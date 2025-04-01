It’s difficult to tell which is more impressive: Sydney Sweeney’s IMDb credits of rom-coms, hit teen shows, and spooky thrillers, or her growing list of coveted endorsement deals. On the fashion front alone, she’s become a style muse as the face of Miu Miu, Jimmy Choo, and HEYDUDE; then, of course, there are her sponsorships with Armani Beauty, Laneige, Samsung, and Ford, among others.

On Tuesday, April 1, she helped launch a new hair product with another longtime brand partner: Kérastase. And she did so by starring in one chic (and risqué) campaign, of course.

Sydney’s Blush Pink Dress

Anyone who watches the promo video, featuring the new Gloss Absolu line, would likely envy Sweeney’s “dreamy, glossy, bouncy” hair. And rightly so. Her golden locks, perfectly curled and styled, absolutely took center stage in the commercial. However, there was an entirely different element that fashion girlies need to take note of: her wardrobe choice.

The Euphoria star looked every bit the romantic in a dreamy blush pink dress. The sleeveless contraption featured a fitted bodice in a shiny satin with a high-waist belted detail. The rest of the dress was an aqueous tulle that fell to her ankles and billowed with her every movement. It was also entirely see-through and allowed her to flash her built-in granny panties underneath.

To keep the focus on her ’do, she eschewed accessories altogether. Even her makeup erred on the simpler, more flushed side with rosy, just-bitten lips, a touch of blush on the cheeks, and a hint of eye shadow.

The New Gloss Absolu

Though Sweeney was clutching a giant apple-looking bottle of the Glaze Drops High-Gloss Lightweight Hair Oil ($36) in the video, she’s the face of the entire Gloss Absolu line, which also includes the Bain Hydra-Glaze Illuminating Shampoo ($42), Insta-Glaze Conditioner ($45), and Anti-Frizz Glaze Milk All-In-1 Smoothing Spray ($48).

Her Equally Famous Costar

Sweeney wasn’t the only A-lister in the commercial either; she double-teamed with Emily Ratajkowski to promote the new line. Much like Sweeney, the supermodel also wore a sheer, undies-exposing dress, albeit hers was a lacy slip more akin to lingerie.

Two style icons, one video.