Stylists Are Obsessed With These Trendy Clothes On Amazon Under $35

From timeless classics you’ll rotate season after season to those “one-wear wonders” buried in the back of your closet, keeping up with which fashion trends to buy is basically a full-time job. Believe me, I’ve suffered enough buyer’s remorse to know that not all fads are worth the investment.

With the help of nine fashion experts, I’ve combed through the depths of internet in search of the trendiest pieces to add to your wardrobe. They’ve helped me sort the yeas from the nays and the verdict is in: You need these fashion finds from Amazon, and none of them will break the bank. (Thank me later, all of them are under $35!) From a Y2K-inspired baseball hat to statement bodysuits that’ll look great on every body type, keep scrolling for the ultimate must-buy pieces stylists can’t get enough of.

1 The Fringed Poncho You Didn’t Know You Needed... Until Now Ferand Hooded Cape with Fringed Hem Amazon $28 See On Amazon The verdict is in: Ponchos are very much on-trend. Fashion stylist Iryna Fedorchak, agrees, “Not so many of us use it in our daily lifestyle, but it has proved that it can be a classy piece of clothing. Especially for this upcoming winter season, it is a must.” This cozy closet staple pairs perfect with a pair of jeans or worn on it’s own with knee-high boots. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 10

2 The Shearling Jacket That Feels Like You're Wearing A Hug NewEGG Shearling Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon In case you missed it, all things oversized are having a moment right now (and this shearling jacket is no different). Made from ultra-soft fleece and featuring two side pockets, wearing this feels like one giant hug. Fedorchak suggests, "This is one of the cutest wardrobe items you could ever find. Not only it's trendy right now, but also it is really warm. It can be worn with skinny jeans as well as with flared pants.” Available sizes: S — 3XL

Available colors: 12

3 A Batwing Jumper That’s Simultaneously Stylish & Cozy Ugerlov Batwing Sleeve Jumper Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the days you need to pull yourself together in the coziest way possible, this sweater will be your best friend. Fedorchak confirms it’s "one of the best pieces to have in your wardrobe will also make you look stylish and cosy at the same time. You can wear it with jeans or your favourite leggings and high-ankle socks at home.". Perfect for WFH days or running errands, this piece features a chunky knit, oversized fit and a super-warm Merino wool blend. Available sizes: 4—18

Available colors: 5

4 This Oh-So-Versatile Terry Fleece Hoodie Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Hoodie Amazon $20 See On Amazon You know that hoodie you wear at least three times a week? Yeah, this one’s mine. Whichever way I choose to style it, it’s the perfect softness and cozy fit. Co-founder of Georgette Patterns, Raluca Oita, writes that hoodies can be styled for a more elevated look. "Hoodies under blazers have been all the rage lately, and it's easy to see why. This trend is simple yet stylish and is largely due to the popularity of athleisure wear, which has blurred the lines between sportswear and streetwear.” Whether you pair it with your favorite blazer or wear it on its own, this fleece hoodie is an instant essential. Available sizes: XS—6XL

Available colors: 32

5 A Lightweight Blazer You Can Style Multiple Ways Ivay Casual Lightweight Blazer Amazon $30 See On Amazon Most of us think the sole purpose for blazers are office-ready outfits, but if you’re looking for a way to dress down your look, Raluca’s got you. “Wearing a hoodie under a blazer adds a sense of relaxed sophistication to any outfit. It's also a great way to stay warm during the cooler months. Whether you choose an oversized or fitted hoodie, make sure it complements the silhouette of your blazer. With so many ways to style it, the hoodie-under-blazer trend is one worth trying." Available sizes: S—XL

Available colors: 17

6 These Leather Leggings That Pair With Everything In Your Closet Leggings Depot High Waist Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are pieces you hold onto for years because they simply go with everything, and these faux leather leggings are one of those go-tos. Crafted with a high-waisted elastic band and just the right amount of stretch, you’ll never want to take these off. Raluca affirms, "Leather leggings are a closet staple that you can rely on year after year. They're as relevant as ever and continue to be a hot trend for Fall 2022. They can be paired with a blouse and heels for a night out or with a sweatshirt and sneakers for a casual look." Available sizes: S—3XL

Available colors: 15

7 A Sweater Dress That Isn’t Going Out Of Style Anytime Soon v28 Bodycon Sweater Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Featuring a cowl neckline and ribbed knit, this dress proves that sweater dresses are here to stay. "The knitted-dress trend is one that has been around for a few years and shows no signs of slowing down”, Raluca confirms. “This timeless piece has been seen on everyone from celebrities to everyday style influencers, and it is easy to see why. Knitted dresses are cozy and comfortable, yet still manage to look chic and pulled-together." Available sizes: XS—XXL

Available colors: 37

8 The Cable Knit Gloves That Give Full Access To Your Phone PKWEEN Winter Touchscreen Gloves (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon For those frigid days you need hand warmth as much as you need control of your phone, these touchscreen-friendly gloves are for you. Made with a non-itchy thermal knit for softness and conductive fingertip yarn for tech functionality, you need these in your arsenal. Wardrobe stylist and personal shopping expert, Andrea Edelstein, agrees: "These are imperative especially in snowy weather. It is incredibly difficult to use your phone when it's freezing, and you're constantly having to take your hand in and out of a glove. The touch function makes life a little more bearable." Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

9 The Fleece-Lined Tights That Are A Best-Kept Secret EABERN Fleece Lined Tights (2-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon “These are my go to secret weapon for underneath jeans and leather pants (anything really),” Edelstein raves. “When I moved to New York, I truly understood why you need to layer," she admits. Made with a reinforced toe and a nylon-spandex blend that offers comfort, these fleece-lined tights allow you to camouflage your warmth under any outfit, without the added bulk. Available sizes: S—XXL

Available colors: 1

10 A Winter Accessory Kit That’s Peak Barbiecore Aneco Knitted Winter Sets (4-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This knitted winter accessory kit just gave “pretty in pink” a whole new meaning. With the Barbiecore trend on the rise, this set ensures you don’t have to sacrifice style for warmth. Andrea Edelstein encourages the trend and puts it simply: "Say less! Barbiecore winter." Featuring a chunky infinity scarf, touchscreen gloves, a beanie, and ear warmers, this budget buy is a steal. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

11 A Juicy Lip Balm For All-Day Hydration LANEIGE Lip Glowy Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon Can we all agree that chapped lips are so not a vibe? Edelstein agrees, writing, "With the changing of seasons this is one of the only products I have been able to let rely on year after year,” noting that “I love that they gave a tube option instead of the tub. Your lips will thank me later." Keep this cult-favorite LANEIGE lip balm on-hand for when your lips need lightweight, moisture-coating hydration. Trust me, it’s so good you’ll be purchasing backups in no time. Available colors: 5

12 A Flannel Shacket Perfect For Transitional Dressing MINGALONDON Brushed Flannel Shacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon The hybrid between a shirt and a jacket? A shacket! Personal stylist and fashion blogger, Jackie Condura, is on-board with the trend, stating, "Shackets have been around for a few seasons now and this one is no different because they're still wildly popular. However, what is different is that we're seeing longer length shackets this time around. I love the updated style for versatility as well it provides a little more coverage and warmth too." For those in-between weather days, this is a must- have. Available sizes: S—3XL

Available colors: 35

13 A Slouchy Turtleneck Pullover For Chilly Days ECOWISH Turtleneck Plaid Pullover Amazon $38 See On Amazon Great for couch days or getting-stuff-done days, you can’t go wrong with a turtleneck sweater. Condura agrees: "It's sweater weather and we're here for it! Chunky, oversized styles are super cozy and pair well with a variety of bottoms." Designed in acrylic fabric for a slouchy fit, good luck with trying to resist buying all 23 colors! Available sizes: S—XL

Available colors: 23

14 The Top-Rated Bodysuit You Can Wear With Literally Anything MANGOPOP Scoop Neck Stretchy Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon "Reminiscent of Y2K fashion, bodysuits are back and bigger than ever. They're a staple to have in your closet,” Condura writes. This scoop-neck bodysuit is equally as comfy as it is cute, featuring a jersey knit for extra softness. It also has a snap closure at the crotch and comes in every color imaginable, so you’re guaranteed to find a few good matches with the rest of your wardrobe. Available sizes: XS—XXL

Available colors: 32

15 This T-Shirt Bodysuit That Makes The Ideal Base Layer IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Jackie Condura suggests “Wearing a bodysuit is perfect for achieving that tucked in look and clean line. It's also a great canvas for wearing under layering pieces!" The stretchy, soft fabric of INVOLAND’s plus size bodysuit will blow your mind. It also features a convenient snap crotch that doesn’t irritate the skin. The short sleeves make it a go-to in warm weather and don’t bunch up under cardigans or blazers through fall and winter, either. Yes, you’ll wear it a lot. Available sizes: 12 Plus—24 Plus

Available colors: 28

16 This Split Hem Mini Skirt For Day To Night WDIRARA Split Hem Mini Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully, recommends you “opt for a black” when choosing your go-to mini skirt. Enter: This trendy split-hem gem of a style. With a zipper closure to make sure you’re held in and a stretchy fabric for added comfort, you’ll never want to wear pants again. Need outfit inspo? Thomas writes that a skirt as classic as this one “can be styled with black hosiery and a boot to create a chic and on-trend look." Available sizes: XXS—4XL Plus

Available colors: 45

17 This Cable-Knit Crewneck Sweater You’ll Never Want To Get Rid Of Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Amazon just designed the sweater you’ll be wearing year after year, and the best part is that it’s only $34. Made with 100% cotton in a softly slouchy fit, this is a necessary cold-weather staple. Thomas dresses with the weather, not against it, writing that "a cable-knit sweater is an item we all need in our wardrobe right now. I love a creamy beige or tan option, which can be styled for day or night." Available sizes: XS—6XL

Available colors: 22

18 A Boardroom-Ready Open Front Blazer WDIRARA Open Front Blazer Amazon $31 See On Amazon One of the biggest trends this year is definitely an oversized blazer. This boxy plus size jacket features a dropped shoulder for an elevated minimalist silhouette and an open front to create a more casual look. If you need help styling your new purchase, Thomas suggest that you “pair it with a cute pair of straight leg denim and a loafer and you're ready to go." Available sizes: L Plus—8XL Plus

Available colors: 23

19 A 90s-Baby Ankle Sock To Compliment Any Shoe Mcool Mary Ruffle Turn-Cuff Ankle Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone, and I mean everyone, can use a good sock. These turn-cuff ankle socks feature a nostalgic lettuce ruffle and are made with combed cotton for an extra-soft and smooth touch. Deeming them equally as fashionable as they are functional, Thomas suggests “wearing an ankle sock with a sneaker to keep those ankles warm or pairing back a matching colored sock to a flat loafer to extend your use of flats and loafers." Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 20

20 This Belt Bag You Won’t Want To Take Off The Drop Preston Belt Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re always on the go but refuse to lug a huge purse, you should seriously consider this belt bag. Mia K. — head of partnerships at HerPaperRoute, which runs the fashion blog CakeStyle — deems this bag equally stylish and comfortable. “Not only does a belt bag match both casual and fancier styles, but it’s also a lifesaver for getting rid of the shoulder pain that comes with an overly full purse!” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 7

21 The Button-Down Shirt You’ll Wear Over And Over Again Daily Ritual Tencel Short-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Daily Ritual launched a year-round staple you can wear 24/7. This button-down is perfect for the office or your next brunch date. Mia writes, "Whether you want to elevate your existing pencil skirts and trousers or want to emulate that ‘model-off-duty’ look with jeans, get a white button-down for an instant luxe look.” Made from breathable fabric, Mia suggests that, “to avoid the constricting feel that most cotton button-downs have, go for a comfortable, soft, and moisture-wicking fabric like Tencel lyocell." Available sizes: XS—XXL

Available colors: 5

22 A Squat-Worthy Pair Of Workout Shorts (With Pockets!) OMKAGI Cross Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon For all you gym-goers, (or, if you’re like me and just want to look like you go to the gym) these biker shorts will be your new go-to. "While these shorts are versatile enough to be worn during spring, summer, and fall, be sure to snag them now while they’re still in style and you have a lot of choices to pick from," Mia notes, specifically recommending "biker shorts with a v-taper waistband." Available sizes: XS—XL

Available colors: 23

23 The Cross-Waisted Leggings You’ll Be Living In ODODOS Cross Waist Yoga Leggings Amazon $23 See On Amazon These cross-waisted leggings are a full-length alternative to the bike short style Mia suggests above. Why this style? They “not only make for a comfortable workout, but you can wear them with anything, from a t-shirt to a luxe button-down,” the style expert writes. With a lounge-y look these are eminently wearable for your next errand run or lunch with friends. With built-in stretch and a breathable performance knit, you’ll probably want to buy (at least) two. Available sizes: XS—3XL

Available colors: 132

24 These High-Waisted Palazzo Trousers Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Goodbye, skinny jeans and bootcut denim — a wide-leg silhouette has recently proven to be the trend du jour. Mia K. confirms that "the wider the pant, the better. Palazzo pants are the perfect take on this and can take your everyday pants to the comfort level of pajamas without looking like pajamas.” Featuring belt loops (in case you’re going for a more dressed-up look) and an elasticated waistband to hold you comfortably, you should definitely give these a go. Available sizes: XS—XXL

Available colors: 32

25 These Casual Palazzos With A Belted Paper-Bag Waist Hanna Nikole High Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon An added ruffle with a bow?! These couldn't be any cuter with their retro paper-bag waist. If you still want all the comfort with none of the fuss, Mia K. recommends, “To keep the look elevated, stay away from lounge pants and go for palazzo pants.” Pair these with a button-down shirt and your favorite pumps and you're ready to go. Available sizes: 16 Plus—24 Plus

Available colors: 7

26 The Sweater Vest Every It-Girl Is Wearing Agnes Orinda Sweater Vest Amazon $36 See On Amazon From Kendall Jenner to Hailey Bieber, seemingly everyone has been rocking the sweater vest trend — Harman Awal, fashion expert, included. She writes, "If you have not already swooned by the sweater vest trend, lemme tell you how versatile this item really is. You can wear it with a dress shirt for work, or with a T-shirt and jeans for a more casual look.” Perfect for staying warm without having to commit to a coat, this plus size sweater vest is an immediate yes. Available sizes: L Plus—4XL

Available colors: 8

27 A Versatile Black Turtleneck For Layering Up EIMIN Long Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $17 See On Amazon Caution: This turtleneck is so good that you’ll want to buy one in every color. Made of 95% rayon for a slim and drapey fit, Awal admits, "I cannot get enough of my black turtleneck. I got it two years ago, and I am still using it. It's just so beautiful, comfortable, and versatile, it would seriously be the best buy of your life.” The best part about this versatile piece is that you can pair it with jeans for a casual look or under a blazer to dress things up. Awal affirms that “it has the power to make a quick incredible outfit and will go with almost anything in your closet." Available sizes: S—3XL

Available colors: 20

28 A Flannel Boyfriend Shirt For Cozy Dressing Blooming Jelly Button Down Flannel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Let it be known: Once you're wrapped in a flannel as cozy as this one you won’t want to take it off. "A plaid flannel shirt can be worn as a casual shirt or a dressy shirt. It can be worn with jeans or a skirt. The plaid print makes the shirt unique and stylish," Awal points out. Making it a perfect find for transitional dressing its made of soft polyester, for a lightweight comfy feel. Available sizes: XS—3XL

Available colors: 37

29 The Sleek & Modern Sweater Vest You Need In Your Life Himosyber Sleeveless High Neck Knit Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon Who says sweater vests have to be conservative? Kriena Nederveen, stylist and personal shopper, writes that "one of the best trends is a sweater vest” but “I want it to be chic and not preppy. This elegant high neck vest at $29.99 fits the bill." With a mock turtleneck, batwing cap sleeves, shoulder pads for structure, and a knitted fabric for added warmth, you’ll want to stock up on every color. Available sizes: XS—L

Available colors: 6

30 The Faux-Leather Pants Your Closet Is Craving HEZIOWYUN Faux Leather Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon FYI, leather weather is year-round. With a zipper closure and a baggy straight-leg fit, you won’t want to take these off. Nederveen confirms, "A faux leather pant is a must. This is a basic that is also a trend in this great wide leg version. At $34.99 it can not be beat." Pair it with an oversized blazer or a button-down shirt and your look can take you from day to night. Available sizes: S—XL

Available colors: 5

31 This Strappy Tank For Everyday, Everywhere Styling Artfish Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon A basic closet staple, but it’s anything but basic. This soft scoop-neck tank top is stretchy and lightweight for all-day comfort. Layer it under a cardigan or wear it on its own, Nederveen says. "Ribbed tanks are another item that fit the bill of both trend and basic,” adding that you don’t have to spend a lot to get a quality top. “They can range in prices.” Available sizes: XS—L

Available colors: 18

32 This Square Neck Tank To Upgrade The Staple The Drop Jody Square Neck Ribbed Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Need a dressy tank top you’ll wear time and time again? Look no further. Nederveen’s choice of trend gets an elevated twist in this square-neck tank can be worn with anything from jeans to trousers, during any time of year. With a snug fit and ribbed Tencel knit, this is a need — not a want. Available sizes: XXS—5XL

Available colors: 4

33 A Trendy Satin Slip Dress For Your Next Occasion Out xxxiticat Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon If your calendar is full of events but your closet is missing a go-to dress, RSVP to wear this slip dress ASAP. Nederveen confirms that it’s one style with staying power. "Slip dresses are totally on trend. With the holidays coming you must have one." The silky fabric and cowl neckline are calling your name for under $30 — with more than 15,000 ratings. Available sizes: XS—XL

Available colors: 23

34 This Velvet Slip Dress To Add Some Texture SOLY HUX Cowl Neck Velvet Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Nederveen writes, "As a stylist I often need items on a budget. Sometimes I need them fast. Amazon is the answer.” This dress is not only accessible (I love Prime shipping over here!) but its velvet fabric and body-hugging fit also make for a stylish night-out look. Available in nearly 30 colors, you’ll want to stock up before they sell out. Available sizes: XS—5XL Plus

Available colors: 29

35 A Lug Sole Chelsea Boot You’ll Wear Season After Season Soda Pilot Lug Sole Low Heel Chelsea Boot Amazon $45 See On Amazon These boots were made for... Strutting. Can you really have too many pairs of boots? (The answer is no.) Nederveen confirms these are a staple in your shoe collections, writing, "Lug sole boots are a trend I can get behind. They are stylish and practical," suggesting a chunky Chelsea boot. This pair from Soda has racked up more than 3,000 ratings, and comes in staple colors like black and brown alongside trending beige and white. Available sizes: 5.5—11

Available colors: 8

36 This Trendy Shoulder Bag That Fits Every Essential DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag with Zipper Amazon $28 See On Amazon Liv Schreiber, digital creator and on-air stylist, confessed, "Almost everybody I know has this $27 Amazon bag. It's trendy, chic and matches EVERYTHING! For my BFF's birthday, I got her an assortment of bags (here's another fan favorite) from Amazon — they match every outfit, I swear." It’s made of high-quality faux leather, has an easy zippered closure, and will 100% get you all the compliments. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 16

37 A Silky Leopard Midi Skirt To Add A Pop Of Pattern Keasmto Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This all-occasion staple is the secret to dressing up any outfit. With a grounding leopard print that’s the perfect balance between neutral and bold, it also features a buttery satin fabric. Schreiber can’t get enough of this trend, writing that "midi silk skirts are the PERFECT touch for going out, meeting the parents, and date nights.” Available sizes: XS—XL

Available colors: 3

38 Plus, This Satin Midi Skirt In Versatile Solids ALCEA ROSEA Satin Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon This satin midi skirt, made of silky polyester, hugs the hips in ways you couldn’t imagine. It’s perfect for a night out or a day in the office — your options are nearly endless with this one. Need outfit inpso? Schreiber has it covered suggesting, “They're great when paired with a crop jacket, booties, and a cropped sweater. Wear to the office or out! These silk Amazon skirts have a hold on everybody on Tik Tok!" Available sizes: S—3XL

Available colors: 14

39 A Cozy Ribbed Crop Top For Your Next Night Out ISZPLUSH Sweetheart Neck Strapless Crop Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy and oh so cute, what more could you want in a strapless crop top? "This going out top is easy to pair under a leather jacket with jeans to go out, whether it be on a date night, on vacation, or for a GNO,” Schreiber writes. “Under $20 and comes in a million colors. It's a YES for me! Holy camoly, I want every single color.” Available sizes: XS—L

Available colors: 22