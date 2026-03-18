Zendaya has been living in bridal whites lately, but it’s not what you think. Contrary to speculation that the color choice indicates a secret wedding to Tom Holland, she’s merely been cosplaying to promote The Drama, her new romantic dramedy with Robert Pattinson, in which she stars as his bride-to-be before twisty revelations threaten the engagement.

Naturally, to attend the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday, March 17, the Euphoria star fully leaned into the motif in an actual wedding dress.

Zendaya’s Silk Wedding Dress

Zendaya strolled onto the white carpet in a fitted Vivienne Westwood wedding gown with a soft off-the-shoulder neckline, subtle waist draping, and a long train at the back (and what’s more bridal than a train?). She styled it with the glitziest chandelier earrings, her engagement ring, and the yellow gold band that nearly broke the internet.

With the help of her go-to stylist, the Euphoria star has been a fan of method dressing long before the term caught on — an approach the duo has continued for her latest role.

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“I was brainstorming with [stylist Law Roach] about how I would theme dress for this film, and I kind of remembered the saying, ‘Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,’” she told Variety.

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Icon Behavior

This dress was her “something old.” If you’ll recall, Zendaya had previously debuted the same gown in 2015 when she attended the 2015 Oscars as a budding Disney star. Though she’s a pro at digging from the fashion archives for vintage finds, being able to reference herself is pure icon behavior.

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Her Bridal White Era

Even before she unofficially kicked off the Drama press tour, she’s been showing up in bridal-white outfits. Last week, she attended Essence’s 2026 Black Women In Hollywood Awards wearing a white asymmetrical mini accented by a massive, gold-flecked rosette from Caché — the same dress worn by Carrie Bradshaw in the first SATC movie, which was based on a Whitney Houston look in the ’90s.

Days prior, she wore another white look with black touches to attend Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 show.

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No one does method dressing like Zendaya.