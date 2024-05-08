As a longtime Miu Miu girl, Sydney Sweeney has been one of the label’s most prominent walking billboards, wearing (and slaying) the brand’s outfits on red carpets and events. Naturally, she harkened to the partnership at the 2024 Met Gala after-party — and her look didn’t disappoint.

At the gala proper and after parties, other A-list attendees interpreted the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme by borrowing delicate archival runway creations. Sweeney, however, took a different route entirely. Instead of wearing a vintage piece from the vaults, she “reawakened” an early 2000s trend: the handkerchief top.

Sydney’s Take On Y2K Trends

During the turn of the millennium, the tie-back scarf style was a go-to for stars like Beyoncé and Christina Aguilera, who rocked the look in bandana prints, paisleys, and other fabrics. On Monday night, Sweeney channeled Y2K nostalgia in a scarf crafted from dark brown suede — a posh update.

In addition to the Miu Miu logo (natch), the Anyone But You star’s top featured black beaded embellishments that looked like a yassified Rorschach test. Unlike fabric scarf renditions of yore, where the backs were tied into a knot, hers featured a leather buckle fastener that made it feel more like an intentional shirt than something she just threw on.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired her top with a chocolate brown skirt that hit just below the knee, making a strong case that matching sets will continue to buzz this spring and summer. The skirt sat low on her hips, harkening back to another controversial trend from decades past that’s recently returned to runways. She accessorized with a chunky “cheugy” belt and inky pointed pumps.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

S/O To Her Dye Job

When Sweeney stepped onto the 2024 Met Gala carpet, she was almost entirely unrecognizable with her newly dyed jet-black bob. Though she’s a natural brunette (not blonde!), her black hair looked so good it almost completely stole the show. For her after-party ensemble, she continued to rock her wig, and wore accessories in the same inky shade as her strands.

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Nearly Identical Handkerchief Top

On Saturday, May 4, two days before the Met Gala, Sweeney made a splash in yet another take on the early aughts trend. Instead of embroidered suede, she wore a similar Miu Miu handkerchief top in denim. It was her casual styling, however, that was attention-grabbing. She paired the top with belted low-rise jeans (another early aughts staple), which hung at least an inch past her tighty whities.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

She has spoken: handkerchief tops are back.