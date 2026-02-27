If you’re on FashionTok, you’ve likely already seen DIY videos of creators trying their hands at reworking their jeans, which can garner thousands, if not millions, of views. These range from beribboning old denim to more ambitious projects like making a whole new pair out of waistbands.

Upcycling denim is, of course, better for the environment. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), a single pair of jeans requires nearly 3,800 (!) liters of water. But apart from being more eco-friendly, reimagining jeans is ultimately a fun way to explore one’s creativity and express oneself. Kristin Juszczyk, co-founder of luxe sports apparel brand Off Season alongside serial entrepreneur Emma Grede, firmly believes in the power and innovation of a good reworked item.

“Clothes carry memories from your favorite concerts, birthdays, trips, and times with loved ones,” the designer tells Bustle. “Reworking them preserves those moments while adding new ones to the story ... and makes what you wear feel deeply personal.” She should know — Juszczyk built her brand by reimagining sports pieces, and shot to fame after being worn by Taylor Swift to a Chiefs game in 2024.

Taylor Swift wearing a custom Kansas City Chiefs puffer jacket designed by Kristin Juszczyk in January 2024. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

She also regularly creates pieces for her San Francisco 49ers husband, Kyle Juszczyk. In fact, the first “full piece” she created was a denim-on-denim couple’s costume. “We went as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s iconic VMA look for Halloween one year,” she recalls. “I couldn’t find what I needed in stores, which inspired me to work with some older denim fabrics we had and make something myself.”

This “creative, fun, and sustainable” process is one of the reasons she partnered with Levi’s for the brand’s Wear Longer Project, a community engagement initiative that teaches young people to rework and repair their clothes through hands-on learning and workshops. Sharing some of her wisdom with Bustle, Juszczyk gives tips on how to embark on your own denim projects this season.

Determine The Feeling You Want To Evoke

If you need inspiration to start a project, Juszczyk suggests starting somewhere uncommon: with a feeling. “I often look back at what I already have and think about what memories or feelings I want to bring out. Even browsing old photos or fabrics can spark ideas,” she says.

Keep It Simple

A denim overhaul doesn’t need to be a huge undertaking. Sometimes, starting small gets the creative juices flowing. “Just adding a patch or changing buttons can reignite your love for a piece,” the entrepreneur says. “As you get more comfortable, you can work on adding embroidery, trims, or distressing. For more ambitious projects, you can even mix fabrics or completely reshape the jeans to suit your style.”

Preparation Is Key

Juszczyk advises people start the process by deciding what exactly they want to change. Is it the fit? Color? Detail? Then gather all the essential tools, including needles, thread, scissors, and whatever other accoutrements you want, such as patches or embroidery floss.

As for the length of the project, she says it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours. Per Juszczyk, “The key is patience and testing on a scrap piece if you have it.”

Perfection Isn’t The Goal

Sometimes, reworking a project can get overwhelming, especially when you feel like you made an irreversible mistake along the way. In times like these, Juszczyk reminds creatives to take a step back. “Imperfections add character,” she says. “Many times, what feels ruined at first becomes the most interesting and unique part. Keep experimenting, and you will find a solution or design that works.”

And how do you know when you’re done? “When the piece expresses your intention, and you feel proud wearing it,” she says. “Trust your instincts. Sometimes less is more.”

Reworked Can Be Trendy, Too

With millennial faves coming back in style, Juszczyk says there are denim trends from the early aughts that fit the DIY bill. “Patches and embroidery are huge and easy to DIY. Frayed hems and playful distressing are also trending,” she says, adding, “I’m seeing more and more people experimenting with color-blocking and repurposing fabric scraps.” Encrusting pieces with rhinestones is also a Y2K-inspired favorite on TikTok.

You Don’t Need A Sewing Machine

If you want to tackle bigger projects or get more consistent stitches, then a sewing machine may come in handy. Otherwise, Juszczyk believes many “repairs and reworks can be done by hand ... The most important thing is just to start.”

Videos Are Your Friends

Juszczyk taught herself how to sew through YouTube videos, and she still gets inspired by TikToks. “I love seeing creative patchwork, hand embroidery, and clever ways people repurpose old clothes. It’s inspiring how accessible these techniques are,” she says. So if you need some ideas, a quick scroll through TikTok may do the trick. Her suggestion: “The Wear Longer Project is a great place to start for easy-to-follow tutorials and guides.”

Just remember, per Juszczyk, that it still has to be wearable. “A good rework balances creativity with wearability,” she says. “It should enhance the piece while keeping it comfortable. Adding a personal touch or story is what makes it truly yours.”