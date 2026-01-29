Sydney Sweeney is many things. She’s an actor, fashion muse, and newly minted CEO of lingerie label SYRN. To star in her brand’s campaign photos, however, she embodied another role: that of a seductress.

Sydney’s Merlot Lingerie

The Euphoria actor took the style world by storm when she announced SYRN (pronounced “sy-ren”) a day before its official launch on Wednesday, Jan. 28. On the website, it’s cheekily described as, “From the heart, brains, and boobs of Sydney Sweeney.”

Proving she’s a shrewd businesswoman, Sweeney starred in SYRN’s initial campaign and guaranteed it made a splash. The power move is a page straight out of Rihanna’s and Kim Kardashian’s playbooks, who both tend to front Savage X Fenty and SKIMS materials, respectively.

Though the brand’s offerings service four main lingerie archetypes — the Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy — the initial drop is all about the first. In one new photo, Sweeney wore a merlot-hued lace plunge brassiere called the Seduction Bra ($89), and paired it with a slinky thong ($19) in the same fabric. The Anyone But You star didn’t leave it at just a bra and panties; she wore a four-piece lingerie set that included a sheer wine lace garter belt and matching thigh-high stockings.

Ever the fashion girl, Sweeney threw on a faux jacket in the same deep shade for added glam, as well as oversized plum sunglasses.

Her Cutout Bodysuit

In another snapshot, Sweeney wore a black halter bodysuit crafted with nearly sheer floral lace. The Fantasy Lace Bodysuit ($89) featured romantic touches, including a high neck and scalloped edges. The item’s most striking detail: a keyhole cutout that spanned nearly the entire length of her torso, from her collarbone to her navel.

As if the lingerie item wasn’t statement-making enough, Sweeney amped up the drama and paired it with thigh-high boots awash in delicate black feathers.

Clearly, Sweeney’s designs are resonating with shoppers. It’s only been 24 hours since the brand launched, and the first drop is already completely sold out. That’s impressive, considering that the size range for bras spans a whopping 44 cup sizes.

Another celebrity brand hit.