Sydney Sweeney’s schedule is so packed, it makes Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour seem like a breeze. But even on her busiest day, she never sacrifices fashion. During her back-to-back press tours for Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, the actor served looks for all moods and occasions — from eye-popping 3D fashion to embracing the no-pants trend.

That streak is now continuing on Sweeney’s new cover for Harper’s Bazaar Spain, in which Sweeney gives the Gossip Girl aesthetic a major upgrade.

Sydney’s Casual Gossip Girl

For the first of three covers, Sweeney paired a white Miu Miu sports bra ($350) with adorable black short shorts. She dressed up the look with a leather bomber jacket.

On the accessory front, she went for a classic combo: black Prada loafers and white ankle socks. She then completed the ensemble with a leather pageboy hat, giving her look palpable Gossip Girl vibes. Blair Waldorf just found her newest workout look.

Sydney Sweeney's Harper's Bazaar Spain cover Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

Sweeney’s choice of chic bottoms fit right in with her recent obsession with micro-shorts. She’s braved wintery New York weather in black leather shorts on multiple occasions, and even went the extra mile by donning Miu Miu’s $6k sequined underwear during Paris Fashion Week.

More Covers, Right Ahead

For her second and third covers, Sweeney went more Serena van der Woodsen than Blair Waldorf. On one, she donned a stunning silk jacket from Giorgio Armani. Embroidered with teal, pink, and silver rhinestones. It gave off a moody, mermaid-like feel that Serena would have loved.

Sydney Sweeney's second Harper's Bazaar Spain cover Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

For her final cover, Sweeney confidently declared fringe is back (if you ever considered it out of style in the first place). She stunned in a silvery-gold fringe skirt, complete with a silver waistband, underneath a black sweater with chrome grommets on the sleeves.

Sydney Sweeney's third Harper's Bazaar Spain cover Instagram / Sydney Sweeney

An icon in the making.