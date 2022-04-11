From bright lipsticks, to glimmering clear glosses, there’s nothing like a new lip color to complement those natural (or faux) summer glows. In honor of the warm-weather months, Bustle tapped some of the top celebrity makeup artists for their summer lipstick color recommendations for 2022, from favorite formulas to the lip trends you need to try.
“This [season], I’m loving the trend of flushed lips. It’s almost like your natural lip color, but better,” says makeup artist Grace Pae, who’s known for glamming the likes of Normani, Noah Cyrus, and Jordin Sparks. “[It’s that] just-ate-a-popsiclehint of color.” She recommends dabbing a little product on your finger, rather than applying it directly to your lips from the bullet. And the best part about this hack? It can be done with any lip product you currently have stashed in your makeup bag.
Melissa Hernandez, who recently glammed Sydney Sweeney for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, prefers a time-tested favorite: “Nothing beats an everyday, [neutral] lipstick,” she says.
Below, six beauty experts recommend the best summer lipstick colors for 2022.
