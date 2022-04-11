From bright lipsticks, to glimmering clear glosses, there’s nothing like a new lip color to complement those natural (or faux) summer glows. In honor of the warm-weather months, Bustle tapped some of the top celebrity makeup artists for their summer lipstick color recommendations for 2022, from favorite formulas to the lip trends you need to try.

“This [season], I’m loving the trend of flushed lips. It’s almost like your natural lip color, but better,” says makeup artist Grace Pae, who’s known for glamming the likes of Normani, Noah Cyrus, and Jordin Sparks. “[It’s that] just-ate-a-popsicle hint of color.” She recommends dabbing a little product on your finger, rather than applying it directly to your lips from the bullet. And the best part about this hack? It can be done with any lip product you currently have stashed in your makeup bag.

Melissa Hernandez, who recently glammed Sydney Sweeney for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party, prefers a time-tested favorite: “Nothing beats an everyday, [neutral] lipstick,” she says.

Below, six beauty experts recommend the best summer lipstick colors for 2022.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Multi-Use Must Freck Beauty Cheekslime Blush + Lip Tint with Plant Collagen In Jam Sesh Sephora $22 See On Sephora For effortlessly flushed lips à la smooches and iced popsicles, Pae swears by Freck Beauty’s Cheekslime in Jam Sesh. For a monochromatic finish, tap the product on your cheekbones and eyes, too.

2 The Eye-Catching Coral Armani Beauty Lip Power Long Lasting Satin Lipstick In 303 Splendid Sephora $39 See On Sephora Molly R. Stern, a makeup artist who’s worked with comedians Rebel Wilson and Maya Rudolph, recommends Armani Beauty’s Splendid. It’s a bright pop of color that you won’t have to worry about constantly retouching.

3 The Perfect Gloss Topper Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss In Chill Sephora $15 See On Sephora “Glossy lips are the perfect accessory, and my go-to is ShineOn Jelly Lip Gloss by Tower 28 Beauty,” says Hernandez. “The colors are so fun and the high-shine formula glides on seamlessly — resulting in a gorgeous, gleaming pout.”

4 The Rose Petal Pink Saint Jane Luxury Lip Cream, Halo Saint Jane $28 See On Saint Jane The makeup artist to Quinta Brunson, Renée Loiz, loves Saint Jane’s soft and creamy Luxury Lip Cream in Halo.

5 The Everyday Pink Chantecaille Giraffe Collection Lip Chic In Willow Bloomingdales $48 See On Bloomingdales Jenna Kristina, who’s worked with stars like Lily James, Megan Fox, and Lucy Hale, tells Bustle that Chantecaille’s Willow adds hydration and is the “perfect everyday lip.”

6 The Light-As-Air Product Weightless Lipstick In Violet Fury Kosas $28 See On Kosas Lisa Aharon, who has glammed celebs like Rashida Jones and Florence Welch, is a fan of Kosas’ Weightless Lipsticks. “These are as comfortable as your favorite lip balm and long lasting,” she says.

7 The Drugstore Beige Maybelline New York Color Sensational Shine Compulsion Lipstick In Baddest Beige Walmart $7.99 See On Walmart Who says drugstore lipsticks can’t be high performers? Kristina says Maybelline New York’s Baddest Beige is her “all-time fave.”

8 The ’90s-Inspired Throwback Posh Lipstick In Pose Victoria Beckham Beauty $38 See On Victoria Beckham Beauty For some serious coverage, Aharon shares her go-to brown-hued product: “I love the creamy and light feel [of Pose], as well as the shape [of the lipstick] for application.”

9 The Elevated Pink Tom Ford Lip Color Lipstick In Sugar Glider Sephora $58 See On Sephora Kristina adds, “I’m very into finding perfect pinks that feel natural, but also elevate your look. Tom Ford’s Sugar Glider is an incredible option.”

10 The Bold Red Cake Batter In Maraschino Cherry Pound Cake Cosmetics $24 See On Pound Cake Cosmetics Loiz recommends the Cake Batter formula in the shade Maraschino Cherry from the indie brand Pound Cake Cosmetics, a “pro-black, pro-fat, and pro-queer” company.