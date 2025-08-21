Sydney Sweeney's Cone Bra Was So Marilyn Monroe-Coded

Sydney Sweeney is looking to the greats for fashion inspiration. The actor has cultivated her following by embracing several trends of the past few years, from naked looks to cottagecore and cowboycore. Therefore, it’s only natural that she emulate some of our biggest style icons on occasion.

On Aug. 20, Sweeney graced the cover of WSJ. Magazine, wearing her usual blend of spicy yet sophisticated trends. This time, she channeled none other than Marilyn Monroe, proving that she can embody Old Hollywood glamour whenever she pleases.

Sydney’s Cone Bra

Like many style icons, Sweeney pulled out her best Marilyn-coded ensemble on her latest magazine cover. She wore a classic white tank top made with breathable mesh fabric and pulled down her straps to reveal a silky silver pointed cone bra from Miu Miu, for whom she’s become a brand ambassador.

It was a more demure version of the garment worn by the likes of Monroe and Madonna, but one that still screamed Old Hollywood.

She added even more old-school glamour with her accessories, donning an oversized statement diamond earring.

Sydney’s Marilyn Inspiration

This was not the first time that Sweeney paid homage to Monroe through her fashion. In March 2024, she channeled the legend at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars Party, where she styled her hair with Marilyn-coded curls and wore an archive Marc Bouwer dress that bore a striking resemblance to Monroe’s iconic gown from Some Like It Hot.

Like Monroe’s look, Sweeney’s gown featured halter-neck straps, creating an open back and a plunging neckline that nearly reached her navel. But unlike Monroe’s infamous wide hem, her dress featured an elegantly pleated skirt that trailed the floor behind her.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweeney paired her dress with a complementary shawl that she draped around her arms, and of course, lots of diamond jewelry. That included stud earrings and two necklaces with silver pendants from Messika. As Monroe famously said, diamonds are a girl’s best friend.