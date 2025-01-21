When temperatures drop, most risqué style bets are off. Even the spiciest dressers bundle up in warmer wardrobe options, reserving their typically skin-baring aesthetic for sunnier days. Sydney Sweeney, however, is no ordinary style star and even a snowstorm can’t keep her from dressing daringly.

After New York’s weekend deluge of snow, the Anything But You star was spotted about town a day later, on Monday, Jan. 20. Despite the still-frigid air and ice-covered streets, the actor wore a look so diaphanous, it fully flaunted her undergarments.

Sydney’s (See-Through) Winter White Top

Since Chloé appointed Chemena Kamali as its creative director in 2023, the label’s dreamy, ’70s-era hippie aesthetic has been embraced by fashion’s finest — Sweeney included. Last August, the Euphoria star wore a head-to-toe look from the French brand in a ruffly, diaphanous blouse-as-dress topped with a cropped cape. On her recent excursion, Sweeney recalled her former ’fit in another head-to-toe Chloé look, albeit with a utilitarian twist.

Playing on contrasts, she wore a brown military jacket in herringbone wool ($2,890) over a delicate gauzy top. Buttoning only the collar with a leather bib necklace, she left the rest of the jacket unfastened to let the sheer ivory item peer through. The frilly sleeves also jutted out of her tailored outerwear’s sleeves — a masterclass in pairing textures.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She kept the rest of the look low-key in wide-leg, two-tone jeans.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Honorable Mention: Her Accessories

Sweeney knows the power of an accessory — especially a gilded one — in elevating casual denims. Her first chic move was to throw on the now-iconic Chloé belt, a gold chain belt bearing the label’s name in cursive ($790), around her waist and over her top. Though it served no functional purpose, it added flair to the look.

On her hand was a leather hobo bag ($2,850). It was half-purse, half-jewelry, and 100 % stylish.

Her Weather-Be-Damned Spicy Looks

Her latest weather-defying ’fit is but a series of spicy ensembles in the thick of winter. In December, unbothered by the cold, Sweeney ditched her top — and bra — in a brown-and-cream knit cardigan. She left the outerwear open for a cleavage/torso-baring peek and paired it with mid-rise jeans and white sneakers.

And just a week ago, she made a plunging minidress work in the NYC cold. She layered a Mod-inspired sheath over another spicy piece: a see-through turtleneck ribbed knit top. She completed the ’fit with a fur-trimmed coat, sheer tights, and pointed slingbacks.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

The cold never bothered her anyway.