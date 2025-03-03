Sydney Sweeney didn’t attend the 2025 Oscars, but she still managed to make a fashion statement on Sunday.

The actor was among the many A-list celebs who attended Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party. Inside, she reunited with her Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer and mingled with many others — but before joining the fun, Sweeney modeled her eye-catching dress on the red carpet.

Over the past year, the actor has proven to be a trendsetter — from wearing sheer tops and mini-dresses in the dead of winter, to wearing high-fashion underwear as pants — and her latest look did not disappoint.

Sydney’s Cutout Dress

For her first Oscars party of the night, Sweeney wore a sparkling, baby pink gown — a custom piece from Miu Miu, for which she is a brand ambassador.

The dress was entirely covered in silver rhinestones, which added a little something extra to the form-fitting bodice and train. It also featured a studded, lip-shaped pendant, which rested atop a cleavage-baring keyhole cutout.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Sweeney completed her already-sparkly look with minimal accessories, wearing just a pair of studded diamond rings from De Beers.

Sydney’s Floral Party Look

The Vanity Fair party marked Sweeney’s second pink dress in so many weeks. Just last weekend, Sweeney was spotted attending Paris Hilton’s 44th birthday party in a pastel-hued mini-dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection. The dress featured glittering mosaic sequins arranged into a subtle ombré pattern, along with intricate cherry blossom appliqués, which adorned the skirt and neckline.

Instagram/sydney_sweeney

She completed her look with cherry-colored pumps, a powder pink top-handle clutch, and sparkly earrings that peeked through her long blonde locks.

Clearly, Sweeney knows how to be pretty in pink.