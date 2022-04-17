Stylists Swear By These Things Under $35 That Make Your Outfits Look Much More Expensive

Hot take: Rocking a fancy-schmancy outfit doesn’t require dishing out the big bucks. As I came to find out, the best fashion stylists and experts in the business — including Sydney Bass, Kimberly Mayhew, Dawn Del Russo, Grace Thomas, Alan Montes, and Samantha Brown — all seemed to agree with that (apparently not-so-controversial) statement. Even better? They blessed Bustle with some incredible style tips and outfit inspiration that’ll elevate your wardrobe instantly, whether or not you buy everything on this list.

Intrigued? Keep scrolling to find 30 cheap things fashion stylists swear by. These fuss-free pieces and quick tricks will make your outfits look that much more expensive — and they’re all available on Amazon. Follow their lead to look luxe this season on a (shhh) budget.

1 Add Shape To Flowy Silhouettes With A Sharp Leather Belt INSIGHTER Genuine Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Sydney Bass, a personal stylist based out of Richmond, Virginia, told Bustle that "belts are the most underrated item in a closet — and the one that is most often missing in my clients wardrobes." I searched far and wide for this amazingly sleek INSIGHTER version made from genuine leather. Bass influenced this pick, obviously: "I opt for small-medium size belts to be worn through pants loops and wider belts to be worn with dresses” And this one does just that — and packs a statement with its geometric gold-toned metal buckle. “This belt is very attractive and stylish. It also is very adjustable as it has many holes. Comes in its own pouch with a punch for making more custom holes if you wish,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 2

2 Belt Your Waistline With This Edgy Faux Leather Obi macoking Faux Leather Obi Belt Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re dreaming of that snatched silhouette, then here’s something that’ll do the job. Not only does macoking’s faux leather belt resemble something a French fashion house would sell for hundreds of dollars, but it’s also going to embrace your waist with full adjustability. Plus, the bow-tie detail is très chic. “When I wore this belt, THE DIVA showed up!! Absolutely great with a form fitting dress or a long maxi dress of your choice,” one fan raved. Even better? It has three self-tie straps in the back, so you can adjust it without suffocating your ribcage. Available sizes: 88 — 99 inches

Available colors: 10

3 Elevate Ensembles Instantly With A Simple Mock-Neck Top The Drop Joanna Mock-Neck Ribbed T-Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon As for what "makes the biggest difference in how expensive something looks," Bass advised going for "pieces with natural fabrics and/or interesting contrasting construction (what I call architectural details).” She noted this could be “a top that has a structured mock neck or drop shoulder seams” or “a fine knit sweater with chunky ribbing," for example. This influencer-worthy T-shirt by The Drop fits the bill perfectly in soft modal with sophisticated half sleeves. Available sizes: 88”—99”

Available colors: 10

4 Layer Up In Style With This Structured Turtleneck Sweater ZESICA Oversized Knitted Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon Need something a bit more cozier? Consider that “knit sweater with chunky ribbing” Bass mentioned. Zesica’s oversized sweater will keep you warm on chiller days and checks many of Bass’s boxes. Available in a wide range of solids shades and color-blocked combinations, it features a textured chunky knit, slouchy sleeves, and a mock turtleneck design. Don't worry about claustrophobia in this snuggly pullover though. “The neck is very impressive because it's not constricting, it's very loose and not itchy at all,” one customer revealed. A major highlight? Unlike wool sweaters, it's machine washable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

5 Add A Delicate Chain Choker For Subtle Glimmers Of Gold Aobei Gold-Plated Choker Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bass’ jewelry of choice? "A short gold necklace — bonus expensive points if you can layer a few and add on hoops...Add this and it looks like you care and you're invested in your outfit down to the smallest details.” In that case, Aobei’s gold-plated pearl choker is a fabulous start with more than 14,000 ratings. The dainty 16-inch chain includes a 2-inch extender, and one shopper confirmed that the 18-karat gold plate was remarkably convincing: “It is the perfect color gold that's not too brassy or fake looking.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 13

6 For More Sparkle, Finish Off With These Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings PAVOI Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Offered in both 20- and 30-millimeter sizes, these PAVOI gold-plated hoops have extra oomph thanks to the glistening cubic zirconia. (And offer options in thicker gold vermeil.) Another shopper quickly confirmed these were luxe-looking in real life: “Great quality for the price. They look really expensive and shiny. Not a weird cheap looking gold like some products at this price.” If you already have a go-to pair of yellow gold hoops, there are white gold and rose gold options to consider. Available sizes: 20 — 30 millimeters

Available colors: 6

7 Carry A Vivid Tote Bag For An Everyday Pop Of Color Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Bag Amazon $13 See On Amazon Kimberly Mayhew, the CEO of the fashion styling business House of Colour, had some easy-to-implement advice: "Color block your outfit with two different bold colors, or add bold colored accessories to your outfit," she wrote. The easiest way to achieve this is with accessories, of course, and this one comes in more than 100 shades. Equal parts functional and fun, this faux leather tote is super roomy, meaning it’ll hold all the essentials while making your outfit pop. It consists of one large main compartment and a single roomy interior pocket for your keys or mask. The magnetic closure makes sure essentials stay secure while traveling or commuting. Available colors: 160

8 Slip On Some Ballet Flats In A Bold Hue Feversole Memory Foam Cushion Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon Attention, people: Don’t limit yourself to just one colorful accessory. Opt for the red version — or any of the other stunning shades — of these Feversole ballet flats instead of basic black. You'll love how comfortable your feet feel courtesy of the 5-millimeter memory foam insole. “I was shocked given how inexpensive they are - my expectations were low,” one fan confessed. “But it’s like being barefoot. My toes aren’t cramped and my arches aren’t sore,” they raved. Wear these with a vivid monochromatic outfit for a true haute look. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 44

9 Incorporate Color And Movement With These Festive Statement Earrings Jugalstar Colorful Tassel Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you’re somebody who adores statement earrings to jazz up minimal attire, these free-spirited tassel earrings are a no-brainer buy for just $9. They have three swingy tiers that lend a festive statement but won’t weigh you down. “Nice quality and very light weight. The earrings don't tug on my ear lobes at all,” one shopper confirmed. Contrast them with solid outfits or coordinate colors in a floral-printed look. Available colors: 24

10 Cozy Up In A Minimalist Loungewear Set When You’re Off-Duty MEROKEETY Waffle Knit Lounge Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Live in neutrals? Not to worry. "On the other end of the spectrum, minimalistic but luxury clothing pieces such as monochromatic co-ords or knits look and feel luxe,” noted Mayhew, suggesting that you “invest in monochromatic pieces and accessories to create a chic look." This MEROKEETY waffle-knit loungewear set came to mind immediately. Whether you’re hanging on the couch or in the park, you’ll look stylish but laidback. The collared boyfriend-style shirt and drawstring shorts can even be tucked for a romper-like situation. “These pajamas are super comfy and feel great! They have just enough of a baggy look without swallowing you within them,” one customer added. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

11 Stay Comfy — In Style — With This Ribbed Two-Piece Set MakeMeChic Knit Top & Leggings Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon If the above is a bit too tomboy-ish for your tastes, then this outfit set by MakeMeChic might be more your speed. Constructed from the comfiest, coziest ribbed knit out there, expect the spaghetti-strap crop top and drawstring leggings to spotlight your body a bit. One shopper noted “the material is thin but not fragile,” adding that “you can run errands in this or you can chill inside with Netflix.” The only thing left to decide on is whether to choose this reddish purple color, black, and grey. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X Plus

Available colors: 3

12 Upgrade Tik Tok’s Favorite Hairstyle With Chic Pearl Claw Clips Agirlvct Pearl Hair Claw (Set of 4) Amazon $10 See On Amazon “The pearlcore trend has a European luxe look and feel, and is currently trending in both clothing and accessories,” instructed Mayhew. “Add a pearl handbag to your collection, or invest in pearl centric hair accessories to draw attention to your hair and face," the stylist suggested. Why not try out this claw clip set for just $10? Crafted with faux pearls, crystal-clear lucite, and gold-toned hardware, you get two smaller and two larger versions — and they’re able to keep even the wildest mane in place. "Very elegant and works well with thick curly hair," one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: 5

13 Channel Coco Herself With This Sophisticated Tweed Handbag Qiayime Pearl Beaded Handbag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Qiayime's bag looks so sophisticated and elegant that it could be mistaken for Chanel. (Yes, it's that gorgeous.) The fanciful tweed purse has gold-toned metal hardware and a crossbody chain strap that gives it a vintage flair. The inside is pretty spacious for a small satchel, with a zipper and slit pocket that one customer wrote "holds my cell, keys, lip gloss & wallet with no problem.” Available colors: 10

14 Banish Bad Hair Days With A Gorgeous Pearl-Encrusted Beret BESTOYARD Pearl Beret Amazon $15 See On Amazon How adorable is this pearl-embellished wool beret? It’s giving me full-on Emily In Paris vibes — and, bien sûr, I’m here for it. Not to mention, it’s a great alternative to the pearl claw clips if you frequently experience pain from hair accessories. The pearls are sewn on securely and the hat has a slouchy but elegant look to it. “I accidentally put it in the washer and every single pearl is still there,” one shopper revealed. Another noted it was “pretty expensive looking.” Available colors: 5

15 Throw On A Camel Blazer To Look Immediately Chic RZIV Oversized Lapel Blazer Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dawn Del Russo, a fashion expert, wrote that “a monochromatic tan or ivory blazer and pant suit is an elevated look even styled with sneakers.” That's truly an athleisure dream — and such an Off-White move, I must say. RZIV’s double-breasted blazer has an oversized silhouette with a notched lapel and padded shoulder that looks classically cool with trousers or slung over a maxidress. “Beautiful construction with full lining and hidden seams which makes it feel luxurious and elegant - which is incredible for the price,” one shopper wrote, raving that it “feels like an expensive blazer from a high end contemporary brand.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 13

16 Go For Relaxed Tailoring With An Open-Front Blazer WDIRARA Open-Front Blazer Amazon $29 See On Amazon This is a casual interpretation of the blazer that is super-practical for daily life. It has long sleeves with a drop shoulder (which means it's easy to layer shirts underneath) and there's an open front that feels right at home in more relaxed settings than a structured topper. That being said, you can still wear this to work over a collared shirt, slacks, and kitten heels. The versatility is limitless — and that's not hyperbole since this baby can even be worn like a sweater. One shopper raved about how it "looks good w/ everything" and "can be worn year round." Available sizes: Large — 5X Plus

Available colors: 6

17 Keep A Classic Button-Down Shirt On-Hand For All Occasions MGWDT Oxford Button Down Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon "Every closet needs a crisp collared shirt, that can be paired with denim, tucked into a skirt or even worn as a swimsuit cover up,” wrote Del Russo. This tailored rendition is a sharp wardrobe staple that can accommodate so many outfit possibilities. My favorite part? The long-sleeved button-down is crafted from a mix of cotton and polyester, so you still get the breathability but with fewer wrinkles. It also isn't see-through, so you can just wear a bra underneath if you want. "I like that it is fitted and not square and bulky," one customer also pointed out. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

Available colors: 12

18 Level-Up Your Handbag Collection With A Structured Purse FashionPuzzle Saffiano Classic Dome Satchel Amazon $28 See On Amazon Del Russo didn’t hold back when discussing purses: "If you want a handbag that looks expensive, try one in jewel tones that looks rich and look closely at the handles, zippers, and hardware to be sure they are good quality," she advised. This FashionPuzzle handbag combines all these luxe ingredients at a reasonable price: Spot the high-quality gold hardware and thick handles. Offered in a rainbow of hues, the classic dome satchel design is made from faux saffiano leather that mimics what's on the shelves at Bergdorf Goodman. Carry it by the top handles or sling the detachable crossbody strap over your shoulder for free hands. Available colors: 23

19 Use This Hypoallergenic Grooming Tape To Fix Wardrobe Malfunctions In Seconds Vapon Topstick All Purpose Clear Double Tape (2 Boxes) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Grace Thomas, a personal stylist based in Portland, Oregon, revealed one major secret: “Ask any stylist what their most useful items are in their kit and I guarantee you'll hear Topstick,” she swore. And what do you use men’s grooming tape for? "You can use this tape to faux a hem on a pair of pants or a skirt. Have a low-cut top that keeps wanting to open? Use Topstick to tape the top down to your body,” she told Bustle. You, too, can achieve this at home with these two boxes of 100 strips for $11 — and it works better than your typical double-sided tape. "I read a review that Jennifer Lopez recommended using toupee tape instead of clothing tape for those clothing items that tend to fall off...This stuff really works!" One shopper confirmed.

20 Restore Wool, Cashmere, & Pricey Knits With A Sweater Stone The Laundress Sweater Stone Amazon $17 See On Amazon “One of the hardest things about caring for sweaters is the pilling that can happen over time to the material. Knits are more susceptible to snagging and pilling especially in high touch areas, like your sleeves," Thomas explained. A sweater stone "takes care of that for you and keeps your sweaters in pristine condition" when you "glide the stone over your sweater, which will easily collect the pills," they instructed. "Shake off the stone and repeat. The best part? The stone is made to be reusable and last for years to come!" This one by The Laundress (and Thomas’ favorite) is a top seller on Amazon, with fans raving about how quick and easy it was to use on the go.

21 De-Wrinkle Clothing Anywhere With This Travel-Friendly Steamer OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer Amazon $23 See On Amazon "Irons and ironing boards take up so much space and aren't the most friendly to all materials," according to Thomas. The #1 solution? "A travel steamer will have you covered to get those wrinkles out and your outfit looking fresh. I carry mine to every appointment and always pack one if I am on the go.” This cult-favorite garment steamer heats up in less than two minutes and will smooth your clothing in a snap — and it will hum along for up to 15 minutes before running out of water. Thomas's pro tip? "To avoid the steamer from spitting water on your garment, throw a sock over the end to catch any excess water," she revealed.

22 Accessorize Your Hair With Some On-Trend Barrettes Magicsky Pearls and Acrylic Resin Hair Clips (28 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Wardrobe stylist Alan Montes wrote, “hair clips will immediately luxe up any look," and he’s not wrong. But it’s hard to commit to one — you want to test drive a few, right? (Right!) That's why this set is super-helpful both to discover your style and give you plenty of variety. You get pearls, candy-colored acrylic resin, sleek gold, and gumdrop beads. Montes "would recommend using a few clips depending on [the] hair style and look," but you can totally just wear one or two, if that's more your vision. “These stay in all day with no adjusting needed. I have worn one every day since I received these. There has been a clip or every outfit so far,” one fan gushed.

23 Stock Up On An Entire Jewelry Collection In One Fell Swoop With This Wearable Set AROIC Jewelry Set (51 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Montes’s accessory philosophy? More is more: “I highly recommend having a collection of accessories/jewelry to mix and match with any outfit...in a combination of gold silver pieces that will not break the bank,” he urged. This massive jewelry set by AROIC provides you with a mix of metals for a variety of looks. There are six necklaces, nine bracelets, and 36 earrings both statement and simple. "This is the best bang for my buck that I have gotten in a long time," one shopper remarked.

24 Comfortable Heels Exist: Slip On Chunky Sandals For Painless Evening Events DREAM PAIRS Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon “We can’t finish styling an outfit without the perfect shoes," Montes added, suggesting these DREAM PAIRS open-toed block heels as they are "very simple, chic, easy to wear chunky sandals.” They're comfortable to wear during summer weddings or hours-long events with a latex padded insole and an ankle strap that supports your foot. Montes like them because "they come in a variety of colors and can be worn with dresses, trousers, jeans, shorts and skirts,” calling them “the perfect shoe for spring and summer” but noting they were year-round versatile for dedicated fashion girls: “Add a pair of thick socks and wear them in the fall too!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 13

25 Personalize Your Chain Game With A Monogram Necklace Set M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Samantha Brown, a personal stylist, shared the top jewelry trend to look out for: “Layered gold chain necklaces are very on-trend, and give a great opportunity to show personality." She also told Bustle that "Amazon has hundreds of options, so choose 2-3 and layer at different lengths." I hunted down this M MOOHAM 14-karat gold-plated necklace set that includes a 14-inch paperclip choker and an 18-inch monogram pendant so they’re already layered for you. “Oh my gosh, it is SO pretty! I love both necklaces! I mix them with my Kendra Scott expensive necklaces for that pretty trio layered look,” one shopper commented. Available colors: 26

26 Dress Up Necklines With A Sleek Layered Chain And Crystal Pendant WeSparking Chain And Pendant Necklace Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here's another layering necklace option for you to consider: WeSparking’s rendition comes with a 14-inch herringbone choker and a 16-inch chain with a emerald-cut crystal charm. (Both have extenders to make them a little longer if needed.) Available in both yellow gold and white gold variations, it makes a beautiful gift for your friend, sister, or girlfriend. “It came in such fancy packaging. A thick large pink velour bag with a tiny polishing cloth,” one customer revealed. Another noted that the "gold finish looks realistic and is nice and shiny." Available colors: 9

27 Add Subtle Pattern With Lush Textured Tights Leg Avenue Lace Tights Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether the weather is starting to warm up or cool down, textured tights are one way to stay cute — but not freeze. Brown agreed: “Lace tights are the perfect addition to simple skirts and dresses and an easy way to add texture to your look. They’re perfect for transitional weather." These Leg Avenue tights come in an array of sheer patterns including chevron, deco, and pinstripe that provide extra coverage without detracting from the appearance of a sleek skirt or hot new dress. "Super cute and dresses plain outfits up," one customer confirmed. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 7

28 Protect Your Face From Harmful Rays With These Floppy Straw Hat FSIGOM Wide Brim Floppy Sun Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon One accessory that always helps your look? "A wide brim hat," Brown declared. "Whether you opt for felt in cooler weather or a woven straw in the summer, [it’s] a quick way to amp up your style." FSIGOM makes this oversized straw hat with a statement band that blocks up to 80% of UVA and UVB rays in a glamorous manner. (Can’t you imagine yourself in the South of France or Hawaii with this thing?) It’s also generously sized. "I have a big head so if you have trouble with hats being too small for your head, you may want to consider this one," one reviewer suggested. Available colors: 14

29 Amp Up The Elegance In Any Look With This Pearl-Embellished Fedora EOZY Pearl Band Fedora Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon This EOZY wide-brimmed fedora looks like it’s worth at least a couple hundred bucks — but it’s only $19. It’s assembled from a moisture-wicking cotton and polyester blend — and then decorated with an elasticized pearl band. Inside, there's a sweatband and an adjustable ribbon.“I first saw a hat like this on a fashion website for a much higher price. So when I found it on the Amazon website for a significantly lower price I had to purchase it. The quality and color saturation are superb,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 7 — 7.5

Available colors: 6