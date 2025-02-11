When Sydney Sweeney isn’t playing a high-school student in love with her best friend’s ex-boyfriend (Euphoria), a woman in a fake relationship (Anyone But You), or a pregnant nun in a suspicious convent (Immaculate), among others, she slips into another, more consistent role: brand ambassador to luxury houses.

Fashion’s it girl has been collecting endorsements like Thanos collects Infinity Stones. In the past couple of years alone, she’s starred in high-fashion campaigns for Miu Miu and Jimmy Choo, and has infiltrated the luxury beauty space as one of Armani Beauty’s faces. Proving her partnerships are for the long haul, Sweeney kicked off her second year of being an Armani girlie with a whole new campaign — wearing a spicy little black dress, no less.

Sydney’s Minimalist Slip Dress

The label first tapped the Anyone But You actor in January 2023 as the face of the label’s My Way fragrance. Since then, she’s expanded her role into the brand’s global fragrance and makeup ambassador. Her latest cosigned product? The beauty giant’s new Vertigo Lift Mascara.

Over the weekend, she dropped her new ad for the brand. In an artsy video, she emoted while Shygirl’s “Cleo” played in the background — particularly her line, “You’ve got me feeling like a movie star.” Well, Sweeney looked like one too.

Instagram/armanibeauty

Leaning into a more minimalist look, the Euphoria star wore a sleek dress with the slinkiest straps. Her slip was evocative of ’90s-era understated style. The back, however, was the opposite of low-key. It featured a cut so dangerously low, it was centimeters away from flaunting butt cleavage. Sure, the campaign was about makeup, but Sweeney just couldn’t keep her inner fashion girl down.

Her Spidery Lashes

As for her beauty look, aka the real star of the campaign, Sweeney left her face rather pigment-free. To keep the focus on her eyes, the actor wore the slightest hint of blush and a muted beige lipstick. She also skipped eye shadow.

Instead, her eyes were well-defined. Thanks to the new mascara, which boasts lengthening, clump-free, and sculpting properties, her lashes were extremely defined, especially against her heavy eyeliner.

In keeping with the sleek styling, she pulled her hair into a pristine low ponytail. So simple yet so stylish.