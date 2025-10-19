Sydney Sweeney finessed her red carpet style to a T. The overall aesthetic she typically goes for is elegant minimalism. Thus far, she’s rocked fitted strapless gowns in block colors, classic halter numbers, and iterations of little black dresses. That said, her red carpet style is far from drab; she always injects her ensembles with one key detail: a spicy, skin-baring reveal. The gown she wore to attend the 2025 Academy Museum Gala was no different.

Held on Saturday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles’s Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the celebration that honors Hollywood’s outstanding storytellers drew a crowd of stylish A-listers. Jenna Ortega, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian, for instance, all took risks in fashion-forward, avant-garde attire. Sweeney, meanwhile, kept it simple but impactful.

Sydney’s Cleavage-Forward LBD

The Anyone But You star strutted down the carpet in a sleek black gown custom-made by Giorgio Armani Privé. (Sweeney is famously an Armani Beauty endorser, so the choice of designer tracks.) The floor-length stunner featured a halter neckline, body-skimming silhouette, and a short train. It was also crafted in luxe velvet, and what’s more elegant than velvet? It even featured a bow affixed on the halter collar, mimicking a bowtie typically seen in suiting.

Amy Sussman/Staff/Getty Images

As is her go-to styling move, her dress featured one risqué accent. It bore a massive keyhole cutout in an uneven diamond shape (or a nose, if you will), which fully exposed her cleavage.

The Euphoria star paired the look with Jimmy Choo peep-toe platforms.

Her Dazzling Emerald Jewelry

Despite the all-black canvas, the actor strategically added subtle pops of color to her outfit by way of her emerald jewels. She wore a massive emerald Cinderella ring by London-based brand Anabela Chan that popped against her French tips. For a green-on-green matching moment, she paired it with oversized teardrop-shaped earrings by Anayah. The massive studs featured an emerald stone in the center surrounded by countless diamonds. The earpieces sparkled through her messy updo and wispy bangs.

Taylor Hill/Contributor/Getty Images

Another day, another red carpet slay.