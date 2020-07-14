When it comes to summer 2020 makeup looks, experts agree the eyes have it — but that doesn't mean you should sleep on your lipstick stash. Glosses, balms, and lipsticks still have a home in your warm-weather makeup routine, and summer 2020's lipstick colors and trends are just are varied as those graphic eyeliner and neon shadow looks you've been trying out.

For those who aren't tried-and-true lip lovers, we get it — there's the dread of that horrible lipstick-on-the-teeth moment and the times when your hair sticks to your gloss. The good news: Summer 2020's lippies are wide-reaching and include everything from bold hues to clear balms (we need to stay hydrated, after all). For those looking to be adventurous in the warmer weather, color reigns supreme, and nothing is off the table when it comes to your lip product's finish.

If you've been thinking of changing up your look and taking a virtual stroll through Sephora's lineup of lip products, here are the colors and formulas you should seek out for summer 2020.

1. Fuchsia Tones

Makeup artist Allie Smith sees a shift toward purple-toned lippies, predicting that fuchsia-based reds will be a trend. She says the shade is universally appealing, and fuchsia-toned hues will pop with any outfit — even brighter ones. Smith specifically cites Wet N' Wild's Mega Last Matte Lipstick in shade Cherry Picking for its stay all day abilities. (Plus, the $2.99 price tag is clutch.)

2. Peach Shades

Warm, peach shades are often cited as must-haves in any collection, and that's why Dominique Cosmetics owner and content creator Christen Dominique predicts they'll make a return this season. "Warm, peachy nudes are always such a hit in the summertime," says Dominique, whose favorite shade is her own Cream Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nude Kiss. "It pairs well with a variety of complexions, and you can glam it up or play it down."

For those looking to try the trend, neutrals are often recommended with bolder eye looks, making it a perfect pairing with graphic liner or neon hues. But for those who want to keep things simple, the shade lends itself to a more understated look, too.

3. Browns

"Brown lipsticks and brown lip glosses will be on the rise," makeup artist, content creator, and model @sweetmutuals, who goes by the name Ali, tells Bustle. "With everything that has been taking place, I feel like Black people will be embracing their skin more, which will lead to wearing nude or brown lip colors."

Ali recommends Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in Unveil for a matte take on the trend — or, if you prefer a glossy version, the brand's Gloss Bomb in Hot Chocolit.

4. Balms

Makeup artist and Cherie partner Katey Denno, whose clients include Beanie Feldstein and Amanda Seyfried, predicts a more natural trend in summer 2020, with a move away from transferrable, potentially sticky products that could result in heat meltdowns. "Summer 2020 is all about sheer, not gooey lip balms in a stick," she says.

Urban Decay's Steve Kassajikian also foresees a more understated look, having previously told Bustle that more natural, glossy lips will be in order. If you're in need of a product recommendation, Denno suggests Dedcool's Coconut Milk Balm.

5. Bold Red

Artist Couture owner Angel Merino sees bold reds — a perennial favorite — among summer 2020's top trends, explaining that the color is "sexy" and "passionate," which plays into its popularity. "It's the perfect way to dress up any makeup look with minimal effort," he says. "It also screams baecation even if you're just at home." Merino recommends his new Muy Caliente Silk Creme Lipstick, which launches July 17.

Smith also predicts red as a top color for summer, as does makeup artist and Cherie partner Mai Quynh, who adds, "Summer is all about happy and flashy colors, and I think these cheerful shades can lift anyone's mood."

6. Terracotta

Jose Corella, makeup artist to stars like Sophia Richie and Eiza Gonzalez, expects a return to the '80s supermodel lip with a burnt orange, terracotta shade — a favorite from that era. "That burnt orange is a really wearable way to wear color and a good spin on the usual oranges and corals we usually see," he tells Bustle. He recommends Em Cosmetics' True Gloss in Faded Clementine.

7. Glossy Berries

Jessica Smalls, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Janelle Monáe, says berry hues and watermelon tones will be big, and that they'll take the form of glossy formulas. "The summer is all about fun, especially in the sun," she tells Bustle. "Pair that sunshine with juicy lips, you will get a selfie-worthy pout made for your grid."

Smalls' go-tos are Fenty Beauty's Slip Shine in Suga Kiss, the classic Lancome Juicy Tube in Game Berry, and Covergirl's Exhibitionist Lipgloss in Adulting.

8. Your Own Lips, With A Twist

Deepica Mutyala, YouTuber and owner of brand Live Tinted, suggests enhancing your natural lip color this season. "This summer is all about embracing your natural hues," she tells Bustle, pointing specifically to her own shade-adjusting product, the Live Tinted Huestick in Found, which includes pigments that adjust to your skin's tone and undertone.

9. Ombre Nudes

Influencer Brittany Xavier sees not just nudes being popular but an ombre nude effect being particularly big this summer. "I love an ombre nude lip, she says. "It's a great way to define your lips in a subtle way and overall easy to get the look."

If you want to try the trend, Xavier says to line the outside of your lips with a lip pencil one shade darker than the color you're using inside your lip line. Then, using your finger, blend the two shades together so there are no harsh lines. She recommends Charlotte Tilbury's Iconic Nude liner and M.A.C's Oak, though the shades you choose will depend on your skin tone.

10. Matte Purple

Content creator Rahel Brhane also forecasts nude shades being popular, and expects those who are staying more natural throughout the season to stick to these hues. But for those looking to head out and be more adventurous, she's seeing "bold and exciting" color choices, citing matte purple shades as a potential must-have for the season.