Stop what you’re doing and send this link to your mom, because Susan Alexandra just dropped a whimsical accessory collection for Hanukkah and I can guarantee you’re going to want every single piece. From nail polish menorahs to hamburger yarmulkes and matzo ball soup necklaces, the New York City-based brand is bringing together its unique, playful aesthetic with traditional Judaica.

The Judaica Collection — which dropped Friday, November 11 — features traditional motifs, like mezuzahs and the Jewish star, combined with items central to Jewish culture. The Delicatessen Necklace, for example, includes delicious staples like pickles, matzo ball soup, black and white cookies, and a bagel with lox.

Susan Korn, the designer and founder behind the brand, is intentional about bringing her Jewish heritage to her creations and business. She held her first New York Fashion Week show at a bagel shop in 2019, choosing Jewish deli Baz Bagels as the setting.

In a press release, Korn explained the intimacy behind the Hanukkah collection. which “ This collection was designed to honor her grandmother Rose, one of the biggest inspirations in my life,” Korn said.

“She was a Holocaust survivor who’s greatest love was gathering with her family. Though she suffered beyond comprehension because of the religion she was born into, she proudly celebrated her Judaism until she left this planet.”

Courtesy of Susan Alexandra Courtesy of Susan Alexandra Courtesy of Susan Alexandra Courtesy of Susan Alexandra

Korn wants the collection to bring people together and be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of religious affiliation. “My hope is that in this time, when public figures are perpetuating anti-semitic myths and synagogues are on high security alerts, that we can come together and celebrate the beauty and community of Judaism.”

The handmade collection is available now at the Susan Alexandra flagship store in New York’s Lower East Side neighborhood and on their website.