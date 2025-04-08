Sydney Sweeney’s hair should be insured. Her gold locks are always vibrant, bouncy, and impeccably styled on red carpets and off. It’s partly why she landed a longterm endorsement deal with Kérastase, a partnership marked by stylish campaigns and event appearances.

Any celebrity, model, and influencer knows, however, that it takes a team to look effortlessly glamorous, and you’re only as good as your behind-the-scenes squad. As a longtime celeb who relies heavily on hers, Sweeney put the spotlight on her hairstylist, Glen Coco Oropeza, by joining him at the 10th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards this weekend. And while her hair was technically the red carpet’s star (and Oropeza’s muse), her textured pantsuit was also incredibly enviable.

Sydney’s Plunging, Bra-Baring Pantsuit

On Saturday, April 6, Sweeney flew from New York to Los Angeles to attend the awards show highlighting creatives in the beauty space — her hairstylist included. Though she kept to a monochromatic number to presumably keep off the limelight, her look was a camera magnet. For good reason, too.

She rocked a chocolate brown pantsuit that screamed “office siren.” Unlike other suit jackets that feature buttons, this one didn’t. Instead, it included a built-in corset detail in a darker, crocodile print. It also included a plunging neckline so deep, it showed off the edges of her lacy black bra. To complete a trifecta of brown shades, she cinched her waist with a skinny belt in a more caramel brown hue with a striped pattern.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage/Getty Images

She paired the look with wide-leg trousers in the same satin material as her jacket and had a golden blowout, of course.

Her Sweet Message

Oropeza, who matched Sweeney’s look in a brown palette pantsuit, won the SS Hairstyling Award title. To commemorate the moment, Sweeney posted their looks (and the win) on main with a sweet message. She wrote, “Last night we celebrated the incredible artists whose brilliance lives behind the scenes, the ones who bring us to life even when we are just rolling out of bed.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She added, “Someone very special to me took home a well-deserved win, and I couldn’t be prouder. @glencocoforhair, thank you for standing by my side all these years I love you so much and I’m so happy for you!!!!!”

A pairing for the ages.