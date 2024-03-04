No matter how briefly Sydney Sweeney is in a city, best believe she’ll serve multiple looks. Give her the shortest timespan and she’ll treat it like a one-person fashion show. Remember when she wore a whopping 10 looks in 48 hours for the Anyone But You press tour? Or her Madame Web circuit, where she shone just as brightly on the red carpet as Dakota Johnson, who played the titular character?

Her recent New York excursion was yet another masterclass in slaying. Between promoting her new endorsement with Laneige and making her SNL debut over the weekend, Sweeney wore back-to-back ’fits — all with one thing in common. Sweeney has zeroed in on a singular wardrobe hero: micro shorts. And she can’t stop wearing them.

Her Itty-Bitty Leather Romper

On March 1, Sweeney stepped out in New York wearing the teeniest romper. The Supriya Lele piece — crafted entirely from leather — was utterly edgy. It came equipped with a grommet belt and an exposed zipper down the shorts.

Despite the cool-girl packaging, the romper also featured some coquette-inspired details. The frilly high neck and puff sleeves, for example, made her tough onesie feel more sweet, while ruffly panels gave the shorts added volume.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Her choice of accessories completed her edgy, all-black aesthetic. She carried a Givenchy bag with a strap covered in grommets and rocked steel-toe pumps from Alexander McQueen. They paired perfectly with her sheer black tights.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s Her New Style Staple

Leatherette short-shorts have become a something of a go-to in Sweeney’s wardrobe. In fact, she wore the combo thrice in one week. A few days prior, on Feb. 27, Sweeney stepped out in another pair of teeny shorts.

Similar to her romper look, she wore black shorts in leather, this time paired with a cream sweater that had furry cuffs. The entire look is from LaPointe, including her knee-high boots.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Another Leather & Shorts Combo

Just a day prior, Sweeney switched color palettes and went the all-brown route. She kept her love of leather alive, by way of a chocolate brown trench. She paired it with a camel turtleneck and, of course, another pair of short-shorts.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Sweeney leaned into her go-to styling technique, wearing sheer tights under her bottoms — a styling trick I’ll be keeping in my back pocket for spring.