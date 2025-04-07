If handpicking an endorser is a science, brands who’ve nabbed Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski are practically geniuses. Separately, both are fashion powerhouses who regularly attend (or in Ratajkowski’s case, walk) fashion week, dominate headlines for any and all projects, and ignite fashion trends even when off-duty. Getting either of them is a recipe for marketing success. Their ever-growing lists of endorsement deals should be a clue.

Kérastase, however, went one step further and cast them in a campaign together. And the result? Slays of epic proportions.

Sydney & Emily Twinned In Ivory

Last week, the haircare behemoth dropped Gloss Absolu, a new line of products that include a shampoo, conditioner, oil, and smoothing spray. To mark the drop, Kérastase tapped both Sweeney and Ratajkowski to star in one stylish, undies-forward commercial. The Euphoria star went for a more dreamlike look, wearing a blush gown with a sheer skirt that flashed her granny panties, while the supermodel mirrored her look in a lacy aqueous dress that also flaunted her intimates.

Mere days later, both headed to New York for the brand’s pop-up and maximized their joint slay. Like their video, they coordinated their outfits. Both rocked risqué cream dresses and bouncy curls and even strutted hand in hand doing so.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Sydney’s Draped Mini

First up is Sweeney’s look. The Anyone But You star wore a deep, décolletage-baring minidress. Fitted across the torso, it featured a semi-drop-waist detail with a heavily draped skirt.

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

She accessorized the look with skinny sunglasses and nostalgic peep-toe slingbacks. The toe-flaunting style was a staple in the 2010s. With other trends from the decade, the shoe is trotting straight back into the zeitgeist.

Emily’s Plunging Midi

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, wore a look with a much simpler silhouette. Though her straight-fitted midi was much more conservative (at least, length-wise), it featured an even more pronounced plunge.

She accessorized with a dainty necklace, tiny fringe bag, and clear PVC heels, aka “naked shoes.”

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images

The duo you never thought you needed.