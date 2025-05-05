Whoever said that the best-dressed celebs are fashionably late clearly hasn’t seen Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 Met Gala look. As one of the early birds at the charity fête, held on Monday, May 5, she immediately shut down the blue carpet in a decadent beaded gown that utterly dazzled.

Sweeney is no stranger to the prestigious event, having attended three other times prior. As a fashion girl, she embraces the themes completely, making sure she attends in a show-stopping number that pays homage to the motif. Back in 2024, for example, she debuted a shaggy black bob (just for the night) and was nearly unrecognizable.

Sydney’s Beaded Decadence

This year, while most attendees interpreted the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” more literally, she referenced a different aesthetic altogether: 1920s flapper girl.

The longtime Miu Miu ambassador naturally wore the label to the prestigious event, slipping into a dress that personified decadence. The floor-length black ensemble featured a generous keyhole accented by a 3D floral appliqué. Sweeney is typically a risqué dresser, so the cleavage-baring moment was totally on brand. The number, which was beaded all over, also featured beaded fringe sleeves that evoked the flapper style from the jazz ages.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Her Megawatt Jewels

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney completed the look by frosting herself with jewels — over 30 carats to be exact. All from De Beers, the Euphoria star wore yellow pear-shaped diamond earrings and rings, including a bespoke one that she designed and purchased for herself (an anomaly since many A-listers typically borrow for the big night).

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

As for her glam, makeup artist Melissa Hernandez was inspired by Kim Novak’s 1950s beauty. Using all Armani products, Hernandez went for a cat-eye with a graphic lower liner accent.

Her Other Met Gala Looks

Sweeney has been slaying her Met Gala entrances since she made her debut in 2022. Her most notable, however, was last year, when she stepped onto the carpet with a newly dyed jet-black bob, which contrasted perfectly against her mint green tulle dress with floral appliqués.

Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images