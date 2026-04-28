Whoever invented the term “relaxed jeans” should’ve made sure they lived up to the name. Some dig into places they shouldn’t, while others are so rigid, they basically freeze you in place. If only there was a newer, softer, more freeform (and lazy-girl-friendly) category of denim that was more deserving of the “relaxed” title.

Enter: loungewear jeans.

Call it a form of casualmaxxing, this new breed of pants beloved by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie is meant to up comfort levels by borrowing design elements from everyone’s fave sweats and elevating them. For instance, there are the viral Rag & Bone Miramars, which are actually sweatpants with a trompe l’oeil denim effect, as well as pairs made with terry fabric for extra comfort.

Loungewear jeans also encompasses “soft” pairs that promise extra comfort with their lighter, stretchier fabrics or elasticized waistbands. In recent months, there’s even been an influx of athleisure brands like Fabletics and Vuori expanding into the denim space. And if anyone can blend fashion, function, and comfort, it should be them... right?

To put this theory to the test, some of Bustle’s most fashion-forward staffers did the heavy lifting, trying on the Internet’s most talked-about loungewear jeans so you don’t have to. They were evaluated for fit, pricing, comfort levels, and whether or not anyone was actually clocked wearing sweatpants to work. Read on to see which pairs were deemed cozy enough for exercising, WFH, traveling, period bed-rotting — and even worthy of wearing to meet Zendaya.

The Viral OG

These look and fit like an unassuming pair of straight-leg denim — loose at the waist but elegantly flowy in the legs. The trick is to not buy a pair printed with faux rips or tears, as that’s a tell to anyone with a good eye. I wore one of my Rag & Bone Miramar pants (yes, I have multiple pairs) to the office, and not one person clocked that I had sweatpants on at work.

I wouldn’t wear them to a black-tie occasion (make no mistake, I’m tempted), but they’re so easy to dress up, especially for a travel day, allowing me to still look nice enough to get upgraded to business class but not sacrifice comfort if I’m stuck in coach. My only quibble is that these cost the same — or even more — than actual denim. But they’re so easy, adaptable, and comfortable that it’s worth the cost. — Jake Viswanath, entertainment writer

Jake Viswanath

Movie-Premiere-Worthy

Would I sleep in them? No. Would I wear them on a plane? Yes — which, for me, is saying a lot. From quick grocery runs to full days at the office, these jeans have been on constant rotation for me. (I may or may not have worn them to the NYC premiere of The Drama.) They’re not quite sweatpants, but they’re a much comfier take on denim, and the drawstring waist — which I typically tuck in — makes all the difference. I think I’ve found my new go-to pants. — Gracie Farquhar, senior social media strategist

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Bed-Rotting Approved

The “terry” descriptor makes you think of a beach towel or comfy robe, and despite the trappings of outside clothes (see the belt loops and front zipper), these are indeed as soft and stretchy as any pair of sweats. They were perfect for period bed-rotting and working from home, and flexible enough to squat in — but if I were really planning to work up a sweat, I’d still reach for leggings.

You could absolutely wear these out and about too, but just note that they might get a little looser throughout the day. As a jeans lover, I still gravitate toward the structure that classic denim provides, but I’d reach for these while traveling or any occasion I need something super easy and stretchy yet somewhat elevated. — Grace Wehniainen, entertainment writer

Grace Wehniainen

Hot Girl Walkable

They’re super comfy, and lightweight enough to work for springtime hot-girl walks around the block. I just don’t know if they pull off the jean illusion. Both the dark- and light-wash options feature screen-printed tears in the pants, which make the denim pattern more obviously fake. The horizontal screen-printed pockets on the front of the pants also don’t align with the actual pockets, which are vertical. While I found the wide-leg fit to be comfortable, the midrise waist came up pretty high on me, giving a mom-jean look. Great if that’s your thing, but it’s not my favorite fit.

A cool detail: This pair has the belt loops and button printed on the inside of the waistband, so you can roll it down for a low-rise look. I can see myself throwing these sweats on for a WFH day, to catch a movie, or a quick coffee run, but I’m not sure if I would wear them if I was trying to pull them off as actual jeans to work or on a night out. At $60, I don’t know how much they contribute to my closet beyond my favorite black sweats. — Megan LaCreta, editorial assistant

Megan LaCreta

An All-Around Fave

For me, the ultimate comfort test is if I can bend down to pick up my dog without saying “Ow, wow, ooof, OMG” — all things that tumble out of my mouth when denim digs into my sides. Thanks to the elasticized waistband on these sweats, I can stoop, stretch, sit, and stroll without making a single unsavory sound. I even perched cross-legged at my desk for a few hours, and never once yearned for my cotton pajama bottoms. I’ve worn these sweats for long walks, to the farmers market, and out to brunch with friends. They fit perfectly in each scenario, and never once made me feel underdressed. The wide legs have a cool, casual vibe while the printed jean detail says “Yeah, I put some effort into this.”

I’m officially the biggest cheerleader for loungewear jeans.

I’m at the point in life where I’m open to splurging on quality pieces if I suspect they’ll make a major difference in my wardrobe. These pants totally do. The fact they feel luxe, aren’t super expensive, and can be used for a variety of occasions — including naps on my couch — makes the price point 100% worth it. Now that I’ve experienced this level of comfort, I may never go back to real denim again. I’m officially the biggest cheerleader for loungewear jeans. — Carolyn Steber, lifestyle writer

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“HappyButt” Guaranteed

I usually opt for super low-rise, super wide jeans, so I was a little nervous to wear this pair for a day of back-to-back meetings. While I don’t think I’d be able to hit a workout in these, I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable they were to sit in during a long day, and I didn’t get any of the waistband-digging-into-stomach feeling that I typically hate in high-waisted jeans. Later in the week, I also wore these to go to a happy hour with friends. One even commented that they made me look more “grown up.”

I would probably categorize them as more of a high-rise than the advertised mid-, since the waistband came up to my belly button. I also don’t love that the only blue color comes pre-ripped at the knees. But I am a fan of Fabletics’ “HappyButt technology,” which uses strategic pocket engineering to flatter your backside — these lived up to that promise. — Sophie Fishman, editorial assistant

Sophie Fishman

The Work-To-Drinks Pair

If I’m not at the office, a social commitment, or an event, I’m pretty much living in my Lululemon leggings. I also happen to be a die-hard skinny jeans girl who has always been averse to wide-leg pairs. (I have a preconceived notion that they won’t flatter my figure.) But I think these might have broken me out of my skinny jeans rut. These don’t have a ton of stretch, but are still plenty comfy if you’re someone who’s constantly on the go — they’re structured enough to wear to work (and would translate well to after-work drinks with your friends), but relaxed enough that you can comfortably run errands or spend a full day darting around the city in them.

Let’s normalize wearing our jeans unbuttoned!

These fit ever so slightly snug in the waist, but generally ran true to size. Like many Vuori pants, however, they run long. I initially wore these cuffed, but I enlisted styling help from our amazing fashion team, who said to unbutton them and roll down the waistband. Then they felt super comfy afterward. Let’s normalize wearing our jeans unbuttoned! — Christina Amoroso, editorial director

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Plane-Travel-Friendly

Madewell’s designated “sweatpant jeans” were so popular, they sold out — so I went with one of the next-best things from the brand: pull-on track pants. What I love most about Madewell is that most of its styles come in short or petite, because standard sizing doesn’t usually work for my 5-foot-1 self.

I wore these for the first time on Easter Sunday (peep me in my socks because no one gets away with wearing their shoes in my Chinese mother’s house); my mom thought they were a big too baggy, but a Gen Z family member actually complimented how cool I looked, so I take that as a win. The next couple of times I wore them was on a three-hour flight and then on a day at Walt Disney World. In both scenarios, I was extremely comfortable — the drawstring waist makes it so easy to pull on and take off.

It’d be hard to elevate these IMO, especially considering the pinstripe on the side, but they’re track pants — they’re meant for athleisure, not for business meetings. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style