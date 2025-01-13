Sydney Sweeney Gave The Plunging Minidress A Wintry Twist

On Euphoria, Sydney Sweeney’s character’s life is infamously satirized in a school production. The TV moment prompted endless “Wait, is this f*cking play about us?” memes (IYKYK). IRL, however, Sweeney’s theater excursions are much more pleasant experiences — and infinitely more stylish.

Sydney’s Cold-Weather Styling Hack

While on break from filming The Housemaid in New Jersey, Sweeney and co-star Brandon Sklenar trekked to New York City on Saturday, Jan. 11, for a dose of culture. They watched Cult of Love, one of Broadway’s most star-studded plays featuring Molly Bernard, Shailene Woodley, and Zachary Quinto, among others. Sweeney, however, likely showed up for another cast member: Barbie Ferreira, her Euphoria co-star.

Like most of her appearances, her outfit stole the show. She wore a navy blue minidress seemingly plucked straight from the ’60s. Mod-inspired, the satiny sheath dress featured two pockets in front and a plunging neckline that reached her navel.

While Sweeney is no stranger to flaunting cleavage, often rocking low-cut pieces or eschewing tops altogether, she flexed her styling muscles and came up with winter-appropriate layering. The Anyone But You star wore a see-through turtleneck ribbed knit top in violet.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the look with another similarly diaphanous piece: sheer black tights tucked into shiny pointed-toe slingbacks. To balance out her outfit’s flimsy fabrics, she threw on a long fur-trimmed coat to keep warm.

She Cosigned Nano Bags

The rest of her look was utterly understated. Sweeney kept to the barely there makeup style and let her curls loose. The actor ditched jewelry too. The only accessory she carried, really, was a nano handbag, an itty-bitty purse style favored by Jennifer Lopez and Lizzo. More aesthetically adorable than functional, the nano bag is the antithesis of the ludicrously capacious styles celebs have gravitated toward in the past couple of years.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Tiny Bag Costs How Much?!

Don’t be fooled by the miniature size of her carrier, though. The small purse from Givenchy comes with a mighty price tag of $900.

The label’s Nano Voyou bag is available to shop and comes in other colorways too. Leather options include pink, white, and metallic silver, as well as a denim-clad alternative. The Voyou also has more spacious sisters including a mini, medium, and a large. Those, however, will set you back $1,800, $2,250, and $2,750 respectively.