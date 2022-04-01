Stylists Say Every Woman Should Own These Cheap Things

Is it just me, or does it seem like everything is considered a “wardrobe staple” these days? It’s hard enough keeping up with the Joneses on Instagram and Tik Tok when influencers tell you that everything is a style essential. That’s why I enlisted the best fashion experts in the game — including Kendra Porte, Tania Sterl, Erica Ball, Solita Roberts, Jodie Filogomo, Naz Meknat, Andie Sobrato, Lana Blanc, and Stephanie Gisondi-Little — to declare once and for all what is an actual closet must-have and what is not. The result? This list of 35 astoundingly cheap things every woman should own. The best part? They’re all available on Amazon for $50 or less.

These stylist tips and suggestions are all timeless, cute, and wildly popular to boot. (Yes, I read through the reviews to confirm, folks.) Expect more than one type of classic button-down shirt, canvas sneakers that are comfy yet chic, bodysuits galore, minimalist jewelry that looks hella pricey, and a whole lot more. Get tips, tricks, and hacks for the most common annoying fashion problems, and level-up your wardrobe basics in no time.

Excited to take a peek? Below, the 35 stylist-approved essentials to invest in now — without blowing your budget.

1 Stick To The Classics With A Crisp Cotton Button-Down Shirt Amazon Essentials Button-Down Oxford Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Kendra Porter, image consultant, wardrobe stylist, and founder of HonorYourStyle, advised not to underestimate the power of a button-down. “A crisp white shirt can be paired with a ball gown or back to a pair of shorts,” she explained, dubbing it “the one and only all purpose item." Luckily, Amazon Essentials makes this preppy Oxford cloth button-down in a lightweight cotton that’s both soft and durable. “This shirt is full cut and not tapered at the waist, so it's very roomy,” one shopper pointed out, so you have plenty of leeway to knot it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

2 Pair A Sturdy Denim Shirt With Absolutely Anything — Including Jeans JOES USA Button-Down Denim Shirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Already own a white button-down? Porter called the jean shirt another “great casual go to" — and I couldn’t agree more. This 100% cotton top from JOES USA has a sturdy denim construction that'll stand the test of time and has an androgynous silhouette that can easily be layered. Pick between dusty blue or dark indigo with horn-toned buttons that feel authentic. “The quality and material is exceptional, thick material but not overly stiff and heavy,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 2

3 Toughen Up Your Basics With This Edgy Staple: The Leather Biker Made By Johnny Faux Leather Moto Jacket Amazon $50 See On Amazon According to Porter, a leather jacket can be worn around the clock, calling it “the perfect finishing touch whether you're a hard core rock n' roller or heading to the office.” She also pointed out how “there are tons of styles to suit your personality.” One fan favorite? Made By Johnny’s vegan leather jacket: It combines a bit of toughness yet is streamlined and luxe all at the same time. “It has all the moto design elements like heavy stitching and lots of hardware including snaps while still being feminine,” one fan wrote of its appeal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

4 Invest In Some Polished Pumps That Are Made To Be Comfortable LifeStride Suki Pumps Amazon $45 See On Amazon "Style does NOT have to equal pain,” Porter declared. “Somebody LIED!” Take LifeStride's cult-favorite Suki pumps, for instance. The three-inch heels have an elegant pointed toe, along with an asymmetrical strap and traction sole for extra stability. One shopper confirmed that they were a treat for sensitive feet: "I have wide feet and broke a bone in my foot a few years ago. Ever since then, anything with a heel has been my enemy. I got these shoes because I needed heels for an event, and I’m so glad I did! They’re comfortable and cute, functional and flirty." Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide)

Available colors: 6

5 Carry A Chic Purse That Can Store Daily Necessities — Without Overstuffing Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tania Sterl, a style strategist and founder of Sterl On Style, weighed in on what made a practical purse. "The thing with a bag is it needs to fit: form, function, and fashion," she explained, suggesting you look for something "perfectly sized [for] your phone, glasses, a small billfold for your cards and cash, and a lipstick so you can travel light." In that case, might I suggest this Lola Mae quilted crossbody in a high-quality faux leather? It's roomy yet small but not comically tiny like so many bags these days, so you don't need a hefty tote to carry essentials. And, while you can never go wrong with a black bag, there are 26 additional colorways to choose from. Available sizes: One size (shown)

Available colors: 27

6 Pack Weekly Groceries Or Vacation Essentials In A Cute, Heavy-Duty Carryall TOPDesign Embroidered Initial Canvas Tote Bag Amazon $16 See On Amazon "There’s no such thing as ‘one size fits all’ these days, unless it comes to your totes and bags,” Sterl wrote, and recommended having a sturdy bag that could take a beating in your arsenal. “Not only will this fit all, it does not just double-duty but triple duty as a shopping tote for the weekend at your local farmer’s market or while on vacation,” she told Bustle. This canvas tote is stylish, durable, and instantly identifiable as yours in a crowded locker room. The thick, natural cotton is stitched with your initial, and there’s a roomy exterior pocket for things you’ll want to grab at a moments notice. Available sizes: One size (shown)

Available colors: 26

7 Struggle With Farsightedness? Keep This Shady Two-Pack In Sight At All Times V.W.E Cateye Bifocal Reading Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Sterl’s #1 accessory suggestion? "Sunglasses with built-in readers! Especially for us women who are over 40," she told Bustle. "You have to carry 2 pairs of glasses: your readers or progressives and your sunglasses. Well, these are 2-in-one! And super stylish. I keep these in my beach bag and choose the color based on my swim suit." This pair in particular received high marks from shoppers. The retro cat-eye frame gives a glammed up look but has a bifocal lens, so you can read a book, newspaper, or an article on your phone in crystal clarity without squinting in the sun. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 26

8 No, Seriously: You Can Glamorize Any Look In An Instant With Stylish Sunglasses SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Erica Ball, a Los Angeles-based personal stylist, also stressed to Bustle that "chic sunglasses are another affordable accessory that instantly elevates a look." So, if you aren’t farsighted, these bestselling Sungait specs are both glam and practical. With an absolutely unbreakable TR90 frame, they block 100% of UVB and UVA rays. Boasting a strong 4.7-star average and over 33,000 five-star ratings, shoppers are raving about this retro-inspired pair. "Do not waste your money on brand name sunglasses like Ray-Ban and Costa," one reviewer urged. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

9 Prevent Friction And Blisters In Virtually Any Shoe With Some No-Show Socks Eedor No Show Socks Amazon $14 See On Amazon Another closet necessity? Socks that disappear seamlessly inside your most-worn shoes. “It's hard to find a pair of no show socks that don't slip down. These are my favorites," Ball wrote. Made from premium cotton and spandex, these are extra stretchy and comfortable — with the perfect thickness, too. There's also a silicone grip for no slipping and sliding throughout the day. “These socks are a dream come true. I can't tell you how much money I have spent in the past on expensive no-show socks that either 1) don't stay put, or 2) only last one season. These socks are affordable and they absolutely stay put,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 8

10 Layer A Fitted, Skin-toned Camisoles Under Sheer Tops For Invisible Coverage Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisole (4-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon The skin-toned camisole is “another great wardrobe staple for women,” according to Ball. “It's an easy solution to anything that is sheer." These lightweight cotton tanks from Amazon Essentials have adjustable straps and scoop necklines that make them the ideal base layer, and they come in palettes of both light and dark [skintones]. "Finally a good quality tank that isn’t see-through. I wear it under my t-shirts and v-necks or button-up shirts and they are the softest and best quality tank I’ve found," one shopper wrote. Want to match your camisole to your shirt instead? Understandable — that’s why there are 27 color combinations to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

11 If You Only Buy One Accessory, Make It A Versatile Scarf VANLINKER Silk Head Scarf Amazon $12 See On Amazon From headbands to tops, there’s almost nothing a silky scarf can’t do. Solita Roberts, founder and CEO of Style To Impact, noted that “many women struggle to accessorize their outfits and this is a great way to add personality and style to a woman's look.” Fabricated from 100% polyester that resembles luxe silk, these glossy scarves come with a bandana print that keeps their look accessible. If you wear it in your hair, expect an extra benefit. “I have curly hair so it’s fantastic for my frizz,” as one shopper remarked. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

12 Elevate Any Casual Outfit With This Easy-Breezy Long-Sleeve Blazer WDIRARA Long Sleeve Blazer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Roberts didn’t hold back on the importance of blazers in your closet, writing that they were "the staple piece everyone needs if you want to elevate [your] look from casual to elevated casual without having to buy an entirely new wardrobe." Truer words were never spoken, and this WDIRARA rendition is a swing silhouette that feels more effortless than your typical structured blazer. The drop shoulder and open front are less restrictive, which means it'll be easy to layer tops underneath. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X Plus

Available colors: 7

13 Ditch High Heels For A Classic Pair Of Cool-Girl Kicks With Your Suit ZGR Canvas High Top Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon With the rise of athleisure, pairing sneakers with sophisticated ensembles is the norm in certain circles. Roberts admitted that dad sneakers are popular, but “a pair of classic [Converse], especially in a pop of color can take the power suit and sneakers to a whole new level.” (In fact, Kamala Harris’ Vogue cover proves that point.) To get the look on the cheap, these ZGR Converse lookalikes deliver a similar sturdy canvas upper, rubber striped sole, and lace-up detail. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see comments swearing to their authentic looks. “No one even notices they aren’t Converse until I tell them,” one fan raved. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

14 Adds Pops Of Gold With This Impressive Set Of Statement Earrings Fesciory Statement Earring Set (13 Pairs) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Jodie Filogomo, founder of Jodie's Touch Of Style, had plenty to say on the subject of accessories. "As an accessory queen, there are a bunch of 'extras' that are cherry on the top for your outfits. A couple of these are scarves, statement earrings, and initial necklaces,” she advised. If you don’t want to wear the same statement earrings every week, consider this affordable set of hoops, drop earrings, and studs. Even though they're made with gold-plated alloy, they won't turn your ears green, weigh your lobes down, or bother you throughout the day. " I get so many compliments on each of these every time I wear them...My ears are super sensitive and I don’t even feel any irritation," one shopper praised.

15 Incorporate Personal Jewelry For A Minimalist Touch PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Initial Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon If statement earrings aren’t your cup of tea, then dainty necklaces might be more your taste. Take this Pavoi initial necklace, for instance. Offered in both yellow gold and rose gold, the 18-inch necklace holds a delicate initial charm that’s tastefully embellished with glistening cubic zirconia stones that mimic real diamonds. “I am allergic to fake jewelry so buying inexpensive necklaces for me is normally of the past! But I actually wear this piece every day and have had no issues! It really is gold plated,” one shopper shared. Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 26

16 Bring This Pashmina Everywhere You Go — But Especially While Traveling Achillea Pashmina Wrap Amazon $14 See On Amazon Filogomo’s scarf recommendation? This Achillea silky pashmina is a real winner for many reasons. “They come in so many color options PLUS they are the perfect accessory for travel,” she told Bustle. A must-have for drafty offices, airport layovers, or unexpectedly cool nights, this viscose shawl can be wrapped around your shoulders like a chic blanket or worn traditionally as a scarf. "This shawl is so beautiful and of amazing quality. I can't believe the price I paid for it, it was such a steal," one shopper gushed. Available colors: 26

17 Suit Up In This A Blazer For Fancier Occasions Or Business Meetings LookbookStore Suit Blazer Jacket Amazon $46 See On Amazon Why should you buy this LookbookStore blazer — STAT? It’s “handy for many different occasions,” Naz Meknat, a celebrity stylist, wrote. "It can be paired with a pair of slacks for an interview or worn with a cami, sleeves pulled up, and a pair of jeans to give it a more relaxed look for a night out." Complete with shoulder pads, notched lapels, and functional side pockets, this jacket’s sleek fit has a Saint Laurent vibe. “This blazer is AMAZING! And you can’t beat the price! It fits true to size and is great quality. It’s fully lined (cute polka dots!) and feels like a more expensive piece,” one happy customer reported. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

18 Find Your Perfect Fit With These Stretchy Skinny Jeans In Three Inseam Lengths Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon "You would be surprised how many different ways you can wear and style a pair of nice fitting dark denim,” Meknat suggested. “I prefer a high waisted dark blue with a little stretch for comfort. Your go to pair of dark denim should not be distressed, embellished or faded...If you are going with skinny jeans, make sure it’s hemmed to so it sits right on the top of your ankle." These Levis jeans check every box — and you might not even need the trip to the tailor. Not only do they come in petite, standard, and tall inseam lengths, but they’re uber-stretchy and mold to your shape like second skin. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 5

19 Look Sophisticated No Matter What In A Little Black Dress Miusol Ruffle Pencil Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon "We all have heard this before, every woman should have a LBD in her closet and it’s true,” Meknat emphasized. “Look for a classic knee length dress that flatters your shape." One fan favorite? Miusol’s pencil dress: the bodyhugging sheath fits like a glove with a modest neckline for work. Better yet? There’s side ruching that accentuates your curves and conceals lines under clothes. “It’s professional, without being boring. The material is firm but stretchy so it fits your body perfectly and holds you in a little at the same time,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

20 Go From Day To Night In A Classic Wrap Dress Pinup Fashion Short Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Meknat wrote, “you can also go with a wrap dress which is flattering on almost all body types,” adding that, for maximum versatility, you should “keep it more on a conservative side so it can be used for any occasion." This short-sleeved dress fits the bill exactly, and, without a doubt, looks gorgeous dressed up or down. It's a faux wrap, so you won't need to worry about readjusting throughout your event. “I haven't bought a dress this good in a long time. It looks just like the pictures and it fits me comfortably, not snug but not baggy either. The material is light and breathable but not see through. I want all the other colors now,” a fan raved. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

Available colors: 11

21 Accessorize Your Hair With An On-Trend Clip — Or Three! Mehayi Metal Fashion Hair Clips Set (20-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Andie Sobrato, a personal stylist based out of Los Altos, California, was a big fan of hair accessories to jazz up a look. “I, personally, love a colorful barrette to add a little fun to your hair-do. They are also a great way to add a pop of color or print to an otherwise simple outfit,” the stylist told Bustle. This best-selling set gives you options galore to stack your very own hair look. Constructed from sturdy metal that won’t slide out or pull on strands, each set includes a mix of imitation pearl and acrylic resin hair clips that are equal parts polished and sweet. Available colors: 6

22 Fix Last-Minute Wardrobe Malfunctions With An Organized Mini Sewing Kit CURMIO Sewing Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon “I carry around a sewing kit with me to all of my client appointments as I never know if there are small edits or alterations needed. These cheap kits can be incredibly helpful, especially when making a last minute adjustment to a garment," Sobrato wrote. Curmio’s travel-friendly sewing kit is great to leave in a glove compartment or to bring in your suitcase for fast fixes on buttons and hems. It comes with sewing needles, colors pins, tape measure, scissor, thimbles, pin cushion, seam ripper, and a needle threader. Inside, there’s a zip pocket and removable divider to keep everything neat. Available colors: 2

23 Smooth Out Clingy Blouses With A Compression Camisole Shapermint Scoop-Neck Compression Camisole Amazon $23 See On Amazon These compression camisoles aren’t designed to slim you out but to make your tops fit better, which really is the key to dressing well. Sobrato concurs: “I don’t recommend these to make my clients look thinner, but to help flatten out a blouse when it is tucked in. Shapewear is perfect to smooth the lumps and bumps of a tucked-in shirt and creates a seamless look." Shapermint’s tank is made from a nylon-spandex material that offers a smoother line without feeling suffocated. In one reviewer’s words, it “makes a big difference in how clothes look.” Done. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 5

24 Breaking In Shoes? Prevent Blisters With Moleskin Tape Dr. Scholl’s Moleskin Padding Roll Amazon $8 See On Amazon Everyone has experienced that horrible feeling of breaking in shoes at the worst possible time. That's why Dr. Scholl’s moleskin roll is so essential to keep nearby in your car, purse, or suitcase, according to Sobrato. “This funny little piece of material is something I bring with me on all of my travels. You can cut out strips or circles to put on your shoes before walking around a lot. They will drastically improve your comfort level in even the most uncomfortable of shoes." It prevents skin-to-shoe friction, development of blisters or sores, and helps aid pain relief in any partuclar area. If you need extra cushion but don’t have room in your shoe for adhesive pads, add this to your cart.

25 Make A Timeless Statement With Chunky Gold Hoops 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earring Set (3 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon “Hoops can make any woman feel confident and chic," Sobrato declared, adding, "you don’t need to spend a fortune on this accessory and they look great in any finish or size." This luxe-looking hoop earring set includes the trendiest shapes right now, all made from 14-karat gold-plated sterling silver. They’re small enough that you can wear them together, if you have multiple piercings, which looks undeniably bold and stylish. “Each of the earrings that have backs on them came with 3 pairs of backings, PLUS there was an additional bag of rubber backings with a ton in there,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 1 — 6 pairs

26 Have A Perfectly-Tucked Turtleneck At All Times With This Cult-Favorite Bodysuit MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Lana Blanc, a New York City-based personal fashion stylist, had a lot of love for this sleek staple. “Closet essentials always end up being the items I find most clients are missing from their wardrobe and a black turtleneck is high on that list,” she pointed out, urging everyone to “make sure to add several bodysuits variations to your wardrobe.” This widely beloved bodysuit promises to be amazing, to say the least. It obviously won't untuck and the tanga-style bottom has snap closures for easy bathroom breaks. Plus, the modal and spandex fabric is incredibly smoothing and soft on the skin. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

27 Also Consider Swapping Worn-Out Tees For A Crisp Bodysuit MANGOPOP Short Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Blanc was adamant that "a t-shirt bodysuit is the bodysuit you didn't know you needed but now can no longer live without.” What makes it stand out a must-have compared to other styles? “Trade your t-shirt in for a t-shirt bodysuit and you could forget about the french tuck, the bulk, and everything else you thought you knew,” she instructed. This crewneck comes with a tanga bottom and snap closures for wearability and ease. “I am in love with this bodysuit! It is thick and feels expensive, definitely not sheer at all,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

28 Show Off Necklaces With A Chic Square-Neck Bodysuit MANGOPOP Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Blanc wasn’t kidding when she said to stock up on one-pieces, and recommended a square-neck bodysuit, as well. "This guy is an updated take on your standard crew neck top. I love the long sleeved option that pairs really well with just about everything from wide-leg pants and jeans to shorts and skirts in all lengths." That said, there are both short-sleeved and long-sleeved renditions listed. The open neckline is a fabulous excuse to whip out your favorite necklaces and show ‘em off, too. “It’s so hard to find a bodysuit that is the perfect thickness, stretch, and doesn’t cling to all the flaws. Well this is it,” one customer said. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

29 Don’t Blow Your Budget On A Classic T-Shirt Again When The Perfect One Already Exists Hanes Perfect Short Sleeved T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon “If you're like most of my clients, you've splurged on a white t-shirt only to have it ruined by pit stains after only a few wears. Don't fret and stop splurging on basics,” urged Blanc, writing that “this $8 option from Hanes gets the job done." It has a relaxed crewneck fit and has a cotton ribbed fabrication. "Wow! I wanted a T-shirt that would be flattering without being skin-tight. This hits the mark! It’s the perfect balance of fitted yet loose,” one customer commented. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

30 Integrate Ballet Flats Into Your Shoe Rotation For Happy Feet Without Sneaks DREAM PAIRS Sole-Flex Ballerina Shoes Amazon $31 See On Amazon Sayanora, sneakers! Stephanie Gisondi-Little, a personal stylist based in Los Angeles, is a believer in ballet flats, and DREAM PAIRS makes some of the best ones — ever. Not only are they flexible and comfortable for commuting or running around town, but the rubber outsole also provides anti-slip traction while the elasticized topline won’t rub your foot. One bride even wore them on her big day: "I had absolutely no time to break them in, and I wore them all night dancing, walking outside for pictures, and packing up after the wedding." Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

31 Invest In A Fierce One-Piece Swimsuit That Matches Everything Tempt Me One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $0 See On Amazon Gisondi-Little’s summer essential? "A one piece bathing suit in black or another solid color.” A huge bonus? This cult-favorite Tempt Me swimsuit even has a padded bra inside that can be worn from the beach to brunch with some capris or cut-off shorts. Its high neckline with a sheer mesh insert shows off a sliver of cleavage in the front, as well as in the cut-out back. Meanwhile, ruched detailing along the torso hugs your figure and snatches you in. No wonder this baby has over 23,000 five-star ratings! “It's equally conservative yet I feel beautiful in it,” as one customer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — 24 Plus

Available colors: 38

32 Fill Open Necklines With A Dainty Chain Necklace — Or Two PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Pendant Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon Gisondi-Little’s jewelry of choice for all the crewnecks and square necklines I’ve shown you? “A necklace in your choice of metal in 18-inch length,” she specified, because it “hits most everyone at a flattering length." This dainty Pavoi stunner is available in rose gold, yellow gold and white gold plating, and comes in multiple timeless shapes simple enough to wear daily. “I've bought many pieces from PAVOI and keep coming back,” a fan wrote. “The necklaces are super cute and great for layering with other necklaces or wearing alone. I wear it every day. It's dainty but beautiful!” Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 8

33 Call This Laidback Number Your Summertime Throw-On-And-Go Dress Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gisondi-Little endorsed a T-shirt dress “for the hottest days” of the year. “ It's an easy to wear style but feels one level up from shorts,” she noted. It's true that scorchers require something that's both breathable and looks good no matter what — and this luxe jersey dress will make you feel like you're wearing nothing. Consider this the ultimate casual little black dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

34 Button Up This Cotton Skater Dress From Day To Night — Just Add Some Heels Allegra K Cotton Skater Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Gisondi-Little was a fan of shirt dresses because they “transition very easily from day to night with the change of a shoe and/or jewelry." Available in five colorways including black and white, you can wear this button-down dress with loafers or kitten heels during the daytime to work. Off the clock, add some gold jewelry, and high heels for a dinner date. Additional key details include a chic turn-down collar, three-quarter sleeves with a bow tie, and the kind of fit-and-flare silhouette that somehow always looks exactly right. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5