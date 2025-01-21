Celebrity Style
Sydney Sweeney Wore A Sheer Top In The Winter & I’m Impressed
Spicy dressing doesn’t have to be seasonal.
When temperatures drop, most risqué style bets are off. Even the spiciest dressers bundle up in warmer wardrobe options, reserving their typically skin-baring aesthetic for sunnier days. Sydney Sweeney, however, is no ordinary style star and even a snowstorm can’t keep her from dressing daringly.
After New York’s weekend deluge of snow, the Anything But You star was spotted about town a day later, on Monday, Jan. 20. Despite the still-frigid air and ice-covered streets, the actor wore a look so diaphanous, it fully flaunted her undergarments.
Sydney’s (See-Through) Winter White Top
Since Chloé appointed Chemena Kamali as its creative director in 2023, the label’s dreamy, ’70s-era hippie aesthetic has been embraced by fashion’s finest — Sweeney included. Last August, the Euphoria star wore a head-to-toe look from the French brand in a ruffly, diaphanous blouse-as-dress topped with a cropped cape. On her recent excursion, Sweeney recalled her former ’fit in another head-to-toe Chloé look, albeit with a utilitarian twist.
Playing on contrasts, she wore a brown military jacket in herringbone wool ($2,890) over a delicate gauzy top. Buttoning only the collar with a leather bib necklace, she left the rest of the jacket unfastened to let the sheer ivory item peer through. The frilly sleeves also jutted out of her tailored outerwear’s sleeves — a masterclass in pairing textures.
She kept the rest of the look low-key in wide-leg, two-tone jeans.
Honorable Mention: Her Accessories
Sweeney knows the power of an accessory — especially a gilded one — in elevating casual denims. Her first chic move was to throw on the now-iconic Chloé belt, a gold chain belt bearing the label’s name in cursive ($790), around her waist and over her top. Though it served no functional purpose, it added flair to the look.
On her hand was a leather hobo bag ($2,850). It was half-purse, half-jewelry, and 100 % stylish.
Her Weather-Be-Damned Spicy Looks
Her latest weather-defying ’fit is but a series of spicy ensembles in the thick of winter. In December, unbothered by the cold, Sweeney ditched her top — and bra — in a brown-and-cream knit cardigan. She left the outerwear open for a cleavage/torso-baring peek and paired it with mid-rise jeans and white sneakers.
And just a week ago, she made a plunging minidress work in the NYC cold. She layered a Mod-inspired sheath over another spicy piece: a see-through turtleneck ribbed knit top. She completed the ’fit with a fur-trimmed coat, sheer tights, and pointed slingbacks.
The cold never bothered her anyway.