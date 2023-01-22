Stylists Say These Are The Most Amazing Finds Under $35 On Amazon Right Now

With the plethora of trendy clothes that the Internet has to offer, sometimes deciphering the hits from the misses can be hard. Too many times have I purchased an outfit that sits in the back of my closet for far too long... Until I eventually guilt myself into making use of it or give it away. Well, say goodbye to buyer’s remorse!

I’ve called in eight style experts that have helped round up their absolute favorite finds. If you’re looking for the crème de la crème of fashion, then you’re in the right place. From budget-friendly alternatives to viral influencer faves, keep scrolling for stylist-approved must-haves your wardrobe is in need of.

1 Top-Rated Leggings That Hug All The Right Places Syrinx High Waisted Leggings Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you live in leggings (and, who doesn’t?!) then you’ll love these. Fashion stylist Naina Singla vouches, “these have just the right amount of stretch, are super soft, and a best seller on Amazon.” They’re made with a polyester blend for a comfortable fit with spandex for some added stretch. With 35,000 fans, these will feel like a second skin the moment you put them on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

2 And A Fleece-Lined Pair For Extra Warmth BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings Amazon $21 See On Amazon Need a warmer option? These fleece-lined leggings can withstand the coldest of temperatures. The brushed fleece locks in heat for dry warmth, while still giving stretch that doesn’t restrict movement. They’re water-resistant so you can wear them in the rain or snow, plus they have two deep pockets. “I recommend these to ALL my clients. They are great for working out, running errands, or you can even dress them up with tall riding boots and a cozy cardigan," says Singla. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

3 This Tried & True Body Tape Epic Elements Body Tape Amazon $17 See On Amazon For the outfits that require a little more security, this body tape guarantees you’re held into place all night long. Singla says you can “pull off any outfit without worries” because “this support works wonders while wearing blouses, spaghetti straps, and backless dresses." It also provides strong hold and adhesion, in addition to being sweat-proof. Available colors: 7

4 These Stylist-Approved Chunky Hoop Earrings PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Lightweight Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon An everyday hoop earring is an absolute must. These PAVOI chunky hoops feature a stainless steel post that won’t irriate your skin, and they’re hypoallergenic, nickel-free and lead-free. Singla suggests, “A great way to elevate any outfit is with accessories,” dubbing thick hoops “the perfect statement accessory.” Available sizes: 20mm — 50mm

Available colors: 3

5 The Mock-Neck Bodysuit With A Cult Following MANGOPOP Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Singla agrees that “a turtleneck is a classic wardrobe item.” This MANGOPOP mock-neck is your solution to the days you need maximum style for minimal effort. It has two snap buttons at the crotch that make it easy to get on and off, and it comes in nearly 30 colors to choose from. Need help styling it? “You can use this mock turtleneck bodysuit as a layer under a blazer, cozy cardigan, or a button down shirt,” Singla recommends. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

6 Plus, This Timeless Turtleneck For A French Tuck FASHIONOLIC Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $18 See On Amazon Bodysuits are a classic, but don’t sleep on a basic turtleneck tee, either. The smooth silky rayon blend moves with your body without making you feel constricted and the relaxed fit compliments any body type. Try this and you’ll be purchasing more in every color available before you know it. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

7 A Truly Luxe-Looking Quilted Crossbody Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Say hello to your new favorite carryall. Carla Kiley, a plus-size influencer and fashion designer, writes, “as a plus size woman, crossbody bags aren’t always one size fits all. But this bag hits right at my hip - and I’m 5’10” and size 20. It’s compact and lightweight but still holds a decent amount of stuff.” This quilted crossbody bag features an adjustable strap, a large outside pocket and a removable tassel. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 34

8 The Cottagecore Top You’ll Wear On Every Occasion The Drop Marisol Ruffle Smocked Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon This smocked top is a no-brainer buy. It’s 100% cotton for a soft feel against your skin, features a ruffle shoulder design and a three quarter sleeve. “This top is so flattering and eye-catching! Another staple in my wardrobe that gets compliments all the time. It's perfect for date night or dinner with the girls," Kiley suggests. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 7

9 A Staple Hoop Earring Set With Tons Of Texture 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon With 14-karat gold plating and sterling silver posts, this earring set is a solid score. They’re lead-free, nickel-free, and hypoallergenic so they won’t irritate sensitive skin. Kiley writes, “these hoops go with literally every outfit I own. I love that you get so many pairs for the price, so if you lose one, it's no biggie.” After all, can you really have too many hoop earrings? (No.) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

10 The Elevated Tank You Won’t Want To Take Off The Drop Claire Double V-Neck Textured Rib Sweater Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon Introducing: the V-neck tank that goes with quite literally everything. “This tank is the perfect length; it looks cute as is or front tucked in jeans. It's an awesome transition piece when the weather changes” Kiley notes. Fabricated from 100% cotton for a softer-than-soft feel, its chunky knit adds texture while the relaxed fit makes for an effortless look. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

11 The Sleek Pointed Loafers That Are Always Appropriate Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re on the search for a style that’ll step up your shoe game, look no further. These loafers offer a modern take on the classic silhouette, a faux suede lining for extra comfort, and a padded insole with memory foam.“Loafers are so underrated”, Kiley writes. “I love how these loafers pull together a look and make it look effortlessly polished.” Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 12

12 The Houndstooth Sweater Vest You’ve Been Seeing Everywhere On Social Media Sdencin Houndstooth Sweater Vest Amazon $26 See On Amazon This trendy sweater vest is equal parts comfy and cute featuring a houndstooth print and an oversized fit. Abby Young, fashion stylist and CEO, confirms, “sweater vests are loved by it-girls right now, and keep coming back for a reason: they’re classic, and can flatter any body type depending on the length and fit.” Hop on this trend and add it to your cart now for a style with staying power. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 16

13 And This Argyle Vest For An Über-Preppy Look Agnes Orinda Plus Size Cable Knit Vest Amazon $33 See On Amazon This plus-sized approved sweater vest is designed with an ultra-classic argyle motif. It’s super-soft, and that deeper V-neckline will showcase the layer underneath. Young also suggests styling vests “over a complementary colored dress shirt, or a white shirt with fun sleeves to add drama and dimension." Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 3

14 A Fierce Faux Leather Midi Skirt RAMISU Faux Leather Split Pencil Midi Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Consider your work wardrobe upgraded after you buy this midi skirt. Its faux leather material makes it look like it’s worth three times the price, and a narrow slit lends some extra edginess. “Midi skirts are all the rage right now! Add an edgy yet modest touch to your outfits by pairing them with button up blouses or long sleeve bodysuits, and a thin knit sweater tucked in at the front,” Young suggests. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

15 The Comfy Maxi Dress That’s A SKIMS Lookalike AnotherChill Long Slip Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you want the look of the infamous SKIMS dress but don’t want to dish out the dough, consider this maxi dress instead. It has a similar mermaid shape and spaghetti straps in a soft, stretchy knit. “Form fitting yet stretchy, this slip will accentuate any figure,” Young writes. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

16 A Super-Soft Lounge Dress For Cozy Nights Verdusa Long Sleeve Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you’re searching for a comfortable cozy yet comfortable house dress, look no further. Featuring the same silhouette as the SKIMS lookalike above, this option has long sleeves for some added warmth. The square neckline and soft, stretchy rayon make it perfect for going out or staying put. Young confirms this style is great for all body types, “especially an hourglass silhouette.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

17 These Boardroom-Ready Palazzo Pants Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Upgrade your work wardrobe with these wide-legged palazzo pants. “Perfect for work, date night, or just looking put together during the day, these pants in a darker color will look expensive without breaking the bank,” confirms Young. They’re antistatic so you don’t have to worry about them clinging to the body, and they feature an elastic waistband that holds a tucked-in shirt without constricting. Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Short

Available colors: 33

18 Plus, Their Comfy Loungewear Counterparts Made By Johnny Casual Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon “Making your outfit more chic could not be more easy,” writes Young of wide-legged pants, and these palazzo pants are a lounge-ier option, while still maintaining a pulled-together look. The lightweight fabric provides a ton of stretch while a doubled row of stitching on the hem guarantees durability. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 32

19 A Staple Sleeveless Bodysuit For An Effortless Look PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $29 See On Amazon Young confesses she “considers bodysuits to be wardrobe must-haves — especially sleeveless ones, which can be worn year-round as a top during warmer months or under sweaters and cardigans when it gets chilly.” This bodysuit features a racerback design, buttery-soft fabric, and double-lined material that hugs to your body. As far as I’m concerned, everyone needs one of these. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

20 Gold Chain Earrings For An Edgy Accent FAMARINE Gold Chain Drop Dangle Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These aren't your average earrings. The long, dangling design is complimented by a chain motif, offering a luxurious look with subtle movement. “I always find fun statement earrings to wear with jeans, the more fun the better. I love this pair - they are elegant, and eye catching - great for zoom calls, or happy hour,” fashion stylist Erin Noel states. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

21 These Head-Turning Drop Statement Earrings Frodete Gold Ball Dangle Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon “We all own basics,” Noel acknowledges. “A white tee [...] and denim with a great pair of shoes is a classic forever go-to for everyone,” she notes, adding that “the best way to dress up a t-shirt or any of your basic pieces is to add a fun accessory.” These dangle earrings have a descending ball design — much like Tiffany HardWear — that looks like you spent way more time picking out an outfit when really you just accessorized strategically. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

22 This Insta-Worthy Bucket Hat Voilipex Winter Plush Fuzzy Bucket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Hats off to accessories that pull a look together. This fuzzy bucket hat is the perfect way to top off your outfit while also adding some extra warmth. Its wide circumference of 22 inches fit most head shapes and it’s also packable for when you travel. “For a bad hair day, or any day really, this fuzzy bucket hat adds a lot of look to a matching set, or a more put together look,” Noel writes. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 17

23 Genuine Leather Belts In Staple Shades WHIPPY Women Skinny Leather Thin Waist Belt (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Noel also notes, "Adding a belt to your look will add visual interest, which takes jeans or pants and a top to another level. Belts are also great over a dress, or oversized sweater. I really like these skinny belts - they have a variety of colors, and the gold hardware is a nice touch.” For the perfect fit at an unbeatable price, opt for these waist belts in a set of four classic neutrals. (And then thank us later!) Available sizes: 23 — 49 inches

Available colors: 6

24 A Mod French-Girl Scarf That Matches Everything Allegra K Polka Dot Neckerchief Amazon $9 See On Amazon This thin neck scarf is a timeless add-on to any outfit. Featuring a narrow cut and polka-dot design, you could wear this for years to come. Noel confirms, "if your go to look is a blazer and a button up or a crew neck sweater, try adding a skinny neck scarf. This trend is having a resurgence, since we have all fallen in love with the Hermes neck scarf, and this will help you get the look for less.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 14

25 A Sweeping Shacket To Add Some Plaid PUWEI Long Plaid Shacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Jasie Style, a personal stylist, thinks this plaid shacket is "a statement piece that doesn't need much of an introduction. I love the longer hemline elevates this traditional casual style making it easy to dress up or down with minimum effort." It debuts a button-front closure, loose and leggings-friendly fit, plus it guarantees no pilling. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

26 Not-Your -Average Turtleneck Sweater PRETTYGARDEN Turtleneck Knit Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon A lightweight turtleneck with a twist? Count me in. "I love this stylish take on the turtleneck sweater. This style brings a cool, modern touch to a classic wardrobe must-have during colder seasons,” Jasie raves. The ribbed material provides added texture and the subtle chest detail gives you a break from a basic turtleneck design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

27 These Body-Hugging Faux Leather Pants VOGUEMAX High Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon "Winter weathers can be harsh, but we don't have to sacrifice style for the sake of functionality,” Jasie preaches. “Fleece lined faux leather leggings are a staple for looking cute while keeping warm during harsh winter weather." With a wrinkle-resitant, waterproof exterior, these leggings are perfect for your next night out in any weather. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

28 The Retro Sunnies Fashion Girls Wear On Repeat Tskestvy Retro Sunglasses (4-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Jasie believes "sunny days deserve cool shades, even when the temperatures drop, and will instantly upgrade your outfit, giving the 'it' factor.” These retro sunglasses are made of high quality plastic for a durable feel and UV400 protection lenses. Pair them with any outfit for an immediately elevated look. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 4

29 This Weird-But-Genius Tool For Fast Tailoring MicroStitch Tagging Gun Kit Amazon $33 See On Amazon Style coach Kim Hancher swears by this secret gadget. "If you want to adjust the straps on a top, attach your straps to your bra, alter the plunge of a neckline on a blouse, change the length of your pants, or skirt but don't want it to be permanent or you don't have time for a tailor/seamstress, this is the tool for you,” she says. Say goodbye to large tacks and glue pins: This micro-stitcher is gentle on all fabrics and perfect for quick fixes.

30 A Carrie Bradshaw-Worthy Tulle Skirt CHICWISH Layered Tulle Maxi Skirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon “You can pair it with everything from a t-shirt and tennis shoes to a silk blouse and high heels, or a cozy cardigan and loafers” Hancher says of a tulle skirt. “It's fun, flirty, versatile, and very on trend. All for a great price.” Consider this skirt for your next event: The flowy silhouette is made from double mesh layers, an elasticated band hugs your waist, and it’s machine washable so you can sidestep the dry cleaners. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

31 A Colorful Statement Bracelet Pingyongchang Acrylic Wide Cuff Bracelet Amazon $9 See On Amazon An easy way to add color to your outfit is through a subtle accessory. "Chunky cuffs were all over Spring '23 runways. This is an easy way to update your style and there are so many great options,” Hancher raves. This acrylic cuff is super durable and comfortable enough to wear all day long, since it’s so lightweight. If green isn’t your hue of choice, choose from nearly 20 colors. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

32 Also Worth Considering: A Sleek Metallic Cuff Bracelet RIOSO Gold Cuff Bangle Bracelet (4 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’d prefer a chicer option over colorful acrylic, this bracelet set is for you. “These bold styles can elevate jeans and a t-shirt or add some spunk to your workday attire,” Hancher suggests. With four different styles to mix and match, this set is also offered in a silver tone — and both colors are resistant to corrosion and tarnishing. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

33 The Perfect White Tank You’ve Been Searching For Hanes EcoSmart Boys' Tank Tops (5-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon "These Hanes tank tops are the real OGs,” Stylist Morgan Bienvenue writes, adding, “In the 2000s we used to cut the bottoms to make them cropped.” The tanks are great for layering or wearing on their own if you’re going for a model-off-duty look. They’re soft for all-day comfort and you get a bang for your buck with this five-pack. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: One color

34 This Tinted Conditioner For A Hair Color Glow-Up oVertone Haircare Color Depositing Conditioner Amazon $32 See On Amazon Sometimes all you need is a little color. Enter: Overtone’s color-depositing conditioner. It’s a semi-permanent hair dye that contains shea butter and coconut oil, so you're basically conditioning your hair while you tint it. "It's the perfect way to complete a new look, be extra festive for a theme party, or try on a new color before committing to it,” Bienvenue says. Choose from nearly 20 fun colors to revamp your whole look no matter what you’re wearing. Available colors: 17

35 A Leather Hole Punch That’ll Come In So Handy General Tools Leather Hole Punch Amazon $9 See On Amazon Ever wonder how stylists adjust belts for the perfect fit? Well, now you know. For less than $10 you can use this leather hole puncher for any belt that needs some fixing. Bienvenue reveals that, "It can punch holes of different sizes so they're proportionate to the belt's width. It's strong enough to punch through leather but can also punch through denim or canvas for customizing or embellishing clothing."

36 This Trendy Rhinestone Purse For Some Added Sparkle TOPALL Rhinestone Purse Amazon $35 See On Amazon This rhinestone bag is very reminiscent of the Alexander Wang bag that went viral— except it’s a fraction of the price. Those high-quality gems give off an eye-catching sparkle, and the zipper closure ensures none of your things will fall out. Pair this with any look for an elevated Studio 54 feel. Available sizes: Medium — Large

Available colors: One color

37 A Bolero Cardigan You Can Wear Over Anything Hotouch Shrug Bolero Cardigan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Save the best (layer) for last. This bolero cardigan pays homage to 90s style. Raluca Oita, co-founder of Georgette Patterns, raves about how "the long sleeves and cropped length provide the perfect amount of coverage and warmth, while the open front design allows you to show off your favorite tops and dresses." It’s also made of 95% cotton for the softest touch and a breathable feel. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 17

38 These Cozy Sandals On Par With Birkenstocks FITORY Cozy Lined Open Toe Slipper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re lounging around the house or out grabbing coffee, these slippers add a cozy touch to any outfit. "The cork slide design and open toe add a trendy touch to any ensemble, while the sturdy sole allows for both indoor and outdoor wear”, Oita confirms. They’re just as comfortable as Birkenstocks (only way more wallet-friendly!) and the gold hardware on the buckles gives a subtle shine. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

39 A Ribbed Jumpsuit That’s Become A Modern Staple OQQ Ribbed One Piece Exercise Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Meet the next-best thing after bodysuits. “The jumpsuit's ribbed fabric gives it a stylish, textured appeal, and its one-piece construction gives it a sleek, elongated form,” Oita writes of this form-fitting style. The fabric features high elasticity with four-way stretch that compresses but doesn’t restrict. For styling a piece like this, Oita suggests you “keep it casual with sneakers and a denim jacket for a laid-back daytime look, or glam it up with shoes and dramatic jewelry for a night out.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6