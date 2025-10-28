Sydney Sweeney’s Anyone But You press tour will always be famous. After all, that’s what established her as a style star, especially after she expertly showed off her fashion prowess, changing a whopping 10 times in 48 hours. But it may have just been topped by the actor’s Christy run.

To promote her new biopic based on the life of professional boxer Christy Martin, Sweeney has been festival-hopping, leaving a trail of jaw-dropping ensembles in her wake. For the most part, she’s kept to a motif: a baby pink hue that mirrored Martin’s own signature game day uniform. Though her looks nodded to her on-screen alter ego, every single one of them still infused her own risqué style ethos. Behold, Sweeney’s nakedest Christy film festival looks.

Sydney’s White Knockout

On Monday, Oct. 27, she went to Georgia to attend the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. In a surprising move, she veered from her usual rosy number — and it paid off.

Styled by her go-to Molly Dickson, the Euphoria star wore a strapless bustier minidress with exaggerated hips by Stella McCartney. A flimsy diaphanous chiffon was wrapped around the base and draped over one shoulder, giving it an asymmetrical neckline. For a sleek white-on-white moment, she paired it with pointed-toe pumps.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Princess-Inspired Gown

A few days prior, at the Los Angeles-based American Film Institute Festival (or AFI Fest), she wore a Miu Miu ball gown with a plunging halter neckline and a voluminous drop-waist skirt. It was coated in a lacy overlay and cinched by a belt.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A Draped Bustier

A big fan of the lingerie-inspired look, Sweeney wore another bustier gown in September to attend the project’s Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere. Designed by Erdem, it featured a semi-sweetheart strapless neckline and a floor-length silk skirt asymmetrically draped around her hips and accentuated by a red bow.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer Corp Sleaze

At the same Canada-based event, the Madame Web actor gave the bustier style a different, more corporate-leaning interpretation in a gray plaid pantsuit. The corp sleaze set included a plunging top with a sheer torso and matching trousers. If you’ve heard of straight-from-the-runway looks, this was way more advanced. Sweeney’s Monse set was pre-runway debut — that’s how much of a style star she is.

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

These looks aren’t even from Christy’s official press tour, so you know there’s more to come.