Gwyneth Paltrow Dishes On Her Steamy Scenes With Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow got to know Timothée Chalamet on a whole new level while filming their upcoming sports drama, Marty Supreme. The two caused a major stir when photos of them kissing on set hit the internet, and that’s only a fraction of what fans should expect to see. When Paltrow recently discussed the film with Vanity Fair, she disclosed that they got much more intimate on camera.

Steamy Scenes Aplenty

“I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie,” Paltrow told Vanity Fair. “There’s a lot — a lot.”

She opened up further about their on-screen relationship, which takes place in the world of competitive table tennis. Paltrow said her character is married to “someone who is in the Ping-Pong mafia” and has had “a pretty tough life.” A rising champion, Chalamet’s Marty, “breathes life back into her,” she added.

The two actors were comfortable shooting their steamy moments together, according to Paltrow. They even dismissed their intimacy coordinator, whose role it is to support actors during sensitive scenes.

“We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back,’” she said, going on to add that too much choreography would make her feel “stifled” in those moments.

Paltrow and Chalamet filming Marty Supreme Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Unbothered

For Paltrow, filming on-screen intimacy with Chalamet wasn’t a big deal. She reportedly shrugged while discussing it with Vanity Fair, saying, “I was like, ‘Okay, great. I’m 109 years old. You’re 14.’” She also praised him for being “very polite,” “properly raised,” and “a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.”

Meanwhile, Paltrow’s husband was similarly unfazed by all their intimate scenes. After the on-set kissing photos went viral in October, a fan asked Paltrow during an Instagram Q&A session how her husband, Brad Falchuk, felt about it. “Unthreatened, not because T.Chal isn’t AWESOME, but he knows he’s got my whole [heart],” she responded.

A Return To Film

Marty Supreme is Paltrow’s first film since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. However, she pointed out to People in November 2023 that she actually slowed down even sooner: when she had her daughter, Apple Martin, now 20.

“When I had her, it just, everything felt redefined for me, and I thought, ‘I’m not sure that I want to do this so much as a career,” she told the magazine. “I definitely don’t want to...I’m not going to go away for months on end.’”

With her two kids now both adults, she was nervous about making her return, as she told Vanity Fair. But filming Marty Supreme went well. Director Josh Safdie sang her praises to the magazine, saying, “I think her absence from acting has lent a vulnerability to her abilities.”