Sydney Sweeney is taking a page from Rihanna’s playbook and expanding her business repertoire. Last week, the actor launched her new lingerie brand SYRN with a controversial publicity stunt on the Hollywood Sign and a first drop that sold out almost instantly, with every piece currently on a waitlist. Now, she’s giving fans even more.

On Feb. 3, Sweeney announced her next SYRN drop, the Somewhere Only We Know collection, which explores the “romantic” side of her line just in time for Valentine’s Day. Of course, the actor posed for the campaign, showcasing an assortment of romantic lingerie that looks sultry, coquettish, and luxurious.

Sydney’s Lace Panties & Robe

In one campaign image, Sweeney tended to the potted plants in her windows, wearing the most glamorous yet impractical gardening look. She donned the lacy Love Triangle Bralette in a baby blue hue, featuring ruffled edges and a dainty bow, and paired it with matching Sweet Cheeks panties, complete with metallic blue thigh straps.

She upped the glamour by pairing her look with a complementary silk blue cover-up robe featuring flowing sleeves and oversized fur trim.

SYRN / Instagram

Sydney’s Layered Lingerie

In a separate image, Sweeney took her gardening to the lawn and changed into an even spicier ‘fit. She wore the Forever Yours Demi Bra, made with stretchable black lace and silky pink accents buttoned together with a tiny bow.

She paired the garment with a matching black thong featuring a mid-rise hem and sheer lace, accented by a lacy garter belt around her midriff that connected to sheer black stockings.

SYRN / Instagram

She completed the look with a pair of black platform heels, obviously the most sensible choice for standing in the grass.

Sydney’s Pink Lace

Sweeney went beyond planting seeds in the backyard — she even revved up the lawnmower in lingerie. She wore the Spellbound Lace Tee in a pale pink shade, featuring a mock neck, cropped hem, and backless cut, with transparent lace adding an extra touch of spice.

She paired her top with matching Sweet Escape Boy Shorts, with an uber-short hem and sheer lace that teased her derrière.

SYRN / Instagram

She completed her look with slightly more sensible footwear, choosing open-toe sandals with a pink fur strap and crystal clear heel.