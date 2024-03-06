For the past few months Sydney Sweeney has been on a sartorial world tour so good, it could give Taylor Swift’s Eras a run for its money. Between press circuits for her rom-com Anyone But You — where she wore an astounding 10 looks in 48 hours — and her latest film Madame Web, Sweeney has cemented her own “Reputation” as a fashion darling.

Now, as the actor prepares to release her next movie Immaculate, she has taken her immaculate style to Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show.

Sydney’s Bedazzled Underwear

Sweeney took her recent obsession with micro shorts one step further by shortening her hemlines even more. The brand ambassador attended Miu Miu’s March 5 show wearing a pair of lavish underwear from the brand.

White satin and covered in sequins, the $5,800 undies gave a high-fashion twist to classic white briefs. The elastic was kept simple — stamped with Miu Miu’s black logo — and Sweeney paired them with sheer black tights.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweeney was all business on top, with the actor donning a long black blazer lined with silk trimmings. Underneath, she wore a matching crop top with similarly frayed edges.

She Kept Her Accessories Classic

On the accessory front, Sweeney carried Miu Miu’s classic Wander bag, which she also modeled in the brand’s Fall 2022 campaign. She chose a black velvet version to match her blazer, and let her sequined underwear take center stage.

She completed the look with strapped black pumps and sunglasses — also from Miu Miu, of course.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

She Debuted A New Lob

Sweeney completed her no-pants get-up with an equally daring new haircut. She debuted a shaggy shoulder-length lob — a far cry from her usual long blonde look.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The woman knows how to make an entrance.