. It's powered by AA batteries (which aren't included), and works through a simple one-tap motion that cuts 360 degrees around the lid. It helps alleviates stress on the hands while leaving the can lid without sharp edges.

37 This Moldable Glue That Dries Into Durable Silicone Sugru Moldable Glue Amazon $13 See On Amazon This moldable glue is the perfect thing for DIY projects. It goes on smooth and then sets into durable silicone rubber. The product works great on glass, wood, ceramic, metals, plastic, and more — and it's fully resistant to water, heat, and cold.

38 An Alarm That's Loud Enough To Wake You From A Deep Sleep Screaming Meanie Alarm Timer Amazon $27 See On Amazon A great option for heavy sleepers, this Screaming Meanie alarm and timer is loud and effective when it comes to waking you out of a deep slumber. It has a volume that customizes to suit your needs, and it's loud enough to cut through any bit of surrounding noise. The device is lightweight, battery-operated, and portable, making it easy to pack and travel.

39 This Pinch-Lock Reusable Food Storage Bag Made With Silicone Stasher Silicone Resuable Food Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon This food storage bag is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic baggies, because you can use it over and over again. It's made of food-grade silicone that's free of BPA, PVC, and latex — and it features the pinch-lock seal that's strong enough to store marinades, soups, and sauces. It's also dishwasher-, freezer-, and microwave-safe.

40 A Magnetic Key Hider That You Can Use If You're Locked Out Nite Ize Magnetic Key Hider Amazon $8 See On Amazon Keep your keys in an organized, secure location with this compact key hider. It features a powerful magnetic hold that can adhere to any metal surface and is waterproof to prevent damage and corrosion. There's an additional adhesive backing that attaches to non-metal surfaces, such as plastic and wood.

41 This Customizable Mug That You Can Decorate DAVIDsTEA Customizable Mug Kit Amazon $21 See On Amazon You'll be able to customize and keep track of your coffee or tea with this ceramic mug. It comes with a stainless steel infuser that strains loose tea, a lid that also serves as a saucer, and a pen that allows you to write, decorate or personalize it any way you'd like.

42 A Butter Dish With Magnetic Lid & Knife Butter Hub Butter Dish with Lid and Knife Amazon $19 See On Amazon This butter dish comes with a magnetic lid and knife for convenient and easy use. It features a compact design and is microwaveable and dishwasher-safe. The sleek, yet modern design will likely look good on any countertop or dining table.

43 This Glow In The Dark Blanket Decorated With Encouraging Words LIDERSTAR Glow in the Dark Throw Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon How cool is this glow-in-the dark blanket? It's soft, cozy, and inscribed with beautiful stars and positive affirmations. The plush fleece is resistant to wrinkles and fading, making it a great item for the whole household.