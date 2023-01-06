Carol’s Daughter Has Finally Arrived In The UK

When browsing the tightly packed aisles of online beauty retailers, department stores, and supermarkets, its easy to forget just much the landscape has changed when it comes to the textured hair care market. It’s state of abundance made possible thanks to pioneering, curly-haired YouTubers and brands such as Carol’s Daughter, who were key players in the natural hair movement of the early 2000s and which empowered legions of Black women to embrace their kinks and coils.

Fast-forward 30 years after its launch and the game-changing brand dedicated to bringing the best out of curls has gone from side-hustle, operating out of Lisa Price’s Brooklyn kitchen, to one of the leading players in the textured hair category, stocked around the globe – including the UK. That’s right, Carol’s Daughter’s extensive range is landing at 30,000 British stores via Superdrug.

It means a new generation of beauty lovers can explore cult products loved by famous faces including Jennifer Lopez, Cassie, and Solange Knowles who’s obsessed with the Black Vanilla Luscious Moisture Shampoo which refreshes whilst bringing softness and shine to curls with its blend of aloe vera and rose water. There’s also Goddess Strength Blend Oil Hair & Scalp which brims with strengthening and nourishing castor oil and black cumin seed which fortify strands whilst preventing breakage.

Carol’s Daughter landing at Superdrug isn’t the only big beauty making headlines this week, though. Keep scrolling to discover the other exciting beauty launches that you should be adding to wishlist, too.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.