Celebrity Style
Sydney Sweeney Served Gossip Girl Vibes On New Harper's Bazaar Spain Covers
Blair Waldorf found her new fashion inspiration.
Sydney Sweeney’s schedule is so packed, it makes Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour seem like a breeze. But even on her busiest day, she never sacrifices fashion. During her back-to-back press tours for Anyone But You, Madame Web, and Immaculate, the actor served looks for all moods and occasions — from eye-popping 3D fashion to embracing the no-pants trend.
That streak is now continuing on Sweeney’s new cover for Harper’s Bazaar Spain, in which Sweeney gives the Gossip Girl aesthetic a major upgrade.
Sydney’s Casual Gossip Girl
For the first of three covers, Sweeney paired a white Miu Miu sports bra ($350) with adorable black short shorts. She dressed up the look with a leather bomber jacket.
On the accessory front, she went for a classic combo: black Prada loafers and white ankle socks. She then completed the ensemble with a leather pageboy hat, giving her look palpable Gossip Girl vibes. Blair Waldorf just found her newest workout look.
Sweeney’s choice of chic bottoms fit right in with her recent obsession with micro-shorts. She’s braved wintery New York weather in black leather shorts on multiple occasions, and even went the extra mile by donning Miu Miu’s $6k sequined underwear during Paris Fashion Week.
More Covers, Right Ahead
For her second and third covers, Sweeney went more Serena van der Woodsen than Blair Waldorf. On one, she donned a stunning silk jacket from Giorgio Armani. Embroidered with teal, pink, and silver rhinestones. It gave off a moody, mermaid-like feel that Serena would have loved.
For her final cover, Sweeney confidently declared fringe is back (if you ever considered it out of style in the first place). She stunned in a silvery-gold fringe skirt, complete with a silver waistband, underneath a black sweater with chrome grommets on the sleeves.
An icon in the making.