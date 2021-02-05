Sure the game is riveting and the commercials are entertaining, but nothing beats the Super Bowl Halftime Show. There’s just something about the hype of that 30-minute interlude with one of the top artists of the year that really takes your excitement to a new, unprecedented level. Whether it's Katy Perry flying through the air or Beyoncé causing an actual blackout, the mid-game spectacle is not to be missed. And the Super Bowl Halftime show outfits are just as electric as the actual concert.

Historically, Super Bowl Halftime show outfits don’t hold back when it comes to theatrics. Though most artists hit the stage in leotards and bustiers — crafted of leather, sequins, and glitter — there are a few that stand out from the rest. There's Diana Ross' Old Hollywood ballgown, Micheal Jackson's cropped pants and signature thick white socks, JLo's sheer catsuit, Lady Gaga's metallic knee-high boots, and so many more.

While it’s impossible to choose the single best Super Bowl Halftime show outfit moment, it’s still quite a feat to pick the top ten. Ahead, find the best of the best, from Madonna to Beyoncé, Shakira to Janet Jackson. With these pics, you’ll see that the bar is only raised higher with each passing year.

1 1993: Michael Jackson George Rose/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 1993, Michael Jackson gave an iconic Super Bowl performance, wearing his signature white t-shirt, black pants, thick white socks, loafers, and an open white shirt that moved in the wind like a superhero cape.

2 1996: Diana Ross Al Bello/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images 1996 was a colorful affair, as Diana Ross chose a bright pink and orange voluminous gown for her Half Time show. It rivaled, but paled in comparison, to her signature billowing hair.

3 2004: Janet Jackson KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images With the controversy it caused, no one can forget Janet Jackson's all-black outfit. Despite the harsh and in some views, unfair, criticism leveled toward the icon, Janet looked like a goddess in dominatrix-inspired black leather.

4 2012: Madonna Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Madonna played with the cheerleader theme in a black and white getup with jeweled embellishment along the neckline, sleeves, and bodice.

5 2013: Beyoncé Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Beyoncé's unforgettable turn on the Super Bowl stage came with a leather bodysuit and gloves designed by Rubin Singer.

6 2013: Destiny's Child Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Destiny’s Child reunited onstage during Beyoncé's performance in matching black leather leotards, a nod to their coordinating looks during the group's heyday in the 2000s.

7 2015: Katy Perry Karl Walter/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 2015, Katy Perry rode a larger-than-life bear into the arena in an eye-catching look inspired by literal flames.

8 2016: Beyoncé Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Beyoncé was back again in 2016, wearing a studded black leather leotard and chunky heel ankle boots for a performance with Bruno Mars and Coldplay. Her look was a tribute to Michael Jackson while her dancers paid homage to the Black Panther Party.

9 2017: Lady Gaga Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In 2017, Lady Gaga dropped from the heavens wearing an embellished long-sleeved bodysuit and matching knee-high boots with a red lip to boot.