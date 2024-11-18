There are many ways to maintain a wellness routine and it seems more tips are shared on social media daily. To glow, thrive, and feel alive you might want to meditate, drink water, go on walks, use hyaluronic acid on your skin, read a book, do yoga and Pilates, deep breathe, sit in a sauna — the list of guru-approved tips goes on and on.

But, if you were to do every single one of these wellness-related hacks back-to-back, you could conceivably fill up your entire schedule. It’s one reason why people on TikTok are trying “wellness pairing,” which is all about doing more than one thing at a time, like creator @elenamiaou who recommends meditating while in the sauna, journaling while drinking a matcha, and doubling up on skin care practices.

Wellness pairing can take countless forms. Look at creator @_lively.tay_, who combines a walk with a podcast, a morning pages writing practice with a glass of coconut water, and a reading session with the legs up the wall stretch. Others recommend simpler moves, like watching the sunrise while doing yoga, putting your phone down during meals, and using aromatherapy during a soothing shower.

Even though it technically involves doing more, wellness pairing is said to be the most relaxing way to do everything on your list. Here’s what to know about the trend.

The Benefits Of “Wellness Pairing”

According to Michelle Porter, a health consultant, trainer, and burnout coach, wellness pairing is the combining of two or more health habits into one seamless activity. It could even be the answer to the overwhelming feeling of trying to do it all.

“Think of it as a strategic multitasking tool — not just a productivity hack, but a way to align your health goals with the limited time you have,” she tells Bustle. It isn’t about cramming more into your day, but about integrating your wellness habits effortlessly.

It can also boost the positive effects. “For example, pairing a 20-minute sauna session with meditation doesn’t just save time; it creates a synergistic effect by enhancing relaxation and recovery simultaneously,” she says. This is especially true with skincare.

“If you are looking to brighten a dulled complexion, you can pair a brightening serum with a retinol and you will get better results by doing both, as opposed to just doing one,” says Selika Gutierrez-Borst, MS, RN, a registered nurse and injection specialist at Impressions Face + Body. On TikTok, @elenamiaou likes to use an aloe vera face mask and an ice roller to de-puff her skin. Of course, when combining skin products make sure none of the ingredients negatively react with one another.

If you double up on habits, it can make you feel like you’re treating yourself, versus just going through the motions, and it can also help you whittle down the time you spend in the bathroom, on a yoga mat, etc. “It can be overwhelming with all the things you see online and on social media,” says Gutierrez-Borst, but this hack makes it all more manageable.

Wellness Habits That Pair Perfectly

Not sure what to pair up? While your health to-do list should be unique to you and your needs, experts see easy pairings among some of the more popular wellness habits on the web. If you like to sit in the sauna, try adding a 10-minute meditation. “The heat enhances relaxation, while meditation clears your mind,” says Porter.

If you’ve been meaning to get more steps in, she recommends grabbing a water bottle and taking it on your stroll. According to Porter, this particular pairing is an easy way to stay active while ensuring you stay hydrated.

There’s also meal prepping while drinking a smoothie, stretching while box breathing, putting on a hair mask while journaling, doing a digital detox/taking a phone break while working out, or wearing an infrared mask while listening to a healing frequency. The list of combos is endless, so experiment and see what feels right to you.

“By aligning habits that complement each other, you can build a more sustainable routine, maximize your time, and achieve better results with less effort,” says Porter. “Start small, test what works for you, and enjoy the compounded benefits of habits that stick.”

Sources:

Michelle Porter, health consultant, trainer, burnout coach

Selika Gutierrez-Borst, MS, RN, registered nurse, injection specialist at Impressions Face + Body