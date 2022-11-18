Superdrug Now Sells UOMA’s Sister Brand UOMA By Sharon C

The beauty industry’s limited definition of what (and who) is considered “beautiful” has been woefully limited for far too long. Thankfully, there is change afoot, making the industry more inclusive for women of colour and the trans community. And even more importantly, there’s amazing individuals out there leading the charge. Case in point: UOMA founder and Make It Black campaigner, Sharon Chuter, and her latest launch.

"UOMA by Sharon C is delivering on our promise to continue to set the bar for true non-performative inclusive beauty,” Chuter explains of the brand which has launched exclusively at Superdrug and aims to cater to customers of every skin tone, gender, size, age, lifestyle, sexual orientation and more. And its affordable (prices starting from just £6) as well as sustainably produced, featuring naturally-derived, vegan, cruelty-free formulas, and 100% recyclable packing.

Flawless IRL Au Naturel Tinted Skin Perfector is available in 28 shades, melts onto skin, blurs imperfections, and (thanks to green coffee extracts) leaves your skin look plumped and perfected. There’s also high-shine glosses, stains, oil hybrids, and creamy sheer lipsticks to leave your pout soft, hydrated, and drenched with pigment. The One and Done Complete Brow Stylers team a precision pencil and strong hold gel which soften, polish, and define your brows. When you’re all done add water to th Go Awf! Water Activated Cleansing Pads which leave your skin feeling clean and fresh, without damaging the planet.

Beyond UOMA by Sharon C’s Superdrug arrival, there’s a fair few other exciting beauty launches to have on your radar this week. Keep reading to find out more and, if it is bargains you are after, then do check the best Black Friday beauty deals to bookmark ASAP.

